Legal Public Notices 5/2 issue 

AUCTION
EXTRASPACE STORAGE – STORE 1335 1101 MARSHALL FARMS RD, OCOEE FL 34761
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee FL 34761, 05/18/2018 @ 12:30 pm:
Jeffery Rego Unit H467, Household items, Monica Abernathy Unit I486, 1 bedroom apartment, furniture, boxes, Monica Abernathy Unit C232, Household furnishings. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
540 Cypress Parkway, Kissimmee Florida 34759, 863-240-0879 on 5/15/18 @ 3:30PM.
ashnel Ivan Martinez-household items, Yaricelis Maldonado Pena- boxes, futon. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 5/15/18 @ 9:30 am.
Stacey Modjeski household goods, furniture, Rafael Rodriguez tools, boxes, misc, Justin Roundtree household goods, table w/4 chairs, Enid Torres household goods, Amanda Billiter household goods, bedroom sets, Justis Billiter washer, dryer & misc items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO.B16-0023- DP
IN THE INTEREST OF: A. H. DOB: 04/28/2013
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Jennifer Nelson
(AKA Nikki or Nicole) 207 Stevenage Drive, Longwood, FL 32779
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Kenneth R. Lester, Jr., Circuit Judge, on the 29th day of May, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother/father are hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Marissa Maxwell, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328- 5656). Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 6th day of April, 2018. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ALACHUA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:01-2015- DR-649
DIVISION: AD
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PROPOSED ADOPTION OF: C. M. R. (M) DOB: 09/25/2003, MINOR CHILD.
NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING ADOPTION, THE STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: DONRELL CHRISTOPHER ROBERTS, 43 years old, African American, 5’7’’ tall, with black hair, and weight unknown. Address unknown. You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled court for the termination of your parental rights to C. M. R., a male child, born Brevard County, Florida on 09-25- 2003, and for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for a Final Hearing on the 3 rd Amended Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption before the Honorable Robert K. Groeb, a Judge of the Circuit Court, in Chambers, (Room 301), Family/Civil Justice Center, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, Florida, 32601 on WEDNESDAY, the 6 th DAY OF JUNE 2018 AT 9:00 A.M, or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, 201 East University Avenue, Room 414A, Gainesville, Florida at (352)337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the schedule appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ALS interpreter or an assisted listening devise to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org
. This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Orlando Weekly newspaper at Orlando, Florida. WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 26th day of MARCH 2018. J. K. “Jess” Irby, Clerk of Circuit Court BY /s/ Deputy Clerk. LAW OFFICE OF ADRIANE M. ISENBERG, P.A., Adriane M. Isenberg, Esquire, Gainesville, Florida 32605, Phone: (352) 331-4922, Facsimile: (352) 331-4996, Florida Bar No. 0162884, aisenberg@isenberglaw.com
, legalassistant@isenberglaw.com
, Attorney for Permanent Guardian.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP09-447
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.P. DOB: 05/08/2009 MINOR CHILD.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Nery Perez-Jimenez
Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren), a copy of which is attached. You are to appear on June 19, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Daniel P. Dawson, Judge of the Court, at Juvenile Justice Center at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 on for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County Florida on this 10th day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire FBN: 93027, Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services,
jennifer.shepard@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP17-540
IN THE INTEREST OF: B.P. DOB: 07/23/2017, Minor child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Christina Marie Palumbo
Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are to appear on June 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Daniel P. Dawson, Judge of the Court, at Juvenile Justice Center at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 on for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County Florida on this 24th day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire FBN: 93027, Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services,
jennifer.shepard@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
DIVISION: 03/Shea/Westgate
CASE NO.: DP16-513
In the Interest of: D. A., DOB: 06/20/2010, A. G., DOB: 04/10/2015, D.J., DOB: 07/08/2011, female children.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Alberto Green,
Address Unknown, WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren), a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea, on 8th day of May, 2018 at 9:300 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esq., Florida Bar #0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
DIVISION: 03/Shea/Westgate
CASE NO.: DP17-157
In the Interest of: R. B., a female child, DOB: 03/09/2017
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Tiara Banda,
Address Unknown, WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea, on the 5th day of June, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of April, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esq., Florida Bar #0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 03
CASE NO.: DP15-441
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.M. DOB: 02/07/2015, E. F. DOB: 02/19/2014
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To: Devins Morgan, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on June 4, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of April, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Florida Bar No.: 88796, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Family. nancy.robak@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 03
CASE NO.: DP14-511
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: H.S., DOB: 07/07/2005
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To: Liz Sanchez Garriga, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on July 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of April, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Family. Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
LIVE AUCTION
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at
the location indicated:
Lake Mary Auction 610 Rinehart Rd FL 32746 05/14/2018 @ 11:30am 407-333- 4355 0234 Jane Parks -household goods,1025 Kristi Mitchell –new customer, mattress set, 15 boxes, sofa, tv, 2083 Todd Gruenemeier, household items, 0663 Massiel Calenzani household goods, 0556 Michael Bemish household goods, 0581 Erin Reynolds household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Michael Pagano, of 1175 Jaybee Ave, Davenport, Florida, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
PaganoPhoto
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"PaganoPhoto"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/24/18
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 10:00 a.m. at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
May 17, 2018
4S3BE625647203882
2004 SUBARU
May 18, 2018
RKRSE48Y9BA061896
2011 YAMAHA
May 19, 2018
2CNBE13C216959037
2001 CHEVROLET
3GNDA13D36S595602
2006 CHEVROLET.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Florida Statue 713.78 on May 15, 2018 AT 9:00 am Auto Towing & Repair, 238 N. Cottage Hill Rd., Orlando, FL 32805, will sell the following vehicle(s) sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no titles. Terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. N8AZ08T85W311757
2005 NISS
2G1WF52E739218776
2003 CHEVY
2G1WF52E739218776
2013 DODGE
1C4RDHAG9DC665540
2007 CHEVY
1GNDS13S072240802
2015 DODGE
3CPDCAB7FT683542.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
May 19, 2018 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
1999 MAZDA 626
VIN# 1YVGF22C9X5839247
2007 VOLVO S40
VIN# YV1MS382172269880
2007 CHRYSLER 300
VIN # 2C3KA43R37H691106
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: May 15th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:#1161- Households, #2086-Furniture, #2088-Households, #2089-Households, #2091- Households, #2100-Furniture, #2104-Furniture, #2117-Furniture, #2127-Furniture, #C104- Households, #C137-Furniture, #D220-Households, #E212-Households, #E215- Furniture, #G201- Households, #G221-Households, #I217-Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 (407) 944-1408 on 5/15/18 @ 12:30 pm: John Cruz Hhold items, Edgar Westbrooks Hhold items, Christopher Jacobs Hhold items, Marta Ivonee Rivera Hhold items, personal items, Melissa Dowling Boxes Hhold items, Melissa Downing Boxes Hhold items, Dona Noziere Car parts. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 18, 2018 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
2MEFM74W3YX734021
2000/Mercury
1N4AL3AP2DC916021
2013/Niss
1D4GP25353B223736
2003/Dodge
9BWGK61J634054974
2003/Volk
1GCCS145218253228
2001/Chev
1FMZK03177GA10558
2007/Ford
2T1BU4EE7AC510328
2010/Toyt
JTDBL40E79J048413
2009/Toyt
JT2AC52L3W0299078
1998/Toyt
4JGAB54E22A350711
2002/Merz
1B4HR28Y2XF668594
1999//Dodg
2T1BR12E52C563146
2002/Toyt
3HGCM56437G704287
2007/Hond
1G8AN12F05Z123761
2005/Saturn
1B4HR48N42F153705
2002/Dodg
4T1SK12E9RU860028
1994/Toyt
1G3AJ55MXS6372326
1995/Olds
KMHDN46D35U166822
2005/Hyund
1B4GP45321B141417
2001/Dodg
JN1CA21D9VM513340
1997/Niss
1J4FX78S6SC559438
1995/Jeep
4T1CA30P94U012361
2004/Toyt
1NXBR12E1YZ412053
2000/Toyt
KMHJF24MXWU662189
1998/Hyund
1GKS2HKC9FR265906
2015/GMC
2C4GT54L04R568395
2004/Chry
JH4CL968X5C001344
2005/Acur
KMHDU4AD6AU171730
2010/Hyund
5YFBU4EE6CP044250
2012/Toyt
JTLKT324X64060004
2006/Toyt
1G1ZB5EB6A4155650
2010/Chev
19UUA66225A026175
2005/Acur
5FNYF3H5XCB020507
2012/Hond
2HGFA1F58AH555891
2010/Hond
4X4TRLB22ED130245
2014/Fors
1FTNX21F8XEA41215
1999/Ford
4F2YZ94163KM34349
2003/Mazd
2C3HD36MX4H664668
2004/Chry
3N1AB7AP3DL636104
2013/Niss
JYARJ06E17A034326
2007/Yama
WBAFR7C54CC811462
2012/BMW
1G6KD57YX8U133765
2008/Cadi
1G1JC12F347141346
2004/Chev
3FAHP07Z97R261095
2007/Ford
WVWGH21J9YW584840
2000/Volk
4S2CK58W734307390
2003/Isu
3LN6L5E94HR638040
2017/Linc
3H3V532C5GT004187
2016/Hytr
JTKDE167860130963
2006/Scio
3N1CB51D34L835513
2004/Niss
JN1CA21D2WT517303
1998/Niss
KL5JD56ZX7K616255
2007/Suzi
JT3VN39W5R0147108
1994/Toyt
1G4CW52K8W4610247
1998/Buick
KMHDU46D59U813925
2009/Hyun
5TDKZ3DC8JS905105
2018/Toyt
JA3AY26A1XU033387
1999/Mits
JM1BJ225121570189
2002/Mazd
2T3WFREV7FW192264
2015/Toyt
1GCDM19W91B146051
2001/CHEV ASTRO VAN
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicle will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2500 Forsyth Rd F7, Orlando FL 32807 on May 23, 2018 at 9:00 am: 03 Mazda Vin: 1YVFP80C835M41780.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2500 Forsyth Rd F7, Orlando FL 32807 on May 13, 2018 at 9:00 am: 01 BMW vin: WBAFA53521LM77215; 02 Hyundai vin: KM8SC13D22U318312; 04 Honda vin: 2HGES16524H557617; 13 Acura vin: 19VDE1F52DE001264; 97 Ford vin: 1FALP52U8VA224274
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Honda
VIN# 2HJYK16286H524900
2008 Ford
VIN# 1FTSW30RX8ED30606
1995 GMC
VIN# 1GTEC14H2SZ561897
2004 Pontiac
VIN# 1G2NF52E04M573347
2014 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VWJP7AT1EM624991
2003 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ227830649206
2000 Nissan
VIN# JN1CA31D5YT763433
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on May 16, 2018 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
STATE OF VERMONT
SUPERIOR COURT, RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO. 299-6- 17 Rdcv, KILLINGTON TOWNHOUSES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., PAUL KAUFMAN and GREGORY J. CAVA Plaintiffs v. INTERVAL OWNERS OF KILLINGTON TOWNHOUSES, Defendants
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION, TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANTS: Name, Interval #, Last Known Address: Mill Family Trust, c/o Stanley Krol, D2-22, 7512 Phillips Blvd- S-50, Orlando, FL 32819. Barnett & Anita Prager, C3-26, 705 Crepe Myrtle Circle, Apopka, FL 32712. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PARTITION ACTION. Buildings B, C, and D, and the Administrative Office of the Killington Townhouses Condominium located at 48 Innsbruck Lane in Killington, Vermont were destroyed by fire on March 6 and 7, 2015, and Building A was damaged by the fire. According to the records of the Killington Townhouses Condominium Association, you are listed as the owner of the above-referenced Interval at the Killington Townhouse Condominium. Pursuant to the Killington Townhouses Declaration of Condominium and 27A VSA §2 124, Plaintiffs have commenced a partition action that involves you and the other Interval Owners at the Killington Townhouses Condominium. A copy of the Plaintiffs’ partition action is on file and may be obtained at the office of the Clerk of this Court, 83 Center Street, Rutland, Vermont. Plaintiffs seek to partition of the condominium property, authorize the Board of Directors of the Association to sell the condominium property, determine the net proceeds of insurance paid as a result of the fire and the proceeds of sale of the condominium property, pay the Association’s costs of this action including its attorney’s fees, distribute the net proceeds of insurance and the net proceeds of sale of the condominium property to the Interval Owners, subject to adjustment for delinquent assessments, and terminate the common interest community. If you desire to participate in this suit, each of you is summoned to give or mail a written response, called an Answer, to the Plaintiffs within 42 days after the date on which this Summons and Notice was first published, which is June 13, 2018. If you choose to participate in this action you must send a copy of your Answer to A. Jay Kenlan, Esq., the Plaintiffs’ attorney, at 25 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701. You must also give or mail your Answer to the Court located at: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, 83 Center Street, Rutland, VT 05701. ORDER The Affidavit of Jaye Thompson filed in this action shows that service of the partition action cannot be made on you with due diligence by any of the method provided in Rule 4(d)-(f), (k), or (l) of the Vermont Rules of Civil Procedure, and that service by publication is appropriate. Accordingly, it is ORDERED that service of the Summons set forth above shall be made upon the above-named Defendants by publication as provided in Rules 4(d)(1) and 4(g) of those Rules. This Order shall be published once a week for two (2) weeks at least seven (7) days apart beginning on May 2, 2018, in the Orlando Weekly, a newspaper of general circulation in Orange County, FL. Dated at Rutland, Vermont, this 26 th day of April 2018. SAMUEL HOAR, JR., /s/ Samuel Hoar, Jr., Presiding Judge, Superior Court,Civil Division, Rutland Unit
V I R G I N I A: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, Plaintiff, v. THREE THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-NINE AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($3,159.00) and WONG HUNG, Defendants.
Case No. CL18-192
ORDER
The object of the above captioned suit is to forfeit to the Commonwealth the described property or currency pursuant to Va. Code § 19.2-386.1 et. seq. It appearing by affidavit filed according to law that Wong Hung, whose last known whereabouts were in Orlando, Florida, is a non-Virginia resident individual; and, it also appearing that the Commonwealth without effect used diligence to ascertain the location of the remaining above-referenced Defendants in order to effect service of process, it is therefore ORDERED that the Defendants appear on or before June 7, 2018 at 9:30am in the Circuit Court of the City of Colonial Heights, 550 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, and do what is necessary to protect their interests.