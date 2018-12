Legal Public Notices 12/5 issue 

Orlando Legals

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated:on December 26th, 2018 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005 Richard F Gainfort- household, Dionne Lumpkin household items, Elizabeth Ann Hallett- home items, Michael Carter- home items, Diana Andrade- household items, Cornesa Mobley- household goods, Kayla Victoria Cook-home items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: December 28th, 2018 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:

9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 #2272- Denese Dunston- Household goods #2318- Joshua Yasses- Household goods #1113- Michael Servino -Household items #1507-Darlene Randall-Household items #1230-Diana Valdivia- Household items #1418-Simone Kiera Perkins- Household goods.

10:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 831 N Park Ave. Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 #1018-Denton Clarke- bags, boxes, plumbing pipes, ladders. #1018-Source One Irr- bags, boxes, plumbing pipes, ladders. #2509-Michael Stewart- boxes, trophies. #2405- Lois Jenkins- bags, boxes, totes, decor. #2058- James Hill-chair, dresser, mattress, bags, totes. #1440-Robert Staab- household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: December 27th, 2018 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5603 Metrowest Blvd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 445-0867 # 05093 -Lazarus M Mitchel-Books Art #05066- Millena de Mesquita-Household goods #07011-Carolyn Rozier-household goods #05115-Sabina Busjith- rooms of furniture, boxes #02205 Alisha White-furniture, boxes soda chair #01026- Jennifer Hodges- couch love seat chairs 4 dining room table with two night stands chest frame #02257 Nelisa Gomez- Bins and boxes #07019 -Brad Donaldson-2 bedroom set, living room, dining room boxes #05007- Nickeshia Lewin- household furniture and misc items #01005- James Montfort-bed 2, entertainment, bikes, misc things #03012- Jacarri Alxander- one room of furniture #02208- Amorissa Tirado household, personal items #06096-Anthony Mannings- Ballard- bedrm set, household items, clothes etc #08019-Jerry Lazarre- Household items, furniture, boxes #07001-Christopher Carrasquillo - houshold furniture and items #06046 Andreia Galetta- Boxes #09124-William Childers- housegoods #06040- Paul Francky- boxes.

10:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5592 L. B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, Fl. 32811 (407) 445-2709 #887 Asha Jiawan household goods #451 Robert Lauenstein household items #757 Paul Ricketts- Household Goods #520 James Gaglio- Furniture and household items #891 Gia McQueen-Household Goods #031 Brittney Brown-Household Goods #510 Frank Wright- Bedroom set sofa boxes #710 Alvaro Perez- Household Goods #007 Leon Theogene- Household Goods #282 RODIERIS GUZMAN-Household Goods #622 JEANS TOUCH SERVICES-Household Goods/TOOLS #543 Zantisha Farrington-Clothing shoes #051 Franklin Rosales-Tools #024 Margo Monica Lula Housegoods #840 Vanessa Valentin – Household Goods.

11:00a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)630-9395 #0I056- Curtis Hamilton- Dresser, boxes, bins, lamps, and 2 suit cases- #0G008-Mirlande Lahens- Clothes and boxes- #0E031-Jonathan Dior- Furniture and personal items- #0E014-Fred Williams jr-clothes, boxes,bags, and chairs- #0G003 -Dieufete Charles- Boxes- #0H055- Raymond Ross- clothes- #0C055- Craig Nelson- Boxes- #0J025- Yesina Velez- Furniture- #0I038- Harold Sharp- 3 bedroom home.

11:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 3820 S. Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32806 (321)270-3440 #3139- Beatrice Mccray-furniture boxes #2261-Francis Shuster- clothing #3027-Mauro Evandro Pataca Burity- beds dresser boxes #1110-James Taft McPhillips-king bed set entertainment recliners tables and boxes #2238-Rafael Alexander Rosa Rios- bed tvs and bins #2056 Shanika Bradshaw -water tank and power washer #3191-Holly Church- boxes table tv #2251- James Stanek -household goods.

12:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518 #2152- Rita Wooden-furniture, boxes #4011- Michelle Cooks-furniture, boxes, household goods, clothing #3030- Stephanie Velazquez- household items #3118-Natalie Alford-household items #4107-Marc Vazquez-household items #3027- Marie Vertilus-sofa, mattress, boxes, dresser #1023 -Charles Tomblin-household goods #1092- April Anderson- household goods #1075- Lapaige Stokes-household goods #1032-David Kimbrough-luggage #1009-Shawanda Mendez- tools #3102-Sharon Jackson-dresser, night stand, sofa, couch, dining room table, washer, dryer, TV.

12:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 (407)312-8736 #115 Samuel Provencher home and office furniture, #470 Marka McCoy China cabinets, chairs, tables, #463 Michael Parker household goods, #837 Williams Franklin supplies, #354 Bruna Araujo household items.

1:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407)489-3742 #4044 Carl Akins Standard Household Items #1133 Randy Bookman household #3067 Vanessa Blake armoire, boxes, household items #4082A Jonathan Rijos Pagan household #1141 Leandro Sousa HHG. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, December 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 Name, Unit #, Contents: Lauretha Rhowe 225 boxes, tv stand, wardrobe, bookshelves, microwave, artificial plant, artwork, beach umbrella, bedding, bags, trunk, bed frame, table, Lincoln Shim 354 refrigerators, fireplace screen, shelving, boxes, totes, heater, fireplace, construction materials, Jason Wagner 416 guitar case, amps, bed frame, dresser, chest, office chair, table and chairs, mini refrigerator, sofa, artwork, totes, small kitchen appliances, lamps, boxes, Donald Whyte 428 hot water heater, bicycles, scooters, refrigerators, wooden, doors, folding doors, rims, tires, stove, microwave, flooring, Mike Donelson 432 couch, shelving unit, furniture, totes, boxes, tv stand, lamps, clothing, children’s wooden bench, guitar, electronics, Karl Booth 534 Rockstar brand cooler, bed frame, clothes, toys, boxes, totes, electronics, shelving, holiday decorations, fish tank, computer, play station, lawn equipment. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 5th and 12th day of December, 2018. NOTICE OF SALE

The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 26th, 2018 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880

2010 NISS

1N4AL2AP7AN454839

2010 NISS

1N4AL2AP3AC191163

2005 HOND

1HGCM66805A048702

2002 FORD

1FTRE14252HB79067

2004 HOND

JH2PC35014M500710

2003 CHEV

2G1WW12E039346818

1997 FORD

1FALP52U8VG198790

2015 FORD

1FT7W2A6XFEA71276 NOTICE OF SALE

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:

2002 Volvo

VIN# YV1TS91D921271093

2005 Chevy

VIN# 1G1ZT62815F188044

2005 Toyota

VIN# JTKDE177350030184

2001 Toyota

VIN# JT2BK12U210025226

2004 Toyota

VIN# 4T1BE30K74U813018

2003 Toyota

VIN# 4T1BF30K23U040986

2001 Volkswagen

VIN# 3VWDC21V51M811853

2012 Volkswagen

VIN# WVWMN7AN8CE514028

2003 Mitsubishi

VIN# 4A3AA46GX3E095880

1989 GMC

VIN# 2GTEC19K8K1548567

To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 19, 2018 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC Notice of Sale

Name – Property – Unit #

Martha L Rivera – Mattress, green and blue bags and trash bags of clothes ,saw, bucket, misc household and personal items – 008h. Marco Sucerquia – Ladders, Wii box, plastic bins, shelf with boxes, misc household and personal items – 015h. Randy Rojas – Mattress, bed stet, dresser, frames, misc household and personal items – 087h. Valerie M Laurent – Plastic bins, skate board, trash bags, lamp, misc household and personal items - 111. Peter A Schmidt – Mirrors, fridge, fish tank, green chair, misc household and personal items - 252. Theodore Smith – Fisney stuff, boxes, bags of toys, plastic bins, misc household and personal items - 302. Giovannis M Reyes – Mattresses, toys, plastic bins, shoe, gas can, stuff animal, misc household and personal items – 324h. Darren Wendroff – gumball machines, boxes, misc household and personal items – 345h. Jessica Shor – dresser, chairs, speakers, drawers, misc household and personal items – 368h. Peyman Tamaddon – Toys, pictures, frames, misc household and personal items – 378h. Jose Franco – Metal tins, wood, boxes, tables, misc household and personal items – 430. Basem Batal – Boxes of candy, ladder, dolly, chair, cabinet, misc household and personal

items – 442. Vivian J Rodriguez – tools, bucket, tool box, buckets, rim, misc household and personal items - 445. Ample Storage, 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien on 12/20/18 at 11:00AM in order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807. Notice of Service of Process via Publication

United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, Fort Lauderdale Division

Case Number: 0:18-cv-62415-DPG

RE: Alexander Johnson v. DriverEducators.com LLC d/b/a www.maturefloridasafety.org

To: Drivereducators.com LLC, c/o CFL Holdings and Investments LLC, as registered agent: Take notice that a lawsuit has been filed against you for injunctive relief, attorney’s fees and costs pursuant to Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. You must serve an answer to the complaint no later than the 12 th day of December, 2018, said date being 21 days from the date of the first publication dated November 21, 2018. Upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will file a motion to the Court for the relief sought. This November 21, 2018, SCOTT R. DININ, P.A., 4200 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127. Tel: (786) 431-1333. Florida Bar No. 97780. The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County.

Item, Mfr., Location Found

Apple I Pad, Rio Grande Ave

Apple IPhone, Alhambra Dr.

Apple IPhone, Central Florida PKWY

Apple IPhone, Tebbetts Dr.

Apple Mac Computer, Semoran Blvd

Camera, Universal Blvd

Golf Clubs Lynx, Malik Cresent

Laptop, Cougar Way

Laptop HP Chrome, Westwood Blvd

Ring, Hankins CI

Samsung Notebook, Pointe Plaza Ave

Samsung Phone, Central Florida PKWY

US Currency, Cougar Way

US Currency, Dr. Phillips Blvd

US Currency, S. Chickasaw Trl

US Currency, W. Colonial Dr.

Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 4:30pm. The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/ vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Auto Motor Barn USA LLC. 15012 Spinnaker Cove Lane. Winter Garden, FL 34787 2013 Toyota VIN# 4T1BF1FK1DU659043 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $6350.00 Sale date is December 23, 2018 at 9 AM

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations and times indicated: OnJanette Burgos- house hold goods, ASWS Rental LLC- House hold goods, Holly Coleman Zakaib- Household goods, Christopher Reed- bedroom set, tv stand, tv, clothes, Alvin James- House hold goods, Edna Benitez- 2 bedroom apartment- fully furnished. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Shola Ann Patterson – Household Goods, Katrina Harrison Titus – Furniture & HHG, Ramon Seda Jimenez – Clothes & Boxes, Connie Skinner – totes, Dining table with chairs, dressers, Charles Joseph Quino - boxes totes Bikes grill, Kenneth Allan Dillard – Drum Set, suit cases, Misc. Items, Kristen Wells – Mattress, Bed frame. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jason Quigley, Unit E311 Dryer, Desk, Tools, John Fenelus, Unit G412 Couch, Lamps, Shannon Larson, Unit E300 Grill, Hutch, Garden Tools, Teena Stewart, Unit A050 Power Tools, Totes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Maria Yolanda Rivera, Unit 2151, House hold goods, Theo Brown, Unit 1186, household goods, Noemi Luis, Unit 1149, household goods, Tisha Brown, Unit 1130A, household goods, Ivan Harris, Unit 1335, Household goods, Tacara Gordon, Unit 1224, household goods, clothes, Cheryl Hughes, Unit 1324, Household goods, Anthony Rafael Mendoza, Unit 2334, Household goods, Rodrick Hughes, Unit 2300, household goods, Kristopher Schlirf, Unit 1120, household goods, Bobby Clock, Unit 1001, Music equipment, Tv, dresser, Jaquisha Dallas Unit 2043, household goods/clothes, Yvonne Smith, Unit 2315, Printers table household furniture, Clifford Roberts, Unit 2346, Personal Items, JEWELS DOBLAS, Unit 2076, Household goods, Kiara Spence, Unit 1207, Washer and dryer, Clothes, boxes, mattresses, Eric Barnes, Unit 1252, Household goods, Tommy Washington, Unit 2331, boxes, Darren Larone Montgomery, Unit 1162, Housegoods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. We will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below: Jonathan Sanchez- household items, Christian Torres -household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated:Jamie Sue Gilbert –Couch, table and small furniture, Trisha Marie Ferrer –Bags, boxes, mattresses, toys, Jessica Martinez –Furniture, boxes, clothes, kitchenware and toys, Danielle, Kathryn Rampersad –Furniture, home goods and boxes, Berisha Williams – Mattress, night stand, dresser, boxes and clothes, Vincent Joseph Anzellini -Clothes, boxes, household goodsKim Shaw-bags, books, bicycle, sports equipment, totes, toys, tool box, ladder, garden tools, paint, and rug, Samantha Telfair-Couch, chair, dresser, table, boxes, totes, lamp, sports equipment, Belinda Brummitt-Bags, clothes, totesMichelle Nipper-furniture, Frentia Harvey-clothes, large tote, totes, vacuum. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONFile No.IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Carla Waltz, deceased, whose date of death was May 8, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: December 5, 2018. JESSE H. CLARK, Attorney for Petitioner, Florida Bar No. 97643, The Law Office of Jesse H. Clark, PO Box 721434 Orlando, FL 32872, Telephone: 321 402 8527, Email: jesse@jessehclark.com , Catherine Waltz, Personal Representative, 911 Oak St. Orlando, FL 32804.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, SATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: Z. W., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, 1140 Retreat View Cir, Sanford, FL 32771. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before Marlene M. Alva, Circuit Judge, on January 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 14th day of November, 2018. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, SATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: L.J., a female child, N.J., a male child, J.S., a male child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, 18610 15 th Avenue, Orlando, FL 32833 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before Kenneth R. Lester, Jr., Circuit Judge, on January 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Jaime L. Rivera, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 29th day of November, 2018. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEACASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF: E. C. DOB: 12/19/2008, Minor Child., STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on January 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEACASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF:A. K. DOB: 11/08/2013, Minor Child., STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEACASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF: N. J. DOB: 06/30/2011, E. C. DOB: 09/09/2013, Minor Children., STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on January 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE INTEREST OF: J. R., DOB: 09/15/2011, B.R., DOB: 01/22/2015, minor childrenSUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ACTION OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSTO:, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel Dawson, at 11:30 a.m., on the 3rd day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 26th day of November, 2018.This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE INTEREST OF: Y.V., DOB: 08/26/2007, minor childSUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ACTION OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSTO:, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel Dawson, at 11:30 a.m., on the 3rd day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 26th day of November, 2018.This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/DAWSON, PINE HILLS ADVOCACY CENTER,In the Interest of: H. P. DOB: 11/09/2011, C. P. DOB: 04/29/2013, D. P. DOB: 03/08/2014, S. P. DOB: 01/25/2015, G. P DOB: 01/26/2016, J. B. DOB: 08/22/2017, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:Address Unknown. Robert Patterson, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: H.P., born on November 9, 2011, C.P., born on April 29, 2013, D.P. born on March 8, 2014, S.P., born on January 25, 2015, G.P., born on January 26, 2016 and J.B., born on August 22, 2017. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on December14, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Daniel Dawson, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9TH day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 3/SHEA, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.:DP16-266In the Interest of E.R. DOB: 07/26/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, State of Florida. TO:WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, A COPY OF WHICH IS ATTACHED. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea, on Monday, December 10, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2439, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/Craner,IN THE INTEREST OF R.D. DOB: 11/21/2015, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on January 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/Craner,IN THE INTEREST OF R.D. DOB: 11/21/2015, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on January 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY,IN THE INTEREST OF C. K., DOB: 04/18/2014,C.K., DOB: 04/18/2014, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, at 11:00 a.m., on the 7th day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.Case No.:2018DR10084, Division:29AMBER GRAHAM, Petitioner and JONATHAN WHALEY, TAMIRA LANGS, Respondent.TO:, 1100 Lula Powell Dr Apt C 504 Knoxville TN 37915. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action Temporary Custody by Extended Family Member has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jonathan Mills, Esq., whose address is 5300 S. Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32809 on or before 12/13/2018, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 11/02/18. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Kierah Johnson, Deputy Clerk, 425 North Orange Ave., suite 320, Orlando, Fl 32801.is hereby given that the undersigned, Geetha Karkera, of 412 E.Citrus Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/26/18is hereby given that the undersigned, Linda Latson, of 6549 Old Winter Garden Road, Bldg B, Unit C, Orlando, FL 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/14/18is hereby given that the undersigned, Nicholas K. Soudas, of 4524 S. Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando FL, 32808, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/21/18is hereby given that the undersigned, R&R Tires Direct, LLC, of 1426 Simpson Road, Suite 228 Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/26/18is hereby given that the undersigned,Stephen Austin King, of 5224 W State Road 46 #129, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/29/18gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.19UUA5661YA0672702000 ACURA2FMZA51473BB051042003 FORD4A3AB26F38E0252792008 MITSUBISHIKMHCT5AE9DU1254552013 HYUNDAI1C4GJ25B51B1750582001 CHRYSLER1G8JS54F82Y5430552002 SATURN1N4DL01D2WC2162001998 NISSAN2G1FP22S6R22032191994 CHEVROLET2T1AE09E0PC0156041993 TOYOTA2T1BR12E71C4868442001 TOYOTA2T1BURHE6EC2178882014 TOYOTA3FAFP13P8YR1875572000 FORD3VWCB21C32M4343392002 VOLKSWAGENJH4KA9644TC0083171996 ACURAJT2AE94K8N34971871992 TOYOTA2GCEK19R0V11940771997 CHEVROLET3C4FY48B52T3284382002 CHRYSLER1FALP52U8SA1059441995 FORD1GNDT13S6223900152002 CHEVROLET1B4GP44R0WB7120891998 DODGE1FAFP40451F1469502001 FORD1NXBB02E2TZ3801551996 TOYOTAJS1VP53A6321034002003 SUZUKI1HGEM225X3L0189622003 HONDATo satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.1007 - Bartley, Alejandro; 1008 - Sharp, Sharica; 1015 - Lake Mary Health & Rehab Tillock, Elvis; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 1020 - hicks, william; 1048 - Byers, Duke; 1052 - Sandoval, John; 1075 - Francis, Rossy; 1090 - Jennings, Royce; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 1123 - Davis, Jason; 1134 - Vargas, John; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 1162 - Forbes-Gallon, Dawn; 2002 - Perez, Raymond; 2019 - Hart, Betty; 2039 - Roundtree, Alletta; 2051 - Hiduke, Joseph; 2096 - Alternative Small Business Solutions Turner, Deborah; 2097 - Alternative Small Business Solutions Turner, Deborah; 2100 - Paulucci, Jeno; 2110 - McDowell, William; 2116 - Gager, Lincoln; 2134 - Dee, John; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 2157 - Pla, Monica; 3042 - Redden, Antonio; 3079 - Sade Jr, Frank; 3082 - Levalley, Preston; 4010 - Dee, John; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4012 - Reed, Christopher; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5065 - Payne, Anthony; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5140 - Gomez, Luis; 6011 - Morales, Florangel; 6013 - Levalley, Dana; 6104 - Valentin, Shari; 6114 - Mayr, Joseph; 7023 - Craig, James; 7026 - Dudek, Daniel; 7043 - Johnson, Jeffery; 9026 - Fournier, Benoit00204 - Dwyer, Phyllis; 00223 - Danner, Taylor; 00248 - Webster, Robert; 00264 - Dean, Heather; 00268 - Thompson, Cynthia; 00278 - Urchuk, Jana; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00403 - Zamora, Michael; 00410 - Higgins, Brenda; 00421 - Burke, Aaryn; 00442 - Knighton, Allen; 00507 - Joseph, Wade; 00512 - Smith, Andrew; 00517 - Narvaez, Francisco; 00562 - Smith, Todd; 00568 - Bordonada, Richard; 00580 - Ramos, Josue; 00584 - Henry, Willie; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00617 - Brody, Kaitlin; 00715 - Fedrick, Erianna; 00717 - Robinson, Garyd; 00722 - Osorio, Jeanette; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00759 - Arroyo, Daniel; 00769 - White, Shane; 00901 - Thompson, Calvin; 00903 - Steele, Pearl; 00929 - Corcho, RichardA009 - Bass, Noah; A015 - Bailey, James; A027 - Smith, Sherree; A034 - Merthie, Bernard; A041 - Ruiz, Jennifer; A050 - Gomez, Kenrick; B021 - Cofield, Nellie; C007 - Noble, Kenneth; C013 - Cotto, Rey; C023 - Armstrong, Trevon; C026 - Villei, Andrea; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C036 - Trice, Janae; D004 - Flowers, Harry; D006 - Trevarthen, Craig; D010 - Sudney, Brian; D015 - O'Connor, Bernard; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D033 - Williams, Tenesha; D034 - Barfield, Latrell; D056 - Johnson, Mathew; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D063 - Talero, Claudia; D074 - Church, Treneice; D077 - Stokes, Lawrence; D083 - Dr. Navarro Office Dearolf, Tammy; D088 - Gaines, Teran; D091 - Debardelaben, Deismond; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E001 - Garcia, Elsa; E013 - Santiago, Nelson; E015 - Hughes, Gregory; E031 - Roberts, Tangela (Tan); E042 - Williams, Jessica; E046 - Smith, Alma; E059 - Adams, Kinderia; E065 - Davis, Alexis; E069 - Mackey, Bette; E071 - Burke, Theresa; E080 - Dunlap, Elizabeth; E083 - Tupper, Kim; E089 - Pauldo, Aleshia; E093 - Camille, Jenny; F001 - Arlain, Nena; F008 - Lyles, Margaret; F009 - Boswell, Antonio; F029 - Updike, Scott; F031 - Bagley, Shawn; F037 - Steinemann, John; G019 - King, Patricia; H018 - Byrd, Shawn; H027 - Acosta, Enid; H028 - Bilal, Latrice; H036 - Ojeda, Tameka; H040 - Brown JR, Haskell; I005 - Brooks, Sandra; I006 - Rembert, Aretha; I010 - Hayes, Rose; I011 - Gillespie, Henry; I016 - Wansley, Lavar; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; J110 - Johnson, Yolanda; J111 - Permaul, Ruvette; J116 - Burns, Shakira; J208 - Bakersmith, Mikayla; J307 - Thornton, Matthew; J404 - Green, Alexis; J415 - Snell, Robert; J502 - Purdy, Cindy; J521 - Dykes, Danielle; J611 - Stallworth, Al; J806 - Williams Iii, Theodore; J902 - Speakes, LaTysha; J908 - Nease, JacquelynA105 - Moore, Teva; A114 - Morton, Erica; A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B205 - Pirollo, Lawrence; B214 - Crawn, Kimberly; B230 - redman, Debra; B240 - Marte, Chrisnelson; B259 - Hicks, Gregory; C305 - Michel, Jocelyne; C310 - Peterson, Janice; C314 - Burke, Susan; C326 - Huckaby, Kathleen; C336 - Koch, Sandra; C354 - Henry, Charlene; C358 - Patterson, Daryll; C361 - Cornillot, Madison; C373 - Moran, Irania; D450 - Reynolds, Gayle; E008 - Large, Crystal; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E046 - Earl, Paul; E050 - Smith, Alan; E055 - Dushan, Peter; E075 - Watson, Stephanie; E095 - Alameda, Christian; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; E098 - Seal, Hannah; E102 - Kirk, Shanna; F656 - Mainous, Jacki; F660 - Harper, Troy; F677 - Walker, Maureen; F688 - Lewis, Connor; G006 - Suarez, Beverly; G008 - Weber, Danny; G015 - Grillakis, John; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G038 - Beacham, Drayarn; G081 - Forty, Frederick; H833 - Miller, James; H841 - Martin, Syteria; H848 - Gear, KamarA009 - Alexander, Peony; A034 - Camacho, Maria; C093 - Shoeman, Julie; C095 - Farley, April; C108 - Lucas, Tom; C118 - Bell, Edward; D129 - Manalang, Anthony; D136 - Alexander, Steven; D137 - Ryan, Patricia; D151 - Ryan, Patricia; E163 - Cross, Kenneth; G216 - Hatcher, Allan; I251 - Williams, Kamaria; I269 - Hinton, Dawn; J278 - Blackshear, Roy; J291 - Jurek, Stacie; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J309 - Root, scott; J358 - Blanco, Cesar; J363 - Bryant, Brad; K416 - Diaz, Daisy; O521 - Dye, Margie; R546 - Schwartz, Kimberley; R553 - Tickle, Patty; R557 - Montalvan, Esther; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S576 - Deller, Alicia1104 - Harper, Amy; 1105 - Bennett, Savannah; 1129 - Ball, Samuel; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1314 - Dunham, Apostle; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1704 - Rodriguez, Nelson; 1813 - Reid, Miki; 1814 - Adams-Brown, Tasmaria; 2206 - Mccloud, Sharron; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2308 - McGraw, Kristie; 2511 - Adams, Tammy; 2708 - Hutchinson, Toni; 2717 - Mackie, Ryan; 2720 - Simpson, Precious; 2724 - Scher, David; 3110 - Padgett, Richard; 3111 - Oser, Daniel; 3126 - Tilley, Heidi; 3202 - Litzenberger, Leticia; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3506 - Ragin, Joanie; 3608 - Palmer, Samantha; 3822 - Williams, Sandra; 3833 - Narvaez, ElenaA107 - Allison, Melissa; B215 - Darlington, Cody; B220 - Hutley, Derek; C335 - Simon, Alex; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D416 - Balaguer, Carlos; D419 - Corbett, Mia; D433 - REILLY, MICHAEL; D440 - Reinholdt, John; D465 - Watkins, Jerlaius; E528 - Martin, Kendra; E535 - Jankoski, Samantha; F618 - Abache, Alyssa; F621 - Smith, Thelma; F634 - Special T Travel Sloop, Tisha; F644 - Lee, Ziquetta; G702 - Neighbor, Tina; G721 - Perkins, Shundra; G730 - Liberato, Michael; G744 - Davis, Justin; G750 - Buendia, Paola; G757 - Taylor, Deanna; H805 - Special T Travel Fields, Jerry; H806 - Special T Travel Fields, Jerry; H811 - Conley, Stacey; J904 - Bragg, Tammy; K010 - Porter, Teaunka; K023 - Arias, RogerA108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A115 - Edwards, Kelly; A131 - Gregor, Lisa; A136 - Stokes, Randi; A152 - Rosado, José; A160 - Hodges, Larry; A172 - Morgan, Robert; B207 - carreras, william; B209 - Coar, Frank; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B255 - Elite Signs & Graphics Cross, Ann Marie; B286 - Meinero, Linda; C327 - Ortiz, Edwin; C339 - Evan, Elisa; C341 - Nieves, Siofil; C378 - Law, Sabrina; C382 - Savoia, Gregory; C384 - Rushing, Lavon; C402 - Reyes, Fernando; D407 - Read, Charles; D414 - Robinson, Laronza; E508 - Merrick, Vernadine; E519 - Wheeler, JoAnne; E545 - Cuyler, Stephanie; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E570 - Wilson, William; E572 - Evan, Elisa; F602 - Foderinghan, Leandro; F611 - Molina Mendoza, Alexis; F612 - Tucker, Ronda; F651 - Coonce, Monica; F660 - Coleman, Patricia; F669 - Martindale, Scott; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka; G711 - Guido, Montserrat; G722 - Weeks, Chloe; G730 - Stephens, Reneatta; G743 - VINSON, VERONICA; H803 - Mcnealy, Tiffany0110 - Famiglietti, Sara; 0313 - Wilson, Nathan; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 0568 - Williams, Brittany; 0570 - Mclane, Pamela; 1009 - Small, Tiana; 2044 - Quiles, Steven; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2100 - Starr, Shane; 2101 - Keefer, Calvin; 2107 - Cox, Dominick; 2118 - Morris, Joseph; 2126 - Doo-Kingue, Sonia; 2128 - Wright, Windel; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 4014 - Phillips, Melinda; 4035 - Leconte, David; 5002 - Jaap, TeresaA002 - Sohn, Tara; B022 - Gibson, Jeffery; C035 - Clark, Theodore; C079 - Simpson, Dianne; C100 - Martinez, Selena; C104 - Leon, Alexander; D002 - Alls, Sandra; D008 - Claudio, Jason; D020 - Veninga, Joshua; D033 - Julian, Daniel; E001 - Coleman Sr, Miguel; E016 - Legrand, Isaiah; E037 - Lawrie, Julie; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E061 - Forrester, Stephanie; E068 - King, Christopher; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; E091 - Warren, Nekita; F032 - Mills, Boyd; F036 - Bryant, Heather; F044 - Forand, Jeffrey; F048 - Graham, John; F051 - Roberts, Gweneth; F059 - Sanchez, Sara; F064 - Morton, Michelle; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G031 - Scott, Alan; G046 - Spinella, Mikanzis; G052 - Chapman, Carly; G055 - Luce, Carol; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso; G074 - Gilchrist, Satin; H023 - Sotomayor, Andres; H035 - Lopez, Jesse; I010 - Miller, Shron; I021 - Richard, Joshua; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J011 - Options Markenting Group LLC Paden Jr, Robert; J019 - Johnson, Tiquiana; J025 - Ekiyor, Timi Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.1313 - Allen, Daphne; 1819 - Washington, Nefertiti; 2103 - Laguerre, Guernage; 2117 - Salako, Chantal; 2126 - Belanger, Cindy; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2223 - Diaz, Ramon; 2413 - Lumpkin, Scott; 2419 - Doyle, Joseph; 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2535 - Vazquez, Evelyn; 3123 - Bland, Terrance; 3303 - Noriega, Franik; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3402 - Abril, Rosselyn; 3416 - The Tufts Law Firm Tufts, Scott; 3508 - FLEMING, MARISA; 3514 - Warner, Jodi; 3517 - Collado, Maria; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3710 - Williams, Devante; 3720 - Petersen, SurayyahB005 - Candy, Frank; B023 - Heir, Jennifer; B036 - Bloom, Farah; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C023 - Krah, Hakeem; C025 - Roy, Fredrick; C030 - May-parks, Jasmine; C034 - Gonzalez, Antonio; C037 - Abril Sr., Larry; C042 - Evans, Robert; C050 - Chandler, Emmanuel; D027 - jones, kacy; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E005 - Mcintyre, Susanne; E014 - Ward, Lilmarcus; E090 - Holcomb, Paul; E117 - Aouadi, Tark; E118 - Grant, Tanaja; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E156 - Scarlett, Christopher; E184 - Wilson, Lea; E199 - Pendyke, Helene1249 - Garcia, Shenae; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1290 - Yon, Marcus; 1297 - Howard, Vonn; 1336 - Edwards, Noel; 1351 - Finney, Janea; 2019 - Edwards, Noel; 2031 - Simpson, Beatrice; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2163 - Sacks, Paul; 2167 - Alvarado Tapia, Carlos; 2203 - Johnston, Jeremy; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2271 - McAuliffe, Leigh; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2336 - Rosas, Kaidry; 2338 - Scott, Joe; 2339 - Ford, Morgan; 2367 - Gagne, Cameron; 3005 - Mcfarland, Talor; 3014 - Morris, William; 3015 - Phillips, Lawrence; 3055 - Thaxton, Derrick; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3090 - Holloway, Sharlisa; 3104 - Rodriguez- Rivera, ileanexis; 3124 - Hill, William; 3167 - Perez, Javier; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3206 - Schwebs, Britni; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3269 - Rentschler, Kimberly; 3285 - McNeil, Rose; 3289 - Balady, Matthew; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3307 - Ghattas, Ghaleb; 3332 - Quinones, Aaron; 3342 - Sacks, Paul; F330 - Butler, Jade; F386 - Banos, Frank; F404 - Ricks, Jessica; F448 - Rosado, Miguel; G482 - Vargas, Barbara; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; H536 - Washington, Sonja; H538 - Williamson, Jaleel; H553 - Clarke, Tyrome; H557 - Rivera, Beatriz; H562 - Vazquez, Melissa; H566 - Edwards, Ashley; H573 - Niekraszewicz, Dan; H580 - Walker, Johnnie; I655 - Stewart, Summer; I668 - Rath, Mark; I688 - Blanco, JorgeA008 - Averill, Robert; A017 - Turner, Christopher; A035 - Vega, Juan; A049 - Stillitano, John; A073 - bronder, mariangela; A088 - Mitchell, Niasjah; A095 - Baez, Grisel; A140 - Figueroa, Josue; A150 - Slaughter, Rashanda; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A165 - Lindsay, Lorraine; A168 - Doyle, Cedric; A183 - Hattaway, Blake; A211 - Evans, Christina; A229 - Despiau, Carlos; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A250 - Montcourt, Slaimen; A270 - Montalvo, Milagros; A299 - Rosario, Israel; B334 - Febres, Michael; B335 - Englett, Wesley; C344 - Santos, Benjamin; C346 - Martinez, Noel; C365 - Rivera, Jesenia; C376 - Jimenez, Alexander; C385 - Smith, Dale; C390 - Falagal, Karen; C394 - Clarke, Devon; D400 - GOMEZ, NATALIE; D415 - Gabrich, Michelle; D426 - Occimable, Nahomie; D429 - Rodriguez Rodriguez, Alex; D435 - Davis, Jeffery; D438 - Rivera, Francisco; D439 - Hines, Amber; D441 - Alilou, Francine; D460 - Bryant, Philip; D466 - Santiago, Yaritza; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E506 - Pineda, Nelson E; E515 - Camery, Laurel; E519 - Andino Rodriguez, Annabeth; E521 - Colon, Marilis; E529 - Alexander, Lisa; F562 - Mendiola, Davonte; G590 - Solis, Franklin1119 - Rosini, Anthony; 1127 - Vega, Jose; 1217 - Stanley, Eulalie; 1228 - Paige, Rachel; 1235 - Burtis, Rebekah; 1241 - Rosa, Norberto; 1285 - Nguen, Charles; 1287 - Batista, Jonathan; 1289 - Rivera, Laura; 1304 - Corredor, Diego; 1318 - Velez, Jose; 1329 - Lopez, Jose; 1339 - Castoire, Jorge; 1372 - Diaz, Carmen; 1374 - Mora, Danielle; 1378 – Waters, Nile; 1401 - Talalay, Helena; 1404 - Brown, Denise; 1408 - Cordero Rosario, Francheska; 1420 - Guzman, Eulycess; 1422 - Morales, Daniel; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1726 - Bruce, William; 1735 - Ojutalayo, Ayokunle; 1741 - Connor, Mary; 1749 - Colon, Christina; 1784 - Burnside, Stacy; 1799 - SANTIAGO MARTINEZ, MD PA, BELKIS MARTINEZ; 2021 - Brown, Telissia; 2032 - Decayette, James; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2089 - OLAN, DAVID; 2266 - Butterfield, Raj; 2269 - Pierson, Carissa; 2282 - Walker, Dmya; 2419 - Simmons, Dashaun; 2420 - Russell, Dawn; 2451 - Cardenas, judith; 2466 - Brookson, Raymond; 2502 - Lebron, Brenda; 2600 - Cruz, Jessica; 2603 - Fernandez, Tanya; 2622 - Valentin, Ricardo0106 - Tucker, Edric; 0113 - WALLACE, JANINE; 0116 - Ortiz, Margarita; 0134 - Leonard, Delysse; 0154 - Barnes, Dominique; 0158 - Rivera, Marco; 0164 - young, joseph; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0462 - Pelzer, Alicia; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 2006 - McCullough, Rhonnell; 2032 - Infante, Neudy; 3013 - Smith, Roosevelt; 3022 - Harper, Peter; 3029 - Jean, Ardz; 3098 - Herring, Katrina; 3103 - Mckoy, Sandra; 4031 - Diaz, Carol; 4048 - Phillips, Jason; 4061 - Melendez, Jan; 4080 - Galan, Elizabeth; 5016 - Gregory, Roberta; 5017 - Rosario, Victor; 5020 - Paul, Bryan1005 - Rodriguez, Georgina; 1202 - Ortiz, Xenia; 1234 - Harlow, Stephanie; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2028 - napier, james; 2042 - Sheppard, Lakenya; 2047 - Weston, Amanda; 2218 - Viruet, Josue; 2259 - Taylor, Rihana; 2345 - Payne, Justin; 2402 - Hernandez, Christian; 2404 - Zepeda, Ever; 2405 - Pagan, Edwin; 2408 - Clark, Devin; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2424 - Ogle, Richard; 2431 - Murphy Jr, Michael; 2437 - Boyd Jr, Alfred; 2504 - Arias II, Charles; 2547 - Mounts, Aidyl; 2572 - Butler, Mary; 2607 - Ridi, Sonia; 2654 - Chance, Shakira; 2658 - Barrientes, Melanie; 2661 - Colon, Katherine; 2678 - Arjona, Daniel; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher; 2706C - Murphy, Brian; 2719 - Gilroy Jr., Ira; 2720 - Egas, Ivan; 2739 - Cappucci, Cheyenne: 0052 - Faheem, Ibneugene; 0102 - King, Linda; 0105 - Perez, Adolfo; 0129 - Gallemore, Leticia; 0151 - King, Linda; 0173 - Torres, Digna; 0235 - Cancel, Luberta; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 2005 - Jones, Richard; 2006 - Bailey, Angel; 2040 - Rivera, Erika; 2102 - Chatman, Wanda; 2125 - Martinez, Giovanni; 2138 - Galarza, David; 2144 - Rice, Chaney; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4014 - Hellerer, Dariel; 4030 - Tavenner, Jamie; 4050 - Collins, Marry; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5001 - Benham, Tyler; 5008 - barbosa, mayra; 5020 - Williams, Anmarie; 5037 - Mercedes, Ashley; 5049 - Roberts, Raymond; 5076 - Fernandez, Zury; 6003 - Campbell, Thomas; 7006 - Arango, Olga; 7021 - White, Davina; 7027 - Martin, Michael; 9045 - Marcia, Juan1013 - dellemonache, anthony; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1103 - Thompson, Glenn Anthony; 1133 - Galicia, Paula; 1136 - Singleton, Desiree; 1175 - Thompson, Jarod; 1198 - Torres, Eduardo; 2004 - Pagan, Susan; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2032 - Tejada, Ramon; 2045 - Sanchez, Nilda; 2047 - Roman, Daniel; 2129 - Tressler, Brittany; 2156 - Mead, Kristen; 2158 - Fultz, Kathryn; 2220 - cairo jr, joseph; 2231 - Garoniak, Ross; 2237 - Wilson, Sean Wilson; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 2324 - Valdes, Janet; 2337 - Harvey, Christopher; 2347 - Soto, Elba; 2376 - Ali, Helal; 4031 - Eso, Teresa; 4112 - Philistin, Rose; 4141 - Bischof, Christopher; 4148 - Romulus, Heather; 4156 - Head, Jessica; 4181 - Huie, Josiah; 5002 - Brotman, Jason; 5026 - Gilbert, James; 5033 - Bolinski, Robert; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5062 - Elias, Anthony; 5114 - Cain, Matthew; 5119 - Malave, Erwin; 5143 - Slocum, Travis0213 - bagby, tanisha; 0268 - Cheveres, Alma; 0279 - Smith, Louise; 0314 - Smith, Louise; 0330 - Valdivieso, Jesusa; 1004 - Sneed, Jack; 1005 - Murphy, Michelle; 1011 - Burrows, Brandy; 2023 - Griffin, Kenneth; 3050 - Spencer, Daniel; 5031 - Williams, Tarice; 7050 - Lanier, Kathleen; 7057 - Hyppolite, Pascal; 7083 - bagby, tanisha; 7092 - Johnson, Asia; 8028 - Soto, Josue; 8054 - Jordon, Randy; 8056 - Soto, Josue; 8058 - Del Carmen Zurita, Rafael; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, DustinA030 - Poveromo, Dawn; A032 - Jones, Rachel; A033 - Williams, Tammy; B062 - Morone, Renee; C101 - Berment, Karla; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; C268 - Webber, Michael; D388 - Giron, Jorge; D440 - Lance, Sean; F559 - Fleming, Wesley. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.0005 - Perfecting Praise Ministries, Inc. Baxter Jr, Robert; 0017 - Ortiz, Elizabeth; 0026 - Jackson, Emarii; 0032 - Dawson, Yonique; 0075 - Lang, Nicole; 0084 - Joseph, Tonya; 0109 - Reaves, Ronald; 0110 - Jenkins, Maxine; 0122 - Taylor, Michael; 0142 - CHAPMAN, TAMMY; 0158 - Brown, Shante; 0190 - Williams, Ashley; 0193 - STEPHENS, BRIANA; 0199 - Pirant, Mary; 0256 - Washington, Charlie; 0336 - Woodall, Ashley; 0337 - Richemond, Josianne; 0349 - Green, Angela; 0358 - Eugene, Anderson; 0363 - Lanier, Luvonda; 0384 - Mora, Tanya; 0399 - Joseph, Makenson; 0415 - Darcuiel, Candace; 0425 - Wilson, Antoinette; 0432 - Smith, Brandon; 0437 - Papayoute, Max; 0448 - Alexis, Carlindjya; 0458 - Cline, Dian; 0473 - Tillman, Latorrinn; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0512 - Scott, Shana; 0517 - Clark, Tiala; 0541 - Laurent, Eliseeluc; 0550 - WILLIAMS, ELVAY; 0574 - Snell, William; 0587 - Jamison, Denise; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0609 - ROGERS, CONRAD; 0613 - Napoleon, My Branth; 0615 - redding, anna; 0633 - Snyder, Lorinda; 0634 - Lampkin, Bryant; 0635 - Sierra jr, Victor; 0664 - Chapman, Damaris; 0665 - Criger, Regina; 0670 - Gould, Alvin; 0684 - Wilson, Gage; 0694 - Robinson, Renita; 0722 - Lanier, Luvonda; 0724 - Woods, Harold; 0745 - Jennings, Elijah; 0759 - Dasque, Daniel; 0760 - Tilme, Kendra; 0764 - Stokes, michelle; 0773 - Walker, Trina; 0789 - Lizardi, Maria; 0861 - rodriguez, Naomi; 0870 - Marc, Kerline; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0914 - Jackson, Akasha1206 - Risper, Beverly; 1506 - Hendrickson, LaDonna; 1509 - Cooper, Shearico; 1611 - Sims, Beatrice; 1828 - Pridgen, Nancy; 1829 - Headley, Marcia; 1900 - Herron-Lattimore, Jamara; 1907B - Jones, Shaunte; 1916 - Thomas, Serennah; 1927 - Harris, Susie; 2102 - Bailey-Smith, Jan; 2104 - Thorpe, Rodney; 2116B - Nieves, Melvin; 2229 - herrera, Janeth; 2233 - LONG, Valerie; 2308 - Slater, Larry; 2320 - Pender, Kim; 2419 - Warde, Gregory; 2430 - Smith, Ladasha; 2500 - Bailey- Smith, Jan; 2505 - Lindsay, Susan; 2608 - taylor, rose; 2615 - Mccullough, Pamela; 2717 - Hill, Ianaya; 2725 - herrera, Janeth; 2726 - Eriste, Marquis; 2804 - Ward, Marquita; 2805 - richardson, mildred1004 - Graham, Alexis; 1005 - Sukhnandan, Doodnauth; 1015 - Richardson, Pamela; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1214 - Garvin, Shevonne; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1330 - Blake, Leighton; 1346 - Harker, Gary; 1356 - Smith, Linda; 1360 - Hoak, Jeffery; 1473 - Ross, Emma; 1615 - Lewis, Nancy; 1619 - Frazier, La'Talya; 1628 - Mccraw, Coranette; 1718 - Lawrence, Dwight; 1719 - Lal, Varendra; 2009 - Sylvain Jr, Franck; 2013 - May, Victoria; 2049 - Jackson, Kendra; 2056 - Wilson, Robert; 2142 - Crew, Frank; 2175 - Cid, Crissy; 2206 - Robinson, Ricardo; 2303 - Walker, Norward; 2340 - PERKINS, KEEMA; 2402 - Falconer, Keith; 2424 - Serna, Ceara; 2452 - Cabrera, Kenneth; 2469 - Oliver, Da'Shya; 2619 - Chambers, Shalonda; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien0123 - CALDWELL, SHANNON; 0202 - Dunlap, Nicole; 0203 - Alcantara, Hermelinda; 0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0215 - williams, Barbara; 0217 - Vega, Danielle; 0406 - Spears, Marilyn; 0419 - Taiclet, Daniel; 0423 - Coley, Antoine; 0610 - Newton, David; 1001 - Albritton, Ebony; 1016 - Dixon, Howard; 1113 - McIntosh, Mary; 1124 - Goins, Roger; 1204 - Blackmon, Aishia; 1328 - Moss, Tajondra; 1355 - Sledge, Anthony; 1501 - Wheatley, Hiede; 1519 - Taiclet, Tonya; 1528 - Edward, Mack; 1704 - Sims-Thomas, Consuelo; 1705 - Davis, Constance; 1726 - Beckett, Rackel; 1760 - Ramos, Lina; 1770 - Davis Jr., JamesB039 - Moraga, Marisela; C015 - Echegaray, Jeff; C039 - Fresse, Henny; D005 - Burton, Monica; D065 - Hall, Tracey; D090 - Yingst, Thomas; E011 - Little, Shundel; F003 - Pearson, Brian; F019 - DUNSTON, DENESE; H003 - Lynch, Stephanie; H012 - Wright, Howard; NA13 - Washington, Kimberly; NA19 - Gilmore, Lereatha; NC09 - Mantey, Pamela; P093 - Roberts, Kyle; S017 - Williams, Mya; S021 - Nieves, Miguel; S033 - Martin, Ambra; S034 - Coquilla, Abigail; U027 - everett, jessica; U048 - Roberts, Kyle; V002 - Lampe, Brandon; X005 - Fedlt, Shawn2012 - Arroyo, Anibal; 3032 - Olivares, Erika; 4027 - Bermudez, Felix; 4031 - Gray, Justin; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 4066 - Peterson Jr., Norman (Norm); 5001 - Sutton, John; 6013 - Howard, Shelvetra; 6019 - Sheffield, Matthew; 6036 - Buckley, Lynn; 6046 - Nemcik, Bedelia; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6164 - Padilla, Eunice; 6225 - Otten, Bianca1002 - Javier, Joanna; 1006 - Phillips, Andrea; 1009 - Dioum, Wilmide; 1028 - Clemons, Ira; 2004 - Saintpierre, Lisa; 2012 - Blake, Sheena; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 3031 - Thompson, Travis; 4022 - Adventist Health System Thomas, Christine; 4029 - Sinclair, Elaine; 4034 - Williams, Angela; 5037 - Avery, Anthony; 5059 - Albritton, Charity; 5085 - Carr, Carissa; 5107 - Restrepo, Luz; 5136 - Brannon, Deborah; 5166 - Thomsen, Jacqueline; 6001 - Holmes, Zeta; 6011 - Edwards, Kristina; 7002 - Smith, Michael0280 - POPE, EDWARD; 0344 - Reno, Andrea; 0541 - Rosario, Angelica; 0674 - BROOM SR., DUANE; 0719 - Bailey, David; 0808 - MCCORD, DERRICK; 0816 - Scott, Kevin; 0847 - Grant, Lisa; 0858 - Meadows, James; 0869 - Bailey, David; 0911 - McPhee, Marcia: 0109 - MC Caskill, Mary; 0134 - Howard, Walter; 0342 - Bloser, Jayson; 0346 - Simonis, George; 0351 - Forero, Santigo; 0403 - Gobin, Minerva; 0477 - Camacho, Judy; 1009 - Dickerson, Saphronia; 1016 - Howard, Jason; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 2017 - Bostic, Alicia; 2066 - collins, Danielle; 3018 - Lucier, Collette; 3056 - Avant, Kendalynn; 3077 - Susong, Garrett; 3095 - Horner, Michael; 4043 - Caputo, Erin; 6007 - Burns, VictorB058 - Reid, Michelle; B100 - Tupper, Sue; B130 - James, Leslie; B142 - Boutin, Jean; B150 - Landis, Storey; B162 - Hogan, Diane; B167 - Santana, Indira; B188 - Calderon, Tina; B210 - Jones, Shayana; C019 - Gilmore, TaQuana; C029 - Garrity, Morgan; C031 - Solano, Irsy; C043 - estrella, maria; C068 - McDowell, james; C078 - Uzcanga, Jose; C091 - Davis, Cassandra; D024 - Turner, Tanisha; D040 - Talbert, Lina; D049 - Dominguez, Jose Luis; D059 - Smith, Marisha; D074 - Rosario, Christian; E013 - Phildon, Marcus; F011 - Castaneda, Karen; F028 - Parisi, Michael. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.