Legal Public Notices 4/4 issue 

AUCTION
EXTRASPACE STORAGE – STORE 1335 1101 MARSHALL FARMS RD, OCOEE FL 34761
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee FL 34761, 04/20/2018 @ 12:30pm
Janet Howell, Unity C189, household items, Monica Abernathy, Unit C232, Household furnishings, Katrina Nelson, Unit B098, household goods, Timothy Coleman, Unity D273, Furniture wood, misc, household goods, Stacey Deanna Zeigler, Unity A040, Couch and 2 recliners. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 540 Cypress Parkway, Kissimmee Florida 34759, 863-240-0879 on 4/17/18 @ 3:30PM.
Andre Butler-household goods and furniture, Jeremy Nichelson -household goods and furniture, Brian Santiago-twin bed, boxes, bags. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 4/17/18 @ 9:30 am.
Emely Minaya washer & dryer, dining table, Larixza Benitez bedrooms, 2 sofas, Boxes, Yasmin Vargas suitcases bags, Clothes, Grace Narvaez boxes, misc items, James Singletary III household goods, Tvs, washer & dryer. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL, 32825 on 4/25/2018 at 10:30am:
Steve Acevedo
Bed, Boxes, Crib, Baby Table, Shades, Diane Montgery Chair, Dresser, Mattress, Table, Boxes, Clothes, Pictures/ Photographs, Bed Frame, Lamp, Grill, Bedding. Joshua Mundahl Dresser, Table, Bicycle, Bed Frame, Wall Mirror, Fan. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
I, Samuel O. Ihekwoaba residing at 818 Cherry Valley Way, Orlando (Orange County) FL 32828 is using this medium to inform the general public that I am no longer living with Leverne Brown at 5823 Harness Court, Columbia, MD 21044 and in the process of finalizing the divorce with the Orange County FL Circuit of Courts. I have already mailed a copy of the divorce decree to the Howard County MD Sheriff Office to serve the Respondent. Therefore, my relationship with Leverne as husband and wife has ceased to exist.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
DIVISION: 03/SHEA
PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER
CASE NO.: DP16-825
In the Interest of: E.L. DOB: 04/26/2014, minor child
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: ANGELICA EMPUNO
(ADDRESS UNKNOWN)
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea, on Monday, June 04, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman, Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380- Telephone, Layali.Salem@myflfamilies
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 03
CASE NO.: DP17-146
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K. B. DOB: 03/05/2014, D. R. DOB: 02/22/2016, T. R. DOB: 02/07/2018
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To: Teerika Rhymes, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on May 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Florida Bar No.: 88796, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Family. nancy.robak@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 7/DAWSON
CASE NO.: DP16-120
In the Interest of: K.M. DOB: 09/04/2017, a minor child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TPR ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO:Kori Bentley {Mother}, 2709 8th Street {Last known Address}. Orlando, FL 32820
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel P. Dawson, on April 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kim Crag-Chaderton, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0433871, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380, Kim.crag-chaderton@myflfamilies.com. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 7/DAWSON
CASE NO.: DP16-120
In the Interest of: K.M. DOB: 09/04/2017, a minor child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TPR ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Pedro Medina {father}, 2709 8th Street {Last known Address}. Orlando, FL 32820
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel P. Dawson, on April 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kim Crag-Chaderton, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0433871, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380, Kim.crag-chaderton@myflfamilies.com. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/ DAWSON
CASE NO: DP16-751
IN THE INTEREST OF: H.B. DOB: 12/27/2011, J.S. DOB: 05/25/2014. MINOR CHILDREN
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Alexa Pruette, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable Daniel Dawson, Circuit Judge, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jill Fowler, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0045276, Attorney for the State of Florida. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 317-7417 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF COURT, BY: /s/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/ DAWSON
CASE NO: DP16-633
IN THE INTEREST OF: C.J. DOB: 6/6/2016, J.C. DOB: 4/8/2015, C.H. DOB: 8/14/2012, L.C.H DOB: 11/26/2010 MINOR CHILDREN
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Vincent Rudolph, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable Daniel Dawson, Circuit Judge, on Friday, April 20, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 109969, Attorney for the State of Florida. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 317-7417 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF COURT, BY: /s/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/ DAWSON
CASE NO: DP17-127
IN THE INTEREST OF: E.J. DOB:12/01/2016, MINOR CHILD
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: JAMES JACOB, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable Daniel Dawson, Circuit Judge, on Friday, June 1, 2018, at 9:15 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 109969, Attorney for the State of Florida. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 317-7417 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF COURT, BY: /s/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
LIVE AUCTION
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at
the location indicated:
Lake Mary Auction 610 Rinehart Rd FL 32746 4/16/2018 @ 11:30am 407-333- 4355 0172 Dietmar Lutte office file, 0037 Daniel Fuller household goods, 0175 Luis Torres clothes, boxes TV, 0740 Cassandra Thomas Audi TT and VW Taureg, 0907 Cassandra Thomas car, 0232 Monica Sayer household goods, 0452 Cassandra Thomas 1988 Chevy, 0179 Lacey Hall Household Items, 0450 Courtney Smith household goods, 0794 Randy Brown household goods, 0672 Mary Alvarez De La Campa mattress and nic nack valuables
Sanford Auction 2728 W 25 th St, Sanford FL 32771 4/16/2018 @12:30pm 407-708- 3327
105 Shirley Slaughter 2 couches, table, chair and boxes, 1078 Earl Fisher 2 bedroom apartment fully furnished, 1331 Darrin Bundy
tools and boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
JANUARY/ FEBRUARY 2018
1. 29 CELL PHONES & 3 PHONE CASES, 100 BLK N ORANE AV
2. NECKLACE, 10700 BLK NARCOOSSEE RD
3. KAYAK, 800 BLK EDGEWATER DR
4. IPAD, W ANDERSON ST/WOODS AV
5. CELL PHON,E COLUMBIA ST/MABLE BUTLER AV
6. LAPTOP WITH POWER CORD, 4400 BLK PERKINSHIRE LN
7. CELL PHONE, 40 BLK W WASHINGTON ST
8. CELL PHONE, OLD WINTER GARDEN RD/N JOHN YOUNG PY
9. BAG, 3 CELL PHONES, SUNGLASSES, W GORE ST/S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
10. BAG, JEWELRY, KEYS, CELL PHONE 4600 BLK S KIRKMAN RD
11. NECKLACE, 1200 BLK SPRING LAKE DR
12. PURSES, SUNGLASSES, SNEAKERS, 2100 BLK S HIAWASSEE RD
13. BIKE, 4800 BLK NEW BROAD ST
14. BIKE, S TERRY AV/W JACKSON ST
15. BIKE, 120 BLK W CHURCH ST
16. BIKE, 3200 BLK FAIRWAY LN
17. BIKE, 4600 BLK S KIRKMAN RD
18. BIKE, 180 BLK GEORGE DESILVIA WY
19. MONEY, 2400 BLK S HIAWASSEE RD
20. MONEY, 100 BLK W GRANT ST
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Business Intelligence Group CS Inc., of 509 S. Chickasaw Trl. #292, Orlando, FL 32825, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
CMS Compliance, Inc.
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"CMS Compliance, Inc."
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/29/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Liliana Hernandez-Gilbert, of 741 Creekwater Ter. Apt 211 Lake Mary, Florida 32746, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Hernandez Photography
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Hernandez Photography"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/27/2018
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 10:00 a.m. at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 15, 2018
2G4WB52M5T1510687
1996 BUICK
APRIL 21, 2018
2HGEJ6672WH523293
1998 HONDA
APRIL 22, 2018
JHLRD1841XC029124
1999 HONDA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: on April 25th, 2018 at 1:30 PM at 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL, 32822 (407) 212-5890, Griner M. Lorraine- Household goods, Mia Ramirez- Household goods, Marie Doblas-Household goods. 4:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando, FL. 32837 (407)516-7005 Nilda Robles- Furniture, Melissa Rodriguez- Furniture, Diana Andrade 2 units- Furniture, Walter Chiandotti- Household items, Nathanial Marshall -Household items, Janna C Ceasar- Home items, Angelica Rivera- 2 Kid mattress and clothes, Shaaban Mohamed-Car. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 17th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:#K215-Boxes, #K208-Furniture, #C104- Households, #1121-Boxes, #1161-Households, #1192-Households, #2089- Households, #2087- Boxes, #2127-Furniture, #1122-Households, #G201- Households, D220-Households, #2066- Furniture, #C137-Furniture, #J202-Tools Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 (407) 944-1408 on 4/17/18 @ 12:30 pm: Ana Arroyave Household items, Dorna Noble Furniture, Roberto Overman 5'x8' trailer, Edgar Westbrooks household items, Naomi Stella cavanaugh household furniture, personal items, boxes, Paul Thompson House Hold Goods, Oscar Mejia Household Goods, Alicia Humphrey Household Goods, Shenika Brown-Miller 1 bedroom bed, couch, love seat, table chairs, boxes, David Frazier Household, personal items, Niobis Jaquez Furniture, household goods, Melissa Downing Boxes, household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALE LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/16/2018, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 1G6EL1397PU600405 1993 CADILLAC
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents:
Brown, Chamanda 216 bike, laptop, clothes, briefcase, fan and christmas tree. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 28th day of March and 4th day of April, 2018.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2010 Mitsubishi
VIN# JA32U2FU4AU005178
2006 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPEU46C26H126732
1996 Honda
VIN# 1HGCD5630TA034438
2004 Mazda
VIN# JM1BK143941161458
1989 Chevy
VIN# 1G1JC5119KJ316471
2006 Nissan
VIN# 1N4BA41E36C817953
2004 Kia
VIN# KNAFB121345315400
2006 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPEU46F66H110687
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 18, 2018 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2008 NISSAN
VIN# JN8AS58T08W003391
2001 VOLKSWAGEN
VIN# WVWRH63B51P295993
2005 LINCOLN
VIN# 5LMFU28525LJ16051
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on April 23rd, 2018, at 2500 N. Forsyth rd, Orlando Fl 32807.
Around The Clock Towing inc.