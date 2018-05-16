Legal Public Notices 5/16 issue 

Orlando Legals
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated:
11071 University Blvd. Orlando, FL 32817 05/30/2018 9:30AM
Jorge Aponte Furniture, Andrealynn Benham Household Goods, Andrealynn Boyd, Electronics, Anastaissa Alexandra Nieves Tables, entertainment center, chairs, boxes, Eduardo Dominic Tompkins, Furniture, Home goods, tools Freddie Lee, Jr. Moore, Studio Equipment, desk, three futons, Sharon Kay Salamacha Furniture, Jamie Sue Gilbert, Bed, furniture, table, home goods, kitchen wares, electronics, Teddy Keith Mebane Jr., Mattress, box and bins, kitchenware, clothes Jolany M Hernandez, Boxes and entertainment center, Natalie Robinson, one bedroom apt
11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL, 32825 on 05/30/2018 at 10:30am
Carissa Lucky, Bicycle, Books, Boxes, Clothes, Shoes, Totes, Baby Crib, Stroller, Luggage, Head Board, Bed Frame, Water Cooler, Nigel Glanville Couch, Table, Bed, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Shoes, Books, Totes, Bed Frame, Thomas Litteer Couch, Dresser, Mattress, Table, TV, Bags, Books, Walker, Lamp, T.V Dinner Trays Beverly Rodriguez Bed, Bags, Boxes, Pictures/ photographs, Totes, Toys, Holiday Decorations, Lamps, Changing Table, Luggage, Toy box Wesley Andrews Chair, Mattress, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Toys, Computer, Crib Baltazar Quinain Bags, Books, Boxes, Files, Personal Papers, Totes, Toys, Chair, File Cabinet, Laptop, Collectors cars, Lamos, Signed Basketball Peter Stewart Chair, Mattress, Microwave, Boxes, Totes, Futon, Fan, Blender, Lamp, Weights. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida SelfService Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder for cash only. The sale will be held at the times and locations listed below:
A-AAAKey Mini Storage 1001 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807 MAY 31ST 2018 @ 9:30am
Jaime Santiago-Motorized Wheel Chair, Bar Stools and Bicycles, Tiffany M. Rodriguez-Bags, Totes and Backpack, Abede Lynch-Toys, Bags and Bins, Tracey Hicks-Clothes, Boxes, Dollhouse and Toys, Deborah S. Graziaplena-Washer Dryer Set, TV, Refrigerator, Stove and Toys, Dwayne Parham-Epson Printer, Bedframe, Toys, Bags and Boxes, Luis Roman-Grill, Set of Tires, Coffee Table, Lamps, Ronald Beard-Tools, Car Jack, Bins, Totes and Bags, Christina Staley-Boxes, Clothes and Coins, Ruben Alers-Christmas, Toys, Boxes and Computer, Brian L. Locke-Mirror, Couch, Chair and Boxes, Erica Long- Speakers, Entertainment Center, Totes and Boxes
A-AAAKey Mini Storage 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839- MAY 31ST, 2018 @11:30am
Glorivette Martinez-Luggage, Bags and Tubs,Gamaliel Otero-Tool Chests, Tool Cart, Multiple Tool Boxes and Tools.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LINDA ASHBAUGH, Deceased.
File No. 2018-CP- 000383-O
Division PROBATE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LINDA ASHBAUGH, deceased, whose date of death was September 12, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is May 9, 2018. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Vivian A. Jaime, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0714771, RITTER ZARETSKY LIEBER & JAIME LLP, 2915 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 300, MIAMI, FL 33137, Telephone: (305) 372-0933, Fax: (305) 704-8123, E-Mail: vivian@rzllaw.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Ashley Ashbaugh, 1228 Lake Piedmont Circle, Apopka, Florida 32703.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
SEACOAST NATIONAL BANK, Plaintiff, v. SPIRIT OF LIFE RECOVERY CENTERS, INC.; SPIRIT OF LIFE MINISTRIES ORLANDO, INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2018-CA- 000671-O
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 21st day of June, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at public sale online at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
, the undersigned Clerk will offer for sale the real estate described as follows: Lot 8 in the North 1/2 of Lot 7, Block Two, Second replat of Ola Beach on Lake Ola, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book S, at Page 63, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. The real property or its address is commonly known as 6750 Oneida Drive, Mt. Dora, Florida 32757. together with all structures, improvements, fixtures, and appurtenances on said land or used in conjunction therewith. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. The aforesaid sale will be made pursuant to a Final Judgment entered in this cause on May 8, 2018. DATED this 8 th day of May, 2018. HOUSTON E. SHORT, ESQ., FOR THE COURT, /s/Houston E. Short, Attorneys for Plaintiff, Houston E. Short, Florida Bar No.: 717592, GUNSTER, YOAKLEY & STEWART, P.A., 200 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1400, Orlando, FL 32801, Email: hshort@gunster.com
, (407) 648-5077, FAX: (407) 849-1233
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP- 000006
IN RE: ESTATE OF SYLVIA SNELL HARDEN
, Deceased.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SYLVIA SNELL HARDEN, deceased, CASE NO.: 2018-CP- 000006, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771. a, FL 32940-8006. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. The fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in Florida Statute 90.5021 applies with respect to the Personal Representative and any attorney employed by the Personal Representative. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED PURSUANT TO FLA. PROB. R. 5.240 THAT: All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with the Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DATES AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. Any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived. An election to take elective share must be filed within the time provided by the law. ALL CREDITORS ARE NOTIFIED PURSUANT TO FLA. PROB. R. 5.241 THAT: All creditors of the Descendent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this Notice is served, within three months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. Publication of this Notice has begun on the 16th day of May, 2018. Personal Representative:/s/ DANA HARDEN HANKINS, A/K/A DANA KAREN HANKINS, 8030 Dunstable Circle, Orlando, FL 32817. Attorney For Personal Representative: Dana H. Hankins, P.A., Attorney at law. By /s/ Dana H. Hankins, Esquire. Florida Bar No. 305006, 2510 E. Jackson Street, Orlando, Florida 32803, Telephone 407-896-9650, Facsimile 407-896-9648,
DanaHankinsLaw@gmail.com
.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP17-540
IN THE INTEREST OF: B.P. DOB: 07/23/2017, Minor child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Christina Marie Palumbo
Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are to appear on June 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Daniel P. Dawson, Judge of the Court, at Juvenile Justice Center at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 on for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County Florida on this 24th day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire FBN: 93027, Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services,
jennifer.shepard@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 03/SHEA, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER
CASE NO.: DP16-826
In the Interest of: T.J., DOB: 12/25/2016 a minor child
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: TERRY GUICE
(father), address unknown
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PETITION. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of May, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579- 9480 Telephone, Jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUT COURT By: /s/ Jennifer Giles Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 03/SHEA, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER
CASE NO.: DP16-826
In the Interest of: T.J., DOB: 12/25/2016 a minor child
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: KEISHA JACKSON
(mother), address unknown
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PETITION. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of May, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579- 9480 Telephone, Jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUT COURT By: /s/ Jennifer Giles Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03. CASE NO.: DP15-163
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.C. DOB: 02/05/2007, M.C. DOB: 10/09/2009. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To: Michael Carr Sr., Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on June 8, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of May, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Family. Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/SHEA,
CASE NO.: DP16-274, IN THE INTEREST OF Z. P. DOB: 05/05/2015, Minor Child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To: KASEY JONAS, Last-known address: 722 11th Avenue, Seaside, Oregon 97138
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea, at 9:30 a.m., on the 9th day of July, 2018, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of May, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03. CASE NO.: DP16-821
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN:K. B. DOB: 12/08/2007, P. B. DOB: 01/08/2011, D. B. Jr. DOB: 08/12/2017. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To Daniel Butterworth, address unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on July 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of May, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 88796. Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, nancy.robak@myflfamilies.com. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03. CASE NO.: DP13-366
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T. M-P . DOB: 08/24/2002, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To Ricardo Morales, address unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on July 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of May, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 88796. Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, nancy.robak@myflfamilies.com. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03. CASE NO.: DP13-366
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T. M-P . DOB: 08/24/2002, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To Tamara Perez, address unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on July 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of May, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 88796. Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, nancy.robak@myflfamilies.com. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
MARCH/APRIL 2018
1. Cell phone Colonial Dr/Orange Blossom Trl
2. Cell phone 5000 blk Cinderlane Pkwy
3. Printers 5000 blk International Dr
4. Game Console 2700 blk Mystic Cove Dr
5. Cell phone 4000 blk Thornbriar Ln
6. Cell phone 200 blk N Terry Ave
7. Cell phone Lake Margaret Dr/Dixie Belle Dr
8. Cell phone W. Jersey St
9. Cell phone 300 blk N Orange Ave
10. Key FOB W. Washington St
11. Cell phones Tampa Ave/Livingston St
12. Laptop 2000 blk S Hiawassee Rd
13. Cell phone W Washington Street
14. Tablet 2000 blk Delaney Ave
15. Cell phone 5300 blk S Kirkman Rd
16. Cell phone 5300 blk S Kirkman Rd
17. CASH 800 blk W. Jackson St
18. CASH 1400 blk E Colonial Dr
19. Bicycle 4300 blk E Colonial Dr
20. Bicycle 900 blk W. Colonial Dr
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Debra Lee Alfredson, of 132 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL 32771, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Vibrancy Design
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Vibrancy Design"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/11/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, FLA Hood Starz Ent. LLC, of 203 Hills Pl., Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
FLA Hood Starz Ent. LLC Publishing
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"FLA Hood Starz Ent. LLC Publishing"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/14/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Michelle Sanchez, of 725 Garden Plaza, Orlando, FL 32803, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Made in Orlando
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Made in Orlando"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/9/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Oviedo Smiles Dentistry, PA, of 65 W Mitchell Hammock Road, Suite 1511, Oviedo, FL 32765, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Oviedo Smiles Dentistry
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Oviedo Smiles Dentistry"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/7/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned,Stephanie Courtois, of 545 S. Keller Road, Unit 1320, Orlando FL, 32810, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Stephesaurus Web Design
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Stephesaurus Web Design"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/8/2018
Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Tower: Public Participation Mobilitie, LLC is proposing to construct a new monopole style telecommunications pole at Cady Way Trail, Orange County, FL 32803 and N 28 33 39.27”; -081 20 39.30”. The height of the tower will be 33 feet above ground level. The tower is anticipated to have no FAA lighting. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Mobilitie LLC at 404-978- 2457 during normal business hours. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1103218 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests f or Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to Mobilitie, LLC, Attn: Mikhail Raznobriadsev, 3475 Piedmont Road, NE Suite 1000, Atlanta, GA 30305.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd-Orlando 6/06/18 3014 Edsel Tenorio 6038 Carla Holmes 2059 Brittany Graham 3003 Frederick Dauley 2072 Wendy Pierre 6011 Ruth Brown 6046 Deneen Ardley 6005 Maitsetseg Saran 3107 Larry Patterson 3037 Shabiki Dann 1057 Severino Goncalves 6027 Robert Moura 2080 Nicolette Brissett 4023 Elvia Aguilera 4041 Shayna Discua 2034 Katrina Edwards 6051 Allison Jackson 3117 Eric Brinkley 2014 Jefferson Lopes 3011 Gina Van Epps 3070 Cornellius Hart 2083 Lakiah Jones 2094 Herny Thompson 3066 Cindy Bostick 3103 Sharon Jordan 1017 Sonya Lofton 6024 Derek Sands 1113 Barbara Hamberg 3067 Mike Dupiton 8005 Jamie Ide
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave - Orlando 6/06/18 1124 Tahir Wallace 1033 Ratania Odums 1062 Brian Margolos 1908 Mark Goolsby 1527 Christina Tassill 1834 Eliezer Gonzalez 1103 Kristal Moore 1164 Michael Warfield 1928 Erica Nieves 1830 Mark Goolsby
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 6/06/18 C168 Christyna Mcbrayer AA0698A John oremba D110 Clayton Pandolfi B214 Patrick Smith D173 Thron Crowe B124 David Ayala D108 Blaine Kramer
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 6/06/18 308 Christine Brown 221 Adrain Robinson 336 Geneva Gallimore-Vasquez 314 Antonio Barbaro 533 Joan M Rivera 316 Allen Colbert 431 Amanda Fernandez 208 Vianca Negron 241 Vanessa Baez 305 Tavares Pressley 511 Maria Rosario 218 Efeain Salgado 312 Carmen Wen
Uhaul Ctr Alafaya-11815 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 6/06/18 1207 Jean Ruiz 1210 Juan Vega 1425 Sherri Rhoden 1268 Stephen Reardon 1240 Darrell Wright.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont-13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 6/13/18 3038 Sheila Cashwell 1092 Santiago Pardo 1136 Sheila Cashwell 1070 Tirrell Anthony 1193 Jacquetta Romain 2123 Martin Collins 1003 Danilla Henry 2104 Joey Nicholas
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 6/13/18 1612 Victor Floyd 1405 Gianna Otero 1528 Demetra Allen 3378 Brandon Jordan 2552 Aaron Darling 3011 Jason Fitzgerald 1101 Ventira Williams 2375 Luis De La Cruz 3547 Georgia Patterson 3009 Brenda Smith
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 6/13/18 G0779 Kevin Ortiz G0715-03 Samuel De La Rosa H0901 Amanda Miller G0753 Cindi Presser G0727 Susie Sadler G0739 Lorianna Johnson G0737 Diana Tucker
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 6/13/18 3517 Arthur Lawson 1252 Noelia Colon 1203 Kenneth Johnson 3631 Catherine Bruce 1039 Soyna Lewis 1238 Stephan White 2305 Billie Brown 200 Louie Crossfield 1518 Michelle L Bowens 3307 Thomas Mohler 2505 Hernan Cortes
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr - Orlando 6/13/18 527 Michael Zurita 208 Marsha Levitt 368 John Eustace 661 Juan Arans 210 Pedro Caraballo 537 Elaine Catoe 687 Amanda Voyles 220 Neal Lawrence 612 Marlin Simmons 731 Kimberly Butler 505 Kimberly Butler 404 Carlos Cordona 843 Stevette Lasure.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on June 7, 2018 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B47 Tracy Lower $388.22, B52 Arial Bryant $295.16, D23 David Perkins $390.89, D05 Debra Chester $420.71, D50 Alfredo Rodriguez $605.38
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1024 Kenneth Frazier $534.20, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $260.20, 1248 Yanli Broughton $482.00, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $558.50, 1016 Brian Blake $428.14
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C103 Laura Vega $661.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 2424 Derrick Jones $288.11, 1601 Omar Serrano $272.21, 2417 James Poland $384.42, 1512 Anesha Manuel $400.39
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750 ; E031 Jerry Long $378.98, B077-78 Itza Jimenez $603.11, D016 Elizabeth Lopez $560.45, B022 Joe Bryant $560.45, A082 Melissa Boutwell $236.17, B089-90 Yolanda Walker $419.61
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 5052 Katrina Boyd $313.48, 1601 Maite Alvarez $758.48, 2710 Christina Kratzer $296.06, 2227 John Corona $378.94, 1519 Haille Engle $534.20, 1312 Latay Gaines $295.94, 5024-26 James Petruso $779.82, 1415 Denise Mango $504.20. 2443 Silvia Deleon $398.94
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2054 David Lebron $430.25, 4121 Edward Levine $272.21.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 10:00 a.m. at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
May 26, 2018
1G8ZN1281XZ303709
1999 SATURN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 24, 2018, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 857-7889 Time: 09:30 AM: 0101 - Jones, Demetria; 0103 - Woodson, Ralisa; 0107 - Fauntleroy, James; 0108 - Cazaubon, Michelle; 0121 - Torres, Yaileen; 0125 - Woessner, Mariah; 0130 - Fields, Lauren; 0132 - Washington, Jeremiah; 0138 - Class, Manuela; 0141 - Brown, Deborah; 0142 - GRACIA, MAX; 0144 - Woodruff, George; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0153 - Anderson, Tiffaney; 0218 - Baptiste, Paulette; 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0246 - Rosario, Elaine; 0248 - Davis, Lakendra; 0311 - Ousley, Baretta; 0313 - Patrick, Patrease; 0315 - Brisbane, Harold; 0318 - Kirby, Shakeya; 0323 - Mitchell, Brian; 0330 - Tyson, Jenesis; 0414 - White, Estella; 0422 - Abrams, Cydney; 0440 - Robles, Jared; 0509 - Vazquez Barreto, Yamira; 0517 - White, April; 0519 - Suckan, Calechia; 0524 - Walker, Kennia; 0529 - Williams, Katrina; 0530 - Vasquez Valdes, Lazaro; 0604 - Maragh, Courtney; 0610 - Northern, Eugene; 0624 - Weeks, Tylishia; 0627 - Trice, Germaine; 0701 - Mack, Lillian; 0702 - Castro, Melba; 0706 - Chatman, Stephanie; 0709 - Dumas, Sandra; 0711 - Williams, Ennis; 0719 - Johnson, Takelia; 0805 - Miller, Desiree; 0813 - Maldonado, juan; 0816- Rhoden, Jeremia: 0829 - Hudson, Marquis; 0834 - Jordan, Glynn; 0843 - Vassale, Joseph; 0902 - Smith, Toni; 0903 - Jackson, Santana; 0905 - Hughes, Christopher; 0906 - Mayfield, Dwight; 09105 - Martinez, Jellitza; 09106 - Fenesi, Geza; 09112 - Romeus, Oviluis; 09113 - Duffy, John; 09121 - Morrison, Shemela; 09122 - jolteus, Stanley; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0914 - El Chery, Pascal; 0933 - Smith, Tekeya; 0934 - Jensen III, Christian; 0938 - Castanon, David; 0942 - Jordan, Stanley; 0948 - Daniel, Dale; 0949 - Mitchell, Roger; 0950 - Beckworth, Willie; 0960 - Fudge, Tameka; 0965 - Russell, Kimberly; 0978 - Riche, Carry; 0986 - Sanit Juste, Fritzner; 0993 - Frink, Twanna; 0995 - Vega, Jenmarie; 1008 - Yarber, Kelly; 1010 - Diaz, Alexis; 1014 - Mcneil, Latanza; 1020 - Paul, Guerline; 1055 - Willis, Edward; 1063 - Cadely, Dunel; 1078 - st charles, bernard; 1108 - Perceval, Rachelle; 1113 - Jenkins, Brianna; 1120 - fleuridor, alibert; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1146 - Mazotti, Stefan; 1150 - Steele, Christy; 1175 - Dansey, Jamesha; 1220 - Ward, Natividad; 1221 - Georges, Panel; 1230 - Erivin, Terrence; 1235 - louissaint, elie; 1242 - Alfonso, Julia; 1243 - Butler, Samuel; 1248 - Edwards, Knali; 1249 - Bracey, Phillippa; 1251 - Mcwhorter, Toni; 1253 - Felix, Ebony; 1276 - Martinez, Cherry; 1305 - Jones, Christopher; 1330 - Saint Pierre, Pauline; 1333 - Felurinor, Pelonne; 1362 - Brevard, Wakemah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 855-5936 Time: 09:45 AM: A111 - Wolfe, Ashley; A118 - Warren, Stephanie; A122 - Cortez, Zoila; A131 - Smith, Dyemond; A134 - claire saint, emmanuel; A191 - Settal, Juliet; B201 - Williamson, Steven; B208 - Gentile, Jessica; B209 - Jones, Stephanie; B216 - Thompson, Briana; B217 - Jackson, Wanda; B223 - Williams, Michele; B226 - Sanders, Shaneka; B238 - Dabney, Karen; B242 - Samons, Darcus; B254 - Kaulback, Tracy; B294 - Bradley, Brittany; C301 - auman, steven; C305 - MEUSE, ALAYNA; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; C311 - Hunt, Terry; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C321 - Williams, Mary; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C329 - Hill, Joshua; C333 - Jordan, Jennay; C338 - Roberts, Edith; C392 - Pierre, Emmanuael; D401 - Denmark, Tymesha; D409 - Woodson, Lesine; D414 - Rodriguez, Lisa; D417 - Washington, Teresa; D429 - Laine, Joseph; D434 - Reed, Ollie; D435 - Alberto, Francisca; D441 - Cross, Mickel; E508 - Wright, Althea; E520 - Williams, Kiya; E525 - Warren, Eddie; E526 - Haynes, Kawanda; E528 - Allen, Dana; E564 - Simmons, Special; F636 - Sneed, mary; F640 - Naffi, Samia; G700 - Williams, Valecia; G722 - Denis, Ermionne; G724 - BATES, CHRISTINA; H814 - Knight, Phillip; J902 - Torres, Joemar; J904 - Perez, Darwin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 851-6282 Time: 10:00 AM: A007 - House, Jamie; B011 - Lundy, Lasha; B021 - Willaims -Merchant, LaShawncia; B027 - Cooper, Daphne; B028 - Loyd, Pauline; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; C018 - Reese, Destiny; C022 - Crutchfield, James; C023 - Snipes, Prince; D023 - Costa, Nicole; D041 - ALMONOR, ERNST; D048 - ladouceur, marc; D054 - Fauntleroy, Jeffery; D068 - Auguste, Brad; E030 - Collins, Sharanda; F026 - Seay, Chalencia; F028 - Jones, Patricia; F041 - Pineda, Juan; G018 - Charles, Florence; G027 - Delgado, Jose; H025 - Lopez, Daniel; H031 - Littrell, Douglas; H037 - coto, reina; H042 - Cameron, Levene; H045 - Lopez, Ricardo; J002 - Ulneus, Rosemaine; J006 - Powell, Robert; J014 - Ladson, Deja; J016 - Jimmerson, Alexander; J030 - Resto, Jose; J035 - Adams, Danny; J082 - Turner, Gracie; J095 - McBride, Dadrian; J113 - Bolden, Joy; J118 - Danza, Michelle; J120 - Rodgers, Carlin; J124 - Rudisill, Memphis; J133 - Castro, Luis; J142 - Glenn, Timothy; J158 - Weidman, Tammi; J160 - Rivera, Sonia; K010 - Delumeau, Agnes; K019 - Blanco, Gustavo; K021 - Anderson, Mattie; K023 - Henao, Sindry; K033 - Baxin, Kaycee; K045 - Armstrong, Jose; K046 - Elie, Michael; K062 - Jones, Duaron; K063 - Thomas, Simon; K064 - Sutter, Brennen; K065 - Ortiz, Luz; K087 - Goode, Leonard; K089 - Deshay, Deannah; K109 - Danza, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 851-2050 Time: 10:15 AM: A102 - Brown, Eddie; A103 - Lopez, Edwin; A136 - Morales, Marcia; A137 - Williams, Sandford; A144 - Bryan, Pearl; A148 - Lopez, Giovani; B210 - Martinez, Erica; C310 - Cruz, Juan; E518 - persaud, meagbarran; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E539 - Cadet, Marie; E544 - Valentin, Eddy; E546 - Haddock, Phillip; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; H834 - Mitchell, Tony; H836 - Optimal Solutions, LLC Headley III, William; H838 - Jules, Clercius; I915 - Rutland, Cynathia; I919 - Dieuveuil, Anna; J013 - Guidry, Charles; J038 - Cheri, Gosette; K110 - Dorsey, Errick; K111 - Baldasare, Michael; K119 - Benford, John; K120 - Mitchell, Zaza; K121 - Robinson, Mecell; K135 - Robert-Enchautegui, Melissa; L215 - Perez, Marta; L221 - Shaw, William; L224 - Romero, Solaman; L232 - Rosa, Orlando; N405 - Fonseca- Garcia, Hector; N413 - Perez, Thomas; N414 - Heard, Katherine; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P035 - Varela, Fredy; P036 - Gomez, Fidel; P046 - Culbreath, Torrance. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 25, 2018, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 251-0695 Time: 09:30 AM: 1011 - Torrez, Pastor; 1111 - Sobers, Keith; 1115 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 1140 - Otterbacher, Daniel; 1175 - Heslin, Charlotte; 1225 - Diaz, Stephanie; 2007 - Torres, Eric; 2018 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2055 - Overcash, Melinda; 2119 - Heidkamp, Christopher; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2166 - Ortiz, Luz; 2177 - Martinez Ramos, Lizandro; 2216 - Mackey, Gregory; 2217 - Emmer, Michael Emmer; 2250 - Gomez, Stephen; 3006 - Vazquez Suarez, Carlos; 3009 - Martinez, Issac; 3024 - Smith, Lisa; 3047 - winslow, Jessica; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 4043 - Hagness, Sheri; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6013 - Welch, Andre; 6105 - Pomales, Steven; 7209 - Rogers, Adrain; 7315 - Peaden, Donnie; 7320 - Reyes, Jose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 381-0573 Time: 09:45 AM: 0112 - Melton, Donnie; 0118 - Hurlburt, Sebron; 0142 - Duclos, Nadeige; 0143 - Wilkins, Alicia; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0151 - CLEVELAND, MELANIE; 0177 - Pearce, Joshua; 0216 - sanchez, felix; 0251 - Parrilla Cruz, Marifel; 0253 - Acevedo, Luis; 0260 - Kinard, Alyson; 0261 - Perez, Roswitha; 0265 - Marsh, Glendell; 0289 - Brown, Robert; 0296 - Jean, Shadee; 1025 - Cruz, Stefani; 2011 - Teague, Joseph; 2012- Gallison, David 2026 - Williams, Barbara; 3009 - Pinet, Elizabeth; 3021 - Weller, William; 3074 - Kuhn, Donna; 4003 - Williams, Barbara; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7020 - Brooks, Franklyn; 7027 - Dyer, Shankara; 7043 - Nazario, Cristina; 7061 - Tate, Tami; 7065 - Rosa, Eduardo; 7073 - Gandia, Veronica; 7097 - Roman, Carlos; 7105 - Hall Cole, Jonelle; 7120 - Locklear, Moddie; 7123 - Cusiccanqui, Cammie; 7146 - Oquendo, Jose; 7149 - Rodriguez, Diana; 8003 - Lamrani, Zohra J; 8019 - potts, jennifer; 8022 - Cordero, Arlena; 8028 - Denhart, Bonita; 8029 - Butler, Victor; 8030 - Benavides, Miguel; 8037 - Callwood, Luella; 8038 - Vegerano, Dannie; 8101 - Luke, Luisa; 8103 - Scotto, Caterina; 8123 - Sanchez, Felix; 8152 - Becker, Jonathan; 8159 - Dorsey, Martha; 8167 - Hart, Roger; 9012 - Soriano, Luz
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 658-1404 Time: 10:00 AM: A108 - Jeffries, Donald; A126 - Martin, Jerrod; A130 - Wilcox, Kimberly; B105 - Viering, Christine; B108 - Maholick, Johmig; B119 - Suter, Chrissy; B126 - Thompson, Colin; B128 - Yates, Renadaz; B136 - donohoe, Thomas; B152 - Harris, Janovia; B170 - Parker, William; B187 - Rendon, Malaika; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B192 - Negron Melendez, Charlotte; B193 - Jarvis, Kelly; B199 - Velez, Yahaira; B201 - Cosme, Freddie; B203 - Flores, Delmis; C142 - Johnson, Aisha; C166 - Brent, Ellyse; C176 - Lucas, Winola; C177 - Melendez, Fabian; C196 - Sampson, Jeffrey; C208 - Shomefun, George; C210 - Simonton Jr, Robert; C230C Wright, Danny
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 273 7710 Time: 10:15 AM: B015 - Guzman, Doreen R; B022 - Birely, Shawn; B038 - Ruiz, Edgar; B041 - Guillen, Juan; B043 - Boutot, Amanda; B047 - Harris, Shardae; C002 - lawrence, jabina; C008 - Herbin, Victoria; C046 - Feliciano, Joann; C048 - Siegfried, Chase; C055 - Slayton, Carol; C060 - Concepcion, Hector; C063 - Overstreet, Tory; C080 - Galarza, Erica; C085 - Simpson, Robert; D003 - Bele, Sophia; D021 - De Leon, Ana; D023 - Moss, Abraham; D039 - Cirino, Corey; D043 - Jimenez, Maria; D085 - De Leon, Darlene; D096 - Calderon, Richard; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D169 - Navarro, Leonidas; D174 - Espinosa, Humberto; D176 - Khawly, Joseph; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D183 - Kipp, Ronald; D201 - Williams, Adam; D203 - Benjamin, Danny; D231 - Peterson, Marquis; E009 - King, Denny; E019 - Rivera, Christian; E036 - Bermudez, Maralyn; E042 - AGOSTO, LILLIAN; E057 - Nieves, Moises; E094 - Hagy, Susan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 801 1020 Time: 10:30 AM: 1005 - Guadagnoli, Robert; 1007 - Hyche, Myers; 1009 - Hegner, John; 1031 - Jones, Lynn; 2005 - King, Beverly; 2015 - Kostik, William; 2016 - Kostik, William; 2033 - Lynch, David; 2049 - Lynn, Kelly; 4015 - Hollingsworth, John; 4023 - Brown, Theora; 4026 - Tillman, Kottie; 4033 - Zeek, Jason; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5001 - Canizares, Elizabeth; 5012 - Carter, Zachary; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Voltz, Carlton; 5071 - Katta MD, Thomas; 5214 - Lewis, Herlinda; 5308 - Brown, Theora; 5419 - Parsons, Joshua; 6112 - Shave, Jason; 6237 - Loop, Karen; 6248 - Coval, Andrew; 6308 - Boglin, Monica; 6328 - Kelly, Kerry; 6416 - Williams, Cherelle; 6427 - Mcdonald, Rufus; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6522 - Ocasio, Barbara; 6552 - Bailey, Daniel. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 25, 2018, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 518 4956 Time: 09:30 AM: 010 - Brown, Jermaine; 157 - Baldwin, Alicia; 220 - Alvarez, Debra; 321 - Rivera, Angel; 429 - Paulk, Raymondo; 456 - Lopez, Carmen; 477 - Torres, Eduardo; 522 - LUKE, TRICIA; 529 - Anzalota, Jusmanny; 559 - Beckingham, Caitlin; 617 - Fulmer, Dianna; 705 - Nabut, Laith; 706 - Martinez, Juan; 722 - Pedeaux, Jake; 803 - White, Kay; 816 - Rodriguez Marrero, Carlos; 854 - Gonzalez, Roberto; 882 - Higgs, Herbert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 801-1030 Time: 09:40 AM: 1013 - Pinckney, Alethia; 1023 - Pena, Hemerson; 1118 - Sepulveda, Christian; 1123 - Francis, Letriece; 1129 - Dominguez, Sasha; 1425 - PENA RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO; 1503 - Matos, Jose; 1539 - Del Valle, Luzilenia; 1604 - Alicea, Steven; 1707 - Plaza Rivera, Jose Antonio; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2006 - Victor, Rosalita; 2059 - Pereles, Angel; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2166 - Rose, David; 2184 - Jameson Hudson, Veronica; 2321 - Alvarez, Emelyn; P05 - Champini Dos Santos, Cristian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (321) 337-7035 Time: 09:50 AM: 0010 - Caran, Shelly; 0046 - barreiro, edwardo; 0145 - PATE, PAUL; 0180 - Marquez, Zeila; 0305 - Lopez, William; 1030 - Vance, Jesaca; 2047 - ALDEN, CYNTHIA; 2061 - Gates, Priscilla; 2101 - Britto, Joseph; 2110 - Reynolds, Timothy; 3006 - GONZALEZ, CARMEN; 3014 - Vargas, Eileen; 4005 - Sirmans, Doris; 6013 - Bennett, Winter; 6021 - Lucas, Gary; 6054 - Parente, Ashlee; 6062 - Lewis, Nigel; 6116 - Maldonado, Myraida; 6132 - Ramirez, Stanley; 6144 - Negron, Diana; 6161 - Lanier, Veronica; 7220 - Miranda, Julio; 8080 - Sharrer, Renate; 8092 - Gedenard, Alourdes; 8094 - Bennett, Shawn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 846-2153 Time: 10:00 AM: 1053 - Skenes, Carl; 1054 - Monserrate, Belmarie; 1072 - brady, Daisy; 1082 - Mercado, David; 1114 - Jenkins, Ruby; 1203 - Bass, Michael; 1219 - Brown, Brigitte; 12212 - Saunders, Darryl; 12503 - Sanchez, Aracelis; 12609 - Zaheer, Arif; 311 - Demeteiro, Sonja; 394 - St Rose, Augusto; 402 - Nicholas, Christopher; 409 - Cuevas, Marilyn; 471 - Jimenez, Arnaldo; 514 - Jones, Mike; 781 - De La Cruz, Adrian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 438 4036 Time: 10:10 AM: 1067 - Sayago, Manuel; 5030 - Ramos, Tatiana; 7008 - Voltaire, Ricardo; 7028 - Jones, Theodore; 7132 - farinacci, anthony; 7133 - Rushman, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 801-1240 Time: 10:20 AM: 01134 - Rodriguez, Ilsa; 01302 - Emaman, Elena; 02103 - Santiago, Papo; 02105 - Perez, Dorisel; 02120 - Rivera, Jorge; 02121 - Quevedo, Veronica; 02320 - Santiago, Luis; 02421 - Ventura, Liliana; 04123 - Ortiz Orellanes, Martha; 05103 - Mattox-Triolo, Megan; 05115 - Rivera, Dulfay; 05179 - Purcell, John; 05251 - Rosa, Victor. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 24, 2018, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 450-7237 Time: 09:30 AM: 0001 - Aponte, Arturo; 0008 - Watchek, Nicholas; 0017 - Ayala, Sonia; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0090 - Tinger, Joe; 0132 - MAHFOOZ, YAHIYA; 0206 - Fernandes, Daniel; 0233 - MV Production Inc Malo, Victor; 0318 - Ilgin, Iskender; 0361 - James, Rhonda; 0386 - Cardona, Omar; 0409 - Hawkins, Kerri; 0450 - Agudelo, Guillermo; 1011 - Nober, Charles; 1020 - suri, keri; 1059 - Suri, Keri; 1071 - Bebiano, Allisson; 1105 - NAJJAR, SAMIR; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 2027 - Mims Jr, Henry; 2053 - Joseph, Toccara
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 351-2986 Time: 09:40 AM: A008 - Torres, Christopher; A013 - Chan, Gary; A028 - Mc Jilton, Roger; C158 - Kopp, Timothy; D147 - Gorman, Chris; D153 - Walker, Marcus; D172 - Artica, Teresa; E222 - Ouanelus, Arrios; E250 - Lopes, Daniel; H067 - Pryor, Randy; H083 - Chan, Terry
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 839-4673 Time: 09:50 AM: 0025 - Cavallo, Salvatore; 0033 - Collier, Troy; 0105 - Wiley, Wanda; 0112 - WALDEN, JEANNELL; 0134 - Mosley, Delroy; 0504 - Walden, Jeannell; 0611 - Engram, Anderana; 0815 - Jackson, Duane; 0818 - Service, Leo; 0837 - Cummings, Teaera; 0844 - Kwamina, Micah; 0901 - Boland, Katherine; 0909 - Clayton, Kimberly; 0923 - Brown, Clinton; 0924 - Simon, Dianne; 1016 - John, Nichola; 1030 - Hart, Matilda; 1035 - Postlewaite, Lamar; 1037 - Perez, Jose Francisco; 1110 - Torres, Jonathan; 1113 - Pereira, Mike; 1135 - Burns, David; 1238 - Young, Randy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 298-0580 Time: 10:00 AM: 1121 - SMITH, EVA; 1165 - Smith, krystal; 2211 - Nicoya, Felix; 2212 - Jones, Allen; 2266 - Sapp, Bonnie; 2277 - Kinsey, Norman; 2292 - Herman, Larry; 2307 - Smith, Morrissa; 2321 - Fouladgar, Anthony
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 578-9795 Time: 09:30 AM: 0025 - Griffin, Megan; 0041 - Dyer, Ayanna; 0075 - Babington, William; 0095 - ELLIS, CYNTHIA; 0100 - Watson, Rossenllini; 0123 - Smith, Jennie; 0136 - lyons, Antoinette; 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0156 - James, Maquisha; 0162 - Dixon, Tavares; 0177 - Porterfield, Twanda; 0191 - English, Tikia; 0192 - Brown, Kavana; 0195 - Wilson, Karee; 0211 - James, Keyana; 0218 - bryant, Greg; 0229 - Smith, Carlos; 0237 - HAYES, MYIA; 0245 - Kitching, Brittney; 0273 - Ganzy, Christian; 0279 - Brown Marcel, Kerry Ann; 0304 - Loubeau, Joseph; 0308 - edwards, Carleen; 0318 - Chery, Bianca; 0321 - Randolph, Deshaundelyn; 0339 - Galindez, Raquel; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0346 - Gold, Versa; 0352 - Lewis, Valerie; 0396 - Joseph, Carla; 0402 - Watson, LaTonya; 0404 - Martins, Sandra; 0419 - Mills, Earnest; 0425 - Jackson, Yolanda; 0438 - Dos Santos, Jose; 0455 - Thomas, Tameka; 0458 - Jackson, Shalida; 0468 - Barber, Donald; 0471 - King, Chuntail; 0472 - Serrano, Jackeline; 0474 - Goncalves, Suelen; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0491 - Thompson, Jacob; 0505 - Williams, Baresha; 0508 - Brown, Shantaye; 0514 - Cooper, Cameron; 0544 - Crumpton, Brittany; 0550 - Norman, R; 0573 - Anderson, Aja; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 521 7557 Time: 09:40 AM: 1101 - Brown, Gregory; 1201 - Lopez, Jorge; 1303 - Jackson, Shalida; 1415 - Dinkins, Bilandra; 1424 - Evans, April; 1611 - Montante, Ashley; 1614 - Morgan, Deborah; 2110 - Sears, Steven; 2216 - Johnson, Tameca; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2303 - Castillo, Esther; 2315 - Hall, Peggy; 2419 - Noad, Ericka; 2421 - Jones, Latasha; 2517 - Bryant, shaterra; 2608 - Kirkland, Demetrius; 3203 - Darkese, Therese; 4104 - Maldonaldo, Bernadette; 4106 - Oquendo, Anthony; 4109 - Morgan, Lakesha; 4110 - Pierre, Laurinda; 4113 - Willey, Aaron; 4114 - Young, Travis; 4121 - Sloan, Emily; 4202 - Lee, Shonda; 4302 - Statom, Valerie; 4401 - Esbrandt, Steven; 4417 - Pelham, Consuelo; 4420 - Jacobs, Shawauna; 4501 - Wilson, Dont'e; 4527 - Statom, Valerie; 4611 - Robinson, Lonell; 5114 - Zavalza, Ramon; 6103 - Arruda, Rosemar; 6104 - Arruda, Rosemar; 6108 - Ozdemir, Hakan; 6116 - Desouza, Eduardo; 7116 - Blunt, Dawn; 7120 - Trujillo, Lisa; 8104 - Glean, Charmaine; 8121 - Brown, Tenisha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 290-2149 Time: 09:50 AM: A007 - Harrison, Angela; A016 - Rivers, Precious; A019 - Wingster, Zandra; A022 - Jackson, Latorris; A027 - Morse, Michael; A031 - Hayes, Lisha; B001 - McCool, Floyd; B011 - Coleman, Howard; B014 - Bell, Wesley; B022 - Clore, John; B029 - Denham, Derrick; C009 - Reed, Laketha; C016 - Cajuste, Bryon; C042 - Kagler, Banniesha; C066 - Bonilla, Yinabeth; C071 - Green, Conswayla; C073 - Isham, Derrick; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D010 - Adil, Reda; D020 - Roberson, Shakerra; D038 - SURCHIK, AILEEN; D042 - Nelson, Keith; D049 - Henry, Laverne; D050 - Thompson, Derrell; D052 - Goodwin, Kelli; D074 - Ledford III, Ray; D090 - Douglas, Kevin; D104 - Baskerville, Roxieanna; D116 - Edwards, Jasmine; D117 - Dickey, Jasmine; D147 - Doby, Tashanna; E016 - Miller, Willie; F004 - Wilson, Cliff; F036 - Joseph, Jenny Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: on May 30th, 2018 12:00 PM location: 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Fl 32825 (407)-495- 9612, Yolanda Davis-Household goods, Mireya Abreu- 6 mattress and 4 sofas with personal items, Taniesha Harris- 2 mattresses, 2 dressers, 3 piece sofa, 2 end tables, bins. 1:30 PM location: 5753 Hoffner Avenue Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 Marsha Eaton- Household goods, Flora Moore- Household goods, Jeffrey Bailey-Household goods, Marsha Eaton- Household goods, Yelitza J Pillot- Vazguez- Household goods, Rowena Quirindongo- Household goods, Yvette Feliciano- Household goods, Brenda Marrero- Household goods, Nataly Estella- Household goods. 3:00 PM Location: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. (407)-280-7355 Michael Carlos- Office equipment, some desks, file cabinets. John King-Households goods, tools. 4:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando, FL. 32837 (407)-516-7005 Agnes Feliciano- Household items, Delbert Robertson-Household items, Kevin Wilson-Home items, Adrian Blue-Papers, April Farrar- Household items, Jose Gonzalez-Household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: May 25th, 2018 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437: #1001- Charnita Williams- Furniture #1010-Craig Fugitt-Furniture, and boxes #3144-Kieron Jonas – Clothes, shoes #1603- Theodore Vader-Household goods.
10:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 831 N Park Ave. Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 #1108-Leroy Scarlett- iron and ironing board, 2 lamps, 2 totes, clothes, sneakers, shoerack, CD's, 1box. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: May 31st, 2018 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5603 Metrowest Blvd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 445-0867 #08037- Wendy Martin household goods- #02100- Yvonne White personal, household items- #08009- Esther Jones - household goods- #05153- Victoria Freemon household goods -#02139- Jackee Norman -household goods, etc -#01007- Jermaine Maxwell household furniture, items- #03014 -Diego Salazar- living room, bedroom, dining room furniture, boxes- #02005 -Anne Stevens boxes- #07030- Gilbert Eggert tools, etc - #04033- Omar Campbell washer/dryer, furniture from 3 bedroom home, boxes- #02092- Mark Goff- storage bins, clothes, shoes -#01025 -Elijah Turner clothes, household items- #07019 -Brad Donaldson 2 bedroom sets, living room, dining room, boxes- #02045- Destine Deshay clothes, papers.
11:00a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5592 L. B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, Fl. 32811 (407) 445-2709 #744 Joseph Gleason Household goods, #015 Lee J Maher Office supplies, #874 Lee J Maher Household goods, #381 Jeannie Anderson Households goods, #835 Lee J Maher Personal Items, #831 Lee J Maher Personal Items, #374 Latronda Phillips Household goods, #721 Micheal Pedro Hernandez Household goods, #376 Hayward Hookers Household goods, #025 Denise Bastos Household goods, #054 Stanislaw Kulpa Household goods, #842 Tamela Mayfield Household goods, #150 Priscilla Alsene Personal Items, #946A Kathy Owens Vehicle, #102 Mourad Khalil Household goods, #695 Kyle Striano Household goods, #686 Alan Carley Household goods, #700 Vanessa Valentin Household goods, #203 Reginald Griffin Household goods.
12:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)630-9395 #0E003-Cheri Lee Arusalu tire, vacuum, golf, clubs, lamps, boxes #0F005-Lisa Matos-bags, totes, toys, luggages #0H018- Akeem Saliu-chair, dvd/vcr, stereo, shoes, totes #0J031- Majorie Ducasse-chair, stereo, totes, boxes, bicycle #P003-LESTER WILLIAMS - 2003 Ford F-150 VIN#1FTRF172X3NB58078 Owner: Pest Net Services, Inc.
1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518 #3120 Altrese Johnson – furniture,House hold goods, #3118 Natalie Alford- house hold goods, #2015 Shalonda Leeks- household goods,#4050 Shandora Russell- household items, #4059 Jordan Langston Smith- mattress, bed, tv, shoes & clothes. #2031 Glenda Lewis -House hold goods.
3:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 #484 Tamika Gainer house hold items & furniture, #195 Dayne Williams house hold items, toys, #453 Alphonzo (Luis) McKinney furniture, boxes, #828 Gregory Harding Household goods, #543 Edmilson Rodrigues boxes, mattress, #435 James Toler Household, clothes, bicycle, #709 Anna Emilien Clothes, #439 Nicole Brown Boxes, bins #156-David S Glicken-Furniture.
4:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 #2037 Lyle Taylor- Collectible/ Tools, #3034 Eugene D. Nathan-boxes.totes, #1031 Coleman Walker-Household items, #2162 Natasha Marie Phillips-household goods, #1016 Courtney Tookes-household goods, #3048 Nequana Holmes-clothes and papers. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 1, 2018 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FTYR10C1YPB48718
2000/Ford
4A3AA46GX3E200269
2003/Mits
3VWCM31Y95M363129
2005/Volk
1FMYU92144KA82631
2004/Ford
JHMCD5633VC000515
1997/Hond
1FALP6248VH130585
1997/Ford
1D4PT4GKXBW582485
2011/Dodg
1FMYU93156KC81754
2006/Ford
3B4GE17ZXLM047612
1990/Dodg
1RNF48A2XCR026356 2012/Reitnouer
1G4HD57276U169831
2006/Buick
1FTMF1CM2EKE61989
2014/Ford
1G2WR12152F230956
2002/Pont
1FMCU03118KA37110
2008/Ford
4F2YZ96115KM56808
2005/Mazd
WAULC68E25A068015
2005/Audi
4S2CK58W024317760
2002/Isu
2MECM74F3MX653856
1991/Merc
3FA6P0HDXER235340
2014/Ford
SAJEA01T43FM70370
2003/Jagu
2C3KA43R36H365059
2006/Chry
1HGCD5658SA088344
1995/Hond
2C3CDXBG7EH197468
2014/Dodg
1HGCG66501A144319
2001/Hond
1FTFW1ETXCFB21475
2012/Ford
JA3AU26U19U021703
2009/Mits
1J4FT28P0WL155177
1998/jeep
WBADM5348YBY44088 2000/BMW
KMHWF25S65A158385
2005/Hyun
1GCGG25RXX1144253 1999/Chevr
4T1BE32K94U867885 2004/Toyt
2C3KA43R06H377377 2006/Chry
1GKFK66U86J135753 2006/GMC
1G4AX69Y3DH405719 1983/Buic
2G2WP552261119103
2006/PONT
1NXAE91AXNZ374791
1992/TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/04/2018, 09:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FMDU32X7SUB38952
1995 FORD
1GHDS13S722517487
2002 OLDSMOBILE
2G4WC562751346433
2005 BUICK
SAJDA14C63LF51646
2003 JAGUAR
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2500 Forsyth Rd F7, Orlando FL 32807 on May 31, 2018 at 9:00 am:02 Ford vin: 1FAFP44462F113306; 06 Kawasaki vin: JKAZX4N116A005443; 00 Nissan vin: 3N1CB51D8YL329763.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Mazda
VIN# JM1BL1V78C1664542
1999 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ2227X0147720
2001 Chevy
VIN# 1GNEK13T21R219462
2006 Suzuki
VIN# KL5JD66Z96K466983
1999 Nissan
VIN# JN1CA21D4XT808466
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on May 30, 2018 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on June 4, 2018 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL 32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.
2015 DODGE
VIN# 1C3CDFBB5FD309195
LIEN AMT. $5,362.16
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County.
Item, Mfr., Location Found
Cell Phone/Samsung, W Colonial Dr
Cell Phone/Samsung, N Pine Hills Rd
Drone/Phantom, Daisley Ci
I Phone, N Pine Hills Rd
I Phone, Silver Hills Dr
I Phone, Southwick St
I Phone, W Colonial Dr
I Phone, S Apopka Vineland Rd
I Pod, Crown Hill Bv
Jewelry, Crown Hill Bv
Jewelry, Universal Bv
Laptop/Dell, International Dr
Tablet/Samsung, Crown Hill Bv
Television/Sanyo, Skyview Dr
US Currency, Orbana Dr
US Currency, Apopka Vineland Rd
Webcam/Sony, Crown Hill Bv
Yard Tool/Echo, E Colonial Dr
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 4:30pm.
V I R G I N I A: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, Plaintiff, v. THREE THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-NINE AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($3,159.00) and WONG HUNG, Defendants.
Case No. CL18-192
ORDER
The object of the above captioned suit is to forfeit to the Commonwealth the described property or currency pursuant to Va. Code § 19.2-386.1 et. seq. It appearing by affidavit filed according to law that Wong Hung, whose last known whereabouts were in Orlando, Florida, is a non-Virginia resident individual; and, it also appearing that the Commonwealth without effect used diligence to ascertain the location of the remaining above-referenced Defendants in order to effect service of process, it is therefore ORDERED that the Defendants appear on or before June 7, 2018 at 9:30am in the Circuit Court of the City of Colonial Heights, 550 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, and do what is necessary to protect their interests.