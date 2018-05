Legal Public Notices 5/16 issue 

Orlando Legals

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: on May 30th, 2018 12:00 PM location: 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Fl 32825 (407)-495- 9612, Yolanda Davis-Household goods, Mireya Abreu- 6 mattress and 4 sofas with personal items, Taniesha Harris- 2 mattresses, 2 dressers, 3 piece sofa, 2 end tables, bins. 1:30 PM location: 5753 Hoffner Avenue Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 Marsha Eaton- Household goods, Flora Moore- Household goods, Jeffrey Bailey-Household goods, Marsha Eaton- Household goods, Yelitza J Pillot- Vazguez- Household goods, Rowena Quirindongo- Household goods, Yvette Feliciano- Household goods, Brenda Marrero- Household goods, Nataly Estella- Household goods. 3:00 PM Location: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. (407)-280-7355 Michael Carlos- Office equipment, some desks, file cabinets. John King-Households goods, tools. 4:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando, FL. 32837 (407)-516-7005 Agnes Feliciano- Household items, Delbert Robertson-Household items, Kevin Wilson-Home items, Adrian Blue-Papers, April Farrar- Household items, Jose Gonzalez-Household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: May 25th, 2018 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:

9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437: #1001- Charnita Williams- Furniture #1010-Craig Fugitt-Furniture, and boxes #3144-Kieron Jonas – Clothes, shoes #1603- Theodore Vader-Household goods.

10:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 831 N Park Ave. Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 #1108-Leroy Scarlett- iron and ironing board, 2 lamps, 2 totes, clothes, sneakers, shoerack, CD's, 1box. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: May 31st, 2018 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:

9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5603 Metrowest Blvd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 445-0867 #08037- Wendy Martin household goods- #02100- Yvonne White personal, household items- #08009- Esther Jones - household goods- #05153- Victoria Freemon household goods -#02139- Jackee Norman -household goods, etc -#01007- Jermaine Maxwell household furniture, items- #03014 -Diego Salazar- living room, bedroom, dining room furniture, boxes- #02005 -Anne Stevens boxes- #07030- Gilbert Eggert tools, etc - #04033- Omar Campbell washer/dryer, furniture from 3 bedroom home, boxes- #02092- Mark Goff- storage bins, clothes, shoes -#01025 -Elijah Turner clothes, household items- #07019 -Brad Donaldson 2 bedroom sets, living room, dining room, boxes- #02045- Destine Deshay clothes, papers.

11:00a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5592 L. B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, Fl. 32811 (407) 445-2709 #744 Joseph Gleason Household goods, #015 Lee J Maher Office supplies, #874 Lee J Maher Household goods, #381 Jeannie Anderson Households goods, #835 Lee J Maher Personal Items, #831 Lee J Maher Personal Items, #374 Latronda Phillips Household goods, #721 Micheal Pedro Hernandez Household goods, #376 Hayward Hookers Household goods, #025 Denise Bastos Household goods, #054 Stanislaw Kulpa Household goods, #842 Tamela Mayfield Household goods, #150 Priscilla Alsene Personal Items, #946A Kathy Owens Vehicle, #102 Mourad Khalil Household goods, #695 Kyle Striano Household goods, #686 Alan Carley Household goods, #700 Vanessa Valentin Household goods, #203 Reginald Griffin Household goods.

12:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)630-9395 #0E003-Cheri Lee Arusalu tire, vacuum, golf, clubs, lamps, boxes #0F005-Lisa Matos-bags, totes, toys, luggages #0H018- Akeem Saliu-chair, dvd/vcr, stereo, shoes, totes #0J031- Majorie Ducasse-chair, stereo, totes, boxes, bicycle #P003-LESTER WILLIAMS - 2003 Ford F-150 VIN#1FTRF172X3NB58078 Owner: Pest Net Services, Inc.

1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518 #3120 Altrese Johnson – furniture,House hold goods, #3118 Natalie Alford- house hold goods, #2015 Shalonda Leeks- household goods,#4050 Shandora Russell- household items, #4059 Jordan Langston Smith- mattress, bed, tv, shoes & clothes. #2031 Glenda Lewis -House hold goods.

3:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 #484 Tamika Gainer house hold items & furniture, #195 Dayne Williams house hold items, toys, #453 Alphonzo (Luis) McKinney furniture, boxes, #828 Gregory Harding Household goods, #543 Edmilson Rodrigues boxes, mattress, #435 James Toler Household, clothes, bicycle, #709 Anna Emilien Clothes, #439 Nicole Brown Boxes, bins #156-David S Glicken-Furniture.

4:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 #2037 Lyle Taylor- Collectible/ Tools, #3034 Eugene D. Nathan-boxes.totes, #1031 Coleman Walker-Household items, #2162 Natasha Marie Phillips-household goods, #1016 Courtney Tookes-household goods, #3048 Nequana Holmes-clothes and papers. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Notice of Public Sale:

Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 1, 2018 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;

1FTYR10C1YPB48718

2000/Ford

4A3AA46GX3E200269

2003/Mits

3VWCM31Y95M363129

2005/Volk

1FMYU92144KA82631

2004/Ford

JHMCD5633VC000515

1997/Hond

1FALP6248VH130585

1997/Ford

1D4PT4GKXBW582485

2011/Dodg

1FMYU93156KC81754

2006/Ford

3B4GE17ZXLM047612

1990/Dodg

1RNF48A2XCR026356 2012/Reitnouer

1G4HD57276U169831

2006/Buick

1FTMF1CM2EKE61989

2014/Ford

1G2WR12152F230956

2002/Pont

1FMCU03118KA37110

2008/Ford

4F2YZ96115KM56808

2005/Mazd

WAULC68E25A068015

2005/Audi

4S2CK58W024317760

2002/Isu

2MECM74F3MX653856

1991/Merc

3FA6P0HDXER235340

2014/Ford

SAJEA01T43FM70370

2003/Jagu

2C3KA43R36H365059

2006/Chry

1HGCD5658SA088344

1995/Hond

2C3CDXBG7EH197468

2014/Dodg

1HGCG66501A144319

2001/Hond

1FTFW1ETXCFB21475

2012/Ford

JA3AU26U19U021703

2009/Mits

1J4FT28P0WL155177

1998/jeep

WBADM5348YBY44088 2000/BMW

KMHWF25S65A158385

2005/Hyun

1GCGG25RXX1144253 1999/Chevr

4T1BE32K94U867885 2004/Toyt

2C3KA43R06H377377 2006/Chry

1GKFK66U86J135753 2006/GMC

1G4AX69Y3DH405719 1983/Buic

2G2WP552261119103

2006/PONT

1NXAE91AXNZ374791

1992/TOYT. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/04/2018, 09:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FMDU32X7SUB38952

1995 FORD

1GHDS13S722517487

2002 OLDSMOBILE

2G4WC562751346433

2005 BUICK

SAJDA14C63LF51646

2003 JAGUAR NOTICE OF SALE

The following vehicles will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2500 Forsyth Rd F7, Orlando FL 32807 on May 31, 2018 at 9:00 am:02 Ford vin: 1FAFP44462F113306; 06 Kawasaki vin: JKAZX4N116A005443; 00 Nissan vin: 3N1CB51D8YL329763. NOTICE OF SALE

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:

2012 Mazda

VIN# JM1BL1V78C1664542

1999 Mazda

VIN# JM1BJ2227X0147720

2001 Chevy

VIN# 1GNEK13T21R219462

2006 Suzuki

VIN# KL5JD66Z96K466983

1999 Nissan

VIN# JN1CA21D4XT808466

To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on May 30, 2018 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC NOTICE OF SALE Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on June 4, 2018 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL 32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.

2015 DODGE

VIN# 1C3CDFBB5FD309195

LIEN AMT. $5,362.16 The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County.

Item, Mfr., Location Found

Cell Phone/Samsung, W Colonial Dr

Cell Phone/Samsung, N Pine Hills Rd

Drone/Phantom, Daisley Ci

I Phone, N Pine Hills Rd

I Phone, Silver Hills Dr

I Phone, Southwick St

I Phone, W Colonial Dr

I Phone, S Apopka Vineland Rd

I Pod, Crown Hill Bv

Jewelry, Crown Hill Bv

Jewelry, Universal Bv

Laptop/Dell, International Dr

Tablet/Samsung, Crown Hill Bv

Television/Sanyo, Skyview Dr

US Currency, Orbana Dr

US Currency, Apopka Vineland Rd

Webcam/Sony, Crown Hill Bv

Yard Tool/Echo, E Colonial Dr

Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 4:30pm. V I R G I N I A: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, Plaintiff, v. THREE THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-NINE AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($3,159.00) and WONG HUNG, Defendants.

Case No. CL18-192

ORDER

The object of the above captioned suit is to forfeit to the Commonwealth the described property or currency pursuant to Va. Code § 19.2-386.1 et. seq. It appearing by affidavit filed according to law that Wong Hung, whose last known whereabouts were in Orlando, Florida, is a non-Virginia resident individual; and, it also appearing that the Commonwealth without effect used diligence to ascertain the location of the remaining above-referenced Defendants in order to effect service of process, it is therefore ORDERED that the Defendants appear on or before June 7, 2018 at 9:30am in the Circuit Court of the City of Colonial Heights, 550 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, and do what is necessary to protect their interests.

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated:Jorge Aponte Furniture, Andrealynn Benham Household Goods, Andrealynn Boyd, Electronics, Anastaissa Alexandra Nieves Tables, entertainment center, chairs, boxes, Eduardo Dominic Tompkins, Furniture, Home goods, tools Freddie Lee, Jr. Moore, Studio Equipment, desk, three futons, Sharon Kay Salamacha Furniture, Jamie Sue Gilbert, Bed, furniture, table, home goods, kitchen wares, electronics, Teddy Keith Mebane Jr., Mattress, box and bins, kitchenware, clothes Jolany M Hernandez, Boxes and entertainment center, Natalie Robinson, one bedroom aptCarissa Lucky, Bicycle, Books, Boxes, Clothes, Shoes, Totes, Baby Crib, Stroller, Luggage, Head Board, Bed Frame, Water Cooler, Nigel Glanville Couch, Table, Bed, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Shoes, Books, Totes, Bed Frame, Thomas Litteer Couch, Dresser, Mattress, Table, TV, Bags, Books, Walker, Lamp, T.V Dinner Trays Beverly Rodriguez Bed, Bags, Boxes, Pictures/ photographs, Totes, Toys, Holiday Decorations, Lamps, Changing Table, Luggage, Toy box Wesley Andrews Chair, Mattress, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Toys, Computer, Crib Baltazar Quinain Bags, Books, Boxes, Files, Personal Papers, Totes, Toys, Chair, File Cabinet, Laptop, Collectors cars, Lamos, Signed Basketball Peter Stewart Chair, Mattress, Microwave, Boxes, Totes, Futon, Fan, Blender, Lamp, Weights. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self­Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder for cash only. The sale will be held at the times and locations listed below:Jaime Santiago-Motorized Wheel Chair, Bar Stools and Bicycles, Tiffany M. Rodriguez-Bags, Totes and Backpack, Abede Lynch-Toys, Bags and Bins, Tracey Hicks-Clothes, Boxes, Dollhouse and Toys, Deborah S. Graziaplena-Washer Dryer Set, TV, Refrigerator, Stove and Toys, Dwayne Parham-Epson Printer, Bedframe, Toys, Bags and Boxes, Luis Roman-Grill, Set of Tires, Coffee Table, Lamps, Ronald Beard-Tools, Car Jack, Bins, Totes and Bags, Christina Staley-Boxes, Clothes and Coins, Ruben Alers-Christmas, Toys, Boxes and Computer, Brian L. Locke-Mirror, Couch, Chair and Boxes, Erica Long- Speakers, Entertainment Center, Totes and BoxesGlorivette Martinez-Luggage, Bags and Tubs,Gamaliel Otero-Tool Chests, Tool Cart, Multiple Tool Boxes and Tools.Division PROBATEThe administration of the estate of LINDA ASHBAUGH, deceased, whose date of death was September 12, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is May 9, 2018. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Vivian A. Jaime, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0714771, RITTER ZARETSKY LIEBER & JAIME LLP, 2915 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 300, MIAMI, FL 33137, Telephone: (305) 372-0933, Fax: (305) 704-8123, E-Mail: vivian@rzllaw.com . Personal Representative: /s/ Ashley Ashbaugh, 1228 Lake Piedmont Circle, Apopka, Florida 32703.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDASEACOAST NATIONAL BANK, Plaintiff, v. SPIRIT OF LIFE RECOVERY CENTERS, INC.; SPIRIT OF LIFE MINISTRIES ORLANDO, INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Defendants.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 21st day of June, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at public sale online at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com , the undersigned Clerk will offer for sale the real estate described as follows: Lot 8 in the North 1/2 of Lot 7, Block Two, Second replat of Ola Beach on Lake Ola, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book S, at Page 63, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. The real property or its address is commonly known as 6750 Oneida Drive, Mt. Dora, Florida 32757. together with all structures, improvements, fixtures, and appurtenances on said land or used in conjunction therewith. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. The aforesaid sale will be made pursuant to a Final Judgment entered in this cause on May 8, 2018. DATED this 8 th day of May, 2018. HOUSTON E. SHORT, ESQ., FOR THE COURT, /s/Houston E. Short, Attorneys for Plaintiff, Houston E. Short, Florida Bar No.: 717592, GUNSTER, YOAKLEY & STEWART, P.A., 200 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1400, Orlando, FL 32801, Email: hshort@gunster.com , (407) 648-5077, FAX: (407) 849-1233IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORSThe administration of the estate of SYLVIA SNELL HARDEN, deceased, CASE NO.: 2018-CP- 000006, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771. a, FL 32940-8006. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. The fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in Florida Statute 90.5021 applies with respect to the Personal Representative and any attorney employed by the Personal Representative. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED PURSUANT TO FLA. PROB. R. 5.240 THAT: All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with the Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DATES AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. Any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived. An election to take elective share must be filed within the time provided by the law. ALL CREDITORS ARE NOTIFIED PURSUANT TO FLA. PROB. R. 5.241 THAT: All creditors of the Descendent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this Notice is served, within three months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. Publication of this Notice has begun on the 16th day of May, 2018. Personal Representative:/s/ DANA HARDEN HANKINS, A/K/A DANA KAREN HANKINS, 8030 Dunstable Circle, Orlando, FL 32817. Attorney For Personal Representative: Dana H. Hankins, P.A., Attorney at law. By /s/ Dana H. Hankins, Esquire. Florida Bar No. 305006, 2510 E. Jackson Street, Orlando, Florida 32803, Telephone 407-896-9650, Facsimile 407-896-9648,IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDAJUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF: B.P. DOB: 07/23/2017, Minor child.SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDATO:Address UnknownA Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are to appear on June 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Daniel P. Dawson, Judge of the Court, at Juvenile Justice Center at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 on for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County Florida on this 24th day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire FBN: 93027, Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, jennifer.shepard@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 03/SHEA, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: T.J., DOB: 12/25/2016 a minor childSUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDATO:(father), address unknownWHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PETITION. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of May, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579- 9480 Telephone, Jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUT COURT By: /s/ Jennifer Giles Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 03/SHEA, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: T.J., DOB: 12/25/2016 a minor childSUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDATO:(mother), address unknownWHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PETITION. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of May, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579- 9480 Telephone, Jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUT COURT By: /s/ Jennifer Giles Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).