Legal Public Notices 5/2 issue 

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jeffery Rego Unit H467, Household items, Monica Abernathy Unit I486, 1 bedroom apartment, furniture, boxes, Monica Abernathy Unit C232, Household furnishings. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:ashnel Ivan Martinez-household items, Yaricelis Maldonado Pena- boxes, futon. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Stacey Modjeski household goods, furniture, Rafael Rodriguez tools, boxes, misc, Justin Roundtree household goods, table w/4 chairs, Enid Torres household goods, Amanda Billiter household goods, bedroom sets, Justis Billiter washer, dryer & misc items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDAJUVENILE DIVISIONCASE NO.IN THE INTEREST OF: A. H. DOB: 04/28/2013SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDATO:(AKA Nikki or Nicole) 207 Stevenage Drive, Longwood, FL 32779A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Kenneth R. Lester, Jr., Circuit Judge, on the 29th day of May, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother/father are hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Marissa Maxwell, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328- 5656). Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 6th day of April, 2018. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ALACHUA COUNTY, FLORIDACASE NO.:01-2015- DR-649DIVISION: ADIN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PROPOSED ADOPTION OF: C. M. R. (M) DOB: 09/25/2003, MINOR CHILD.NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING ADOPTION, THE STATE OF FLORIDATO: DONRELL CHRISTOPHER ROBERTS, 43 years old, African American, 5’7’’ tall, with black hair, and weight unknown. Address unknown. You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled court for the termination of your parental rights to C. M. R., a male child, born Brevard County, Florida on 09-25- 2003, and for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for a Final Hearing on the 3 rd Amended Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption before the Honorable Robert K. Groeb, a Judge of the Circuit Court, in Chambers, (Room 301), Family/Civil Justice Center, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, Florida, 32601 on WEDNESDAY, the 6 th DAY OF JUNE 2018 AT 9:00 A.M, or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, 201 East University Avenue, Room 414A, Gainesville, Florida at (352)337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the schedule appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ALS interpreter or an assisted listening devise to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org . This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Orlando Weekly newspaper at Orlando, Florida. WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 26th day of MARCH 2018. J. K. “Jess” Irby, Clerk of Circuit Court BY /s/ Deputy Clerk. LAW OFFICE OF ADRIANE M. ISENBERG, P.A., Adriane M. Isenberg, Esquire, Gainesville, Florida 32605, Phone: (352) 331-4922, Facsimile: (352) 331-4996, Florida Bar No. 0162884, aisenberg@isenberglaw.com legalassistant@isenberglaw.com , Attorney for Permanent Guardian.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDAJUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF: J.P. DOB: 05/08/2009 MINOR CHILD.SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDATO:Address UnknownA Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren), a copy of which is attached. You are to appear on June 19, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Daniel P. Dawson, Judge of the Court, at Juvenile Justice Center at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 on for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County Florida on this 10th day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire FBN: 93027, Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, jennifer.shepard@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDAJUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF: B.P. DOB: 07/23/2017, Minor child.SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDATO:Address UnknownA Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are to appear on June 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Daniel P. Dawson, Judge of the Court, at Juvenile Justice Center at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 on for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County Florida on this 24th day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire FBN: 93027, Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, jennifer.shepard@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDADIVISION: 03/Shea/WestgateCASE NO.:In the Interest of: D. A., DOB: 06/20/2010, A. G., DOB: 04/10/2015, D.J., DOB: 07/08/2011, female children.SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDATO:Address Unknown, WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren), a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea, on 8th day of May, 2018 at 9:300 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esq., Florida Bar #0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDADIVISION: 03/Shea/WestgateCASE NO.:In the Interest of: R. B., a female child, DOB: 03/09/2017SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDATO:Address Unknown, WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea, on the 5th day of June, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esq., Florida Bar #0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).