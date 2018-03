Legal Public Notices 3/28 

Orlando Legals

Legal Public Notices

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Andre Butler-household goods and furniture, Jeremy Nichelson -household goods and furniture, Brian Santiago-twin bed, boxes, bags. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Emely Minaya washer & dryer, dining table, Larixza Benitez bedrooms, 2 sofas, Boxes, Yasmin Vargas suitcases bags, Clothes, Grace Narvaez boxes, misc items, James Singletary III household goods, Tvs, washer & dryer. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN RE:, DeceasedThe administration of the Estate of Barbara Joyce Checkan, deceased, whose date of death was January 14, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/21/2018Attorney for Personal Representative: Peter Matwiczyk, Florida Bar No. 251100, Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk, P.A., 3300 PGA Boulevard, Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410, Personal Representative: Donald Earl Checkan, P.O. Box 46, Georgetown, PA 15043.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDADIVISION: 03/SHEAPINE HILLS SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: E.L. DOB: 04/26/2014, minor childSUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDATO:(ADDRESS UNKNOWN)WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea, on Monday, June 04, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman, Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380- Telephone, Layali.Salem@myflfamilies . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).