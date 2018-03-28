Legal Public Notices 3/28 

Orlando Legals
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 540 Cypress Parkway, Kissimmee Florida 34759, 863-240-0879 on 4/17/18 @ 3:30PM.
Andre Butler-household goods and furniture, Jeremy Nichelson -household goods and furniture, Brian Santiago-twin bed, boxes, bags. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 4/17/18 @ 9:30 am.
Emely Minaya washer & dryer, dining table, Larixza Benitez bedrooms, 2 sofas, Boxes, Yasmin Vargas suitcases bags, Clothes, Grace Narvaez boxes, misc items, James Singletary III household goods, Tvs, washer & dryer. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA JOYCE CHECKAN
, Deceased
File No. 2018CP000533A001OX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Barbara Joyce Checkan, deceased, whose date of death was January 14, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/21/2018
Attorney for Personal Representative: Peter Matwiczyk, Florida Bar No. 251100, Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk, P.A., 3300 PGA Boulevard, Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410, Personal Representative: Donald Earl Checkan, P.O. Box 46, Georgetown, PA 15043.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
DIVISION: 03/SHEA
PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER
CASE NO.: DP16-825
In the Interest of: E.L. DOB: 04/26/2014, minor child
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: ANGELICA EMPUNO
(ADDRESS UNKNOWN)
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy R. Shea, on Monday, June 04, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman, Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380- Telephone, Layali.Salem@myflfamilies
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 03
CASE NO.: DP17-146
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K. B. DOB: 03/05/2014, D. R. DOB: 02/22/2016, T. R. DOB: 02/07/2018
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To: Teerika Rhymes, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on May 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Florida Bar No.: 88796, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Family. nancy.robak@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 7/DAWSON
CASE NO.: DP16-120
In the Interest of: K.M. DOB: 09/04/2017, a minor child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TPR ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO:Kori Bentley {Mother}, 2709 8th Street {Last known Address}. Orlando, FL 32820
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel P. Dawson, on April 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kim Crag-Chaderton, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0433871, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380, Kim.crag-chaderton@myflfamilies.com. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 7/DAWSON
CASE NO.: DP16-120
In the Interest of: K.M. DOB: 09/04/2017, a minor child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TPR ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Pedro Medina {father}, 2709 8th Street {Last known Address}. Orlando, FL 32820
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel P. Dawson, on April 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kim Crag-Chaderton, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0433871, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380, Kim.crag-chaderton@myflfamilies.com. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/ DAWSON
CASE NO: DP16-751
IN THE INTEREST OF: H.B. DOB: 12/27/2011, J.S. DOB: 05/25/2014. MINOR CHILDREN
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Alexa Pruette, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable Daniel Dawson, Circuit Judge, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jill Fowler, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0045276, Attorney for the State of Florida. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 317-7417 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF COURT, BY: /s/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/ DAWSON
CASE NO: DP16-633
IN THE INTEREST OF: C.J. DOB: 6/6/2016, J.C. DOB: 4/8/2015, C.H. DOB: 8/14/2012, L.C.H DOB: 11/26/2010 MINOR CHILDREN
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: Vincent Rudolph, Address Unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable Daniel Dawson, Circuit Judge, on Friday, April 20, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 109969, Attorney for the State of Florida. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 317-7417 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF COURT, BY: /s/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
LIVE AUCTION
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at
the location indicated:
Lake Mary Auction 610 Rinehart Rd FL 32746 4/16/2018 @ 11:30am 407-333- 4355 0172 Dietmar Lutte office file, 0037 Daniel Fuller household goods, 0175 Luis Torres clothes, boxes TV, 0740 Cassandra Thomas Audi TT and VW Taureg, 0907 Cassandra Thomas car, 0232 Monica Sayer household goods, 0452 Cassandra Thomas 1988 Chevy, 0179 Lacey Hall Household Items, 0450 Courtney Smith household goods, 0794 Randy Brown household goods, 0672 Mary Alvarez De La Campa mattress and nic nack valuables
Sanford Auction 2728 W 25 th St, Sanford FL 32771 4/16/2018 @12:30pm 407-708- 3327
105 Shirley Slaughter 2 couches, table, chair and boxes, 1078 Earl Fisher 2 bedroom apartment fully furnished, 1331 Darrin Bundy
tools and boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
JANUARY/ FEBRUARY 2018
1. 29 CELL PHONES & 3 PHONE CASES, 100 BLK N ORANE AV
2. NECKLACE, 10700 BLK NARCOOSSEE RD
3. KAYAK, 800 BLK EDGEWATER DR
4. IPAD, W ANDERSON ST/WOODS AV
5. CELL PHON,E COLUMBIA ST/MABLE BUTLER AV
6. LAPTOP WITH POWER CORD, 4400 BLK PERKINSHIRE LN
7. CELL PHONE, 40 BLK W WASHINGTON ST
8. CELL PHONE, OLD WINTER GARDEN RD/N JOHN YOUNG PY
9. BAG, 3 CELL PHONES, SUNGLASSES, W GORE ST/S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
10. BAG, JEWELRY, KEYS, CELL PHONE 4600 BLK S KIRKMAN RD
11. NECKLACE, 1200 BLK SPRING LAKE DR
12. PURSES, SUNGLASSES, SNEAKERS, 2100 BLK S HIAWASSEE RD
13. BIKE, 4800 BLK NEW BROAD ST
14. BIKE, S TERRY AV/W JACKSON ST
15. BIKE, 120 BLK W CHURCH ST
16. BIKE, 3200 BLK FAIRWAY LN
17. BIKE, 4600 BLK S KIRKMAN RD
18. BIKE, 180 BLK GEORGE DESILVIA WY
19. MONEY, 2400 BLK S HIAWASSEE RD
20. MONEY, 100 BLK W GRANT ST
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
CASE NO. 17-DM- 0620
In the Chancery Court for Washington County at Jonesborough Tennessee
LINDSEY VICTORIA ROMPA vs. JAY JEFFREY LEE
In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, JAY JEFFREY LEE is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered by me that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Orlando Weekly, a newspaper published in Orlando Florida in Orange County, notifying said non-resident Defendant to file an answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney at the following address, MATTHEW BETTIS, 100 Med Tech Parkway, Ste. 110 within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to him. Dated: 2/28/2018. /s/Sarah Lawson, Clerk and Master, /s/Lora Eldridge, Deputy Clerk and Master.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned WYCLIFFE BIBLE TRANSLATORS, INC., of 11221 John Wycliffe Blvd., Orlando, FL 32832, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following three (3) fictitious names:
WYCLIFFE,
WYCLIFFE BIBLE
TRANSLATORS,
WYCLIFFE USA
It is the intent of the undersigned to register each of
"WYCLIFFE,
WYCLIFFE BIBLE
TRANSLATORS,
WYCLIFFE USA."
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: March 22, 2018
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Anna Molina, of 808 Jarnac Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Harvey's Tools And
Appliances
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
The Harvey's Tools And
Appliances
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/22/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Brady Watkins, of 14831 Boggy Creek Rd., Orlando FL 32824 Apt A, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Comm-Vest
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Comm-Vest"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/19/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, D. H. Pace Company, Inc. of 3839 St. Valentine Way, Orlando, FL 32811, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
D. H. Pace Compliance Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
D. H. Pace Compliance Services
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/15/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Luis P. Melendez, of 3560 Stonefield Dr., Orlando, FL 32826, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Royalty Logistics
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Royalty Logistics"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/22/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Mildred I Soto, of 3471 Dawn Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34744 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Hot Wheel Towing & Recovery
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Hot Wheel Towing & Recovery
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/17/18
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Sandwich Bar Orlando, LLC, of 2432 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Nook on Robinson
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Nook on Robinson"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/22/18
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Florida Statue 713.78 on April 7, 2018 AT 9:00 am Auto Towing & Repair, 238 N. Cottage Hill Rd., Orlando, FL 32805, will sell the following vehicle(s) sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no titles. Terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. 1FDWF36L9XEE37080
99 ford
1N4AL21E87N433876
2007 NISS
3VWDF71K05M635682
2005 VOLK
3D7KS19D96G173721
2006 DODGE
1C3LC65M98N248365
2008 CHRYSLER
1FDWF36L9XEE37080
1999 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 17th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:#K215-Boxes, #K208-Furniture, #C104- Households, #1121-Boxes, #1161-Households, #1192-Households, #2089- Households, #2087- Boxes, #2127-Furniture, #1122-Households, #G201- Households, D220-Households, #2066- Furniture, #C137-Furniture, #J202-Tools Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 (407) 944-1408 on 4/17/18 @ 12:30 pm: Ana Arroyave Household items, Dorna Noble Furniture, Roberto Overman 5'x8' trailer, Edgar Westbrooks household items, Naomi Stella cavanaugh household furniture, personal items, boxes, Paul Thompson House Hold Goods, Oscar Mejia Household Goods, Alicia Humphrey Household Goods, Shenika Brown-Miller 1 bedroom bed, couch, love seat, table chairs, boxes, David Frazier Household, personal items, Niobis Jaquez Furniture, household goods, Melissa Downing Boxes, household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 20, 2018 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1J4GX48S81C648509 2001/Jeep
JS3TX92V744102790 2004/Suzi
1N6AD0ER0DN764145 2013/Niss
1NXBR32E15Z446324 2005/Toyt
KMHDU46D99U682739 2009/Hyun
1LNLM82W5PY773717 1993/Linc
4T1BF12K8TU872088 1996/Toyt
JH4KB16595C007335 2005/Acur
4T1BE46K69U851781 2009/Toyt
2G1WF5EKXB1131453 2011/Chev
4F2YZ94125KM05918 2005/Mazd
2T1BR32E57C759915 2007/Toyt
JN1CA21D7WM901619 1998/Niss
KMHCN46CX7U112021 2007/Hyun
KL8CB6S99EC549636
2014/Chev
1N4AL21E27C111052 2007/Niss
JN8AZ08T57W510476 2007/Niss
4T1BE46K29U794012 2009/Toyt
4A4MM31S84E003849 2004/Mits
1N4AL11E83C305136 2003/Niss
2FMZA52284BB03909 2004/Ford
1MEFM53S1WA636839 1998/Merc
4A4MM21S48E009194
2008/Mits
1GNDT13W0W2245609 1998/Chev
5J6RM3H31DL043837 2013/Hond
JKBZXJC156A043528 2006/Kawk
KNAFW4A35A5115283
2010/Kia
WDBNG75J01A220566
2001/Merz
1FMYU70E71UC48697
2001/Ford
JTDDR32T120131473 2002/Toyt
KMHCG45C42U269645 2002/Hyun
3C4PDCBB8GT156593 2016/Dodg
1GCGG25V561189211
2006/Chev
3C4FY58B24T336134 2004/Chry
WVWVD63B03E000274
2003/Volk
JA4AP4AU8BZ006338
2011/Mits
1FMRU1768XLA18763 1999/Ford
1D4GP24RX6B552507 2006/Dodg.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents:
Brown, Chamanda 216 bike, laptop, clothes, briefcase, fan and christmas tree. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 28th day of March and 4th day of April, 2018.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 18th, 2018 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2010 CHEV
3GNBABDB9AS594893
2008 MERC
4M2CU87158KJ38674.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Chrysler
VIN# 3A4FY58B56T255092
1998 Jeep
VIN# 1J4FX48S6WC176653
2004 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VWCM31Y54M318364
1992 Buick
VIN# 1G4HP53LXNH569833
2002 Kia
VIN# KNAFB161225076333
2007 Chevy
VIN# 2G1WB58N779158586
2004 Saturn
VIN# 1G8AJ52F04Z169530
1998 Oldsmobile
VIN# 1GHDT13W1W2720526
1978 Chevrolet
VIN# 1N69U8S152571
2016 Chevrolet
VIN# 3GNCJKSB9GL279506
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 11, 2018 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC