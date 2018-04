Legal Public Notices 4/4 issue 

Orlando Legals

Legal Public Notices

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: on April 25th, 2018 at 1:30 PM at 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL, 32822 (407) 212-5890, Griner M. Lorraine- Household goods, Mia Ramirez- Household goods, Marie Doblas-Household goods. 4:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando, FL. 32837 (407)516-7005 Nilda Robles- Furniture, Melissa Rodriguez- Furniture, Diana Andrade 2 units- Furniture, Walter Chiandotti- Household items, Nathanial Marshall -Household items, Janna C Ceasar- Home items, Angelica Rivera- 2 Kid mattress and clothes, Shaaban Mohamed-Car. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 17th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:#K215-Boxes, #K208-Furniture, #C104- Households, #1121-Boxes, #1161-Households, #1192-Households, #2089- Households, #2087- Boxes, #2127-Furniture, #1122-Households, #G201- Households, D220-Households, #2066- Furniture, #C137-Furniture, #J202-Tools Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 (407) 944-1408 on 4/17/18 @ 12:30 pm: Ana Arroyave Household items, Dorna Noble Furniture, Roberto Overman 5'x8' trailer, Edgar Westbrooks household items, Naomi Stella cavanaugh household furniture, personal items, boxes, Paul Thompson House Hold Goods, Oscar Mejia Household Goods, Alicia Humphrey Household Goods, Shenika Brown-Miller 1 bedroom bed, couch, love seat, table chairs, boxes, David Frazier Household, personal items, Niobis Jaquez Furniture, household goods, Melissa Downing Boxes, household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALE LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/16/2018, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 1G6EL1397PU600405 1993 CADILLAC NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792

Name, Unit #, Contents:

Brown, Chamanda 216 bike, laptop, clothes, briefcase, fan and christmas tree. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 28th day of March and 4th day of April, 2018. NOTICE OF SALE

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:

2010 Mitsubishi

VIN# JA32U2FU4AU005178

2006 Hyundai

VIN# 5NPEU46C26H126732

1996 Honda

VIN# 1HGCD5630TA034438

2004 Mazda

VIN# JM1BK143941161458

1989 Chevy

VIN# 1G1JC5119KJ316471

2006 Nissan

VIN# 1N4BA41E36C817953

2004 Kia

VIN# KNAFB121345315400

2006 Hyundai

VIN# 5NPEU46F66H110687

To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 18, 2018 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC NOTICE OF SALE

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.

2008 NISSAN

VIN# JN8AS58T08W003391

2001 VOLKSWAGEN

VIN# WVWRH63B51P295993

2005 LINCOLN

VIN# 5LMFU28525LJ16051

To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on April 23rd, 2018, at 2500 N. Forsyth rd, Orlando Fl 32807.

Around The Clock Towing inc.

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Janet Howell, Unity C189, household items, Monica Abernathy, Unit C232, Household furnishings, Katrina Nelson, Unit B098, household goods, Timothy Coleman, Unity D273, Furniture wood, misc, household goods, Stacey Deanna Zeigler, Unity A040, Couch and 2 recliners. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Andre Butler-household goods and furniture, Jeremy Nichelson -household goods and furniture, Brian Santiago-twin bed, boxes, bags. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Emely Minaya washer & dryer, dining table, Larixza Benitez bedrooms, 2 sofas, Boxes, Yasmin Vargas suitcases bags, Clothes, Grace Narvaez boxes, misc items, James Singletary III household goods, Tvs, washer & dryer. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Steve AcevedoBed, Boxes, Crib, Baby Table, Shades, Diane Montgery Chair, Dresser, Mattress, Table, Boxes, Clothes, Pictures/ Photographs, Bed Frame, Lamp, Grill, Bedding. Joshua Mundahl Dresser, Table, Bicycle, Bed Frame, Wall Mirror, Fan. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.I, Samuel O. Ihekwoaba residing at 818 Cherry Valley Way, Orlando (Orange County) FL 32828 is using this medium to inform the general public that I am no longer living with Leverne Brown at 5823 Harness Court, Columbia, MD 21044 and in the process of finalizing the divorce with the Orange County FL Circuit of Courts. I have already mailed a copy of the divorce decree to the Howard County MD Sheriff Office to serve the Respondent. Therefore, my relationship with Leverne as husband and wife has ceased to exist.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDADIVISION: 03/SHEAPINE HILLS SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: E.L. DOB: 04/26/2014, minor childSUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDATO:(ADDRESS UNKNOWN)WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea, on Monday, June 04, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman, Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380- Telephone, Layali.Salem@myflfamilies . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).