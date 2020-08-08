ADVERTISEMENT. Please note, the statements made in this sponsored post are those of the paid sponsor and not those of Orlando Weekly, and are not intended as medical advice. This report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. Consult your doctor before undertaking any changes to your physical, mental or dietary health. Orlando Weekly editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
People try to get bigger muscles every time. For some, getting bigger muscles is a pastime; for others, it’s something their jobs require them to have.
To achieve this, they sometimes have to take certain substances to enhance their muscle growth. Now, not every substance taken for this purpose is legal. Some of them are illegal and for good reasons too.
The illegal ones are usually so because they are harmful to your health. Without a doubt, they will help you build your muscles. But the adverse effects that come with using them will wish you never did.
Now, the good news is there are legal alternatives. Of course, these alternatives are safe too. In some cases, the alternative is a single substance. While in other cases, it is a combination.
In this article, we shall be assessing a product that contains a combination of ingredients safe for bodybuilding. This product is Testogen.
Who Should Use Testogen?
Our introduction may have already been given this way. But we’ll still answer this question. If you are looking to gain bigger muscles and you intend to do this legally, then you may try Testogen.
The product is a combination of multiple ingredients that work to boost the effect of workouts on your muscle. In fewer words, you can get a bulkier body with less effort.
Bodybuilding is not all you will get from using Testogen. The product could also help improve your stamina and your energy levels after exercise. So, it might just be a good option if you feel you are not getting enough energy after an exercise session.
The increased energy levels and stamina can also come in handy at work. If you have to put in more effort and concentrate longer at work, this could help.
Testogen might also offer more than just bodybuilding. Since it works by altering testosterone levels, it could also help raise your libido. It is a good thing if your sex drive has been quite low.
If you complain about being too tired or having a headache when it’s time to have sex, this might work for you. Apart from taking it to improve your libido, it can also help improve your sexual performance.
All ingredients included in Testogen are from natural sources and are safe. So, if you fancy something safe and from a natural source, you should check Testogen out.
It may also help you to lose fat. Since your muscles get toned as you exercise, and this makes your fitness routine more efficient, you may find weight loss benefits with it.
Testogen Review: Brand Overview
Testogen is a product created by Muscle Club Limited. Muscle Club Limited is a company based in Nottingham, United Kingdom, and it has been in the business for over 10 years.
The creation of Testogen is perhaps a way to offer their customers a safe, natural, and legal option for bodybuilding.
The company seems to prioritize quality, and its FDA-approved facilities might be a testament to this priority. The raw materials used in production are sourced from the best sources. Then they turn these raw materials into Testogen using high-quality equipment.
One thing this company does is that they offer thorough customer support. They have professionals who do not just attend to the issues you have with the product.
These professionals also help modify every part of your bodybuilding process until you hit your goals. They help with your nutrition, your fitness routine, and how you use the product.
Pros & Cons
Now, don’t go around thinking Testogen is perfect because it’s not. No matter how much effort the manufacturers put into making this, it will never be perfect. It might be natural, no doubt, but it’s not perfect.
So, we will be talking about some of the pros and cons of the Testogen. With these, you can get a picture of its true quality.
Pros:
● It helps you build your muscles
● It is made from natural ingredients
● It is safe to use
● It could improve your sexual drive
● It could also improve sexual performance
● It is easy to use. It comes in capsules, so no injections or bitter taste.
● It could increase your energy levels
● It might increase your stamina
● It might also improve your mood
● The guide from the customer support is great
● It is shipped for free all over the world
● You could get a discount if you buy multiple bottles
● It could also help with burning fat
● It may help relieve inflammation
● It may also have antioxidant actions
Cons:
● You have to take 4 capsules at once. If you ate taking drugs, this might be an issue
● You can only get it from their official website
● It can be pricey
Testogen Ingredients
So, Testogen contains 11 ingredients all from natural sources. We shall look into each ingredient and the benefits they offer.
- D-Aspartic Acid
Testogen contains 2352 mg of D-aspartic acid. D-aspartic has the highest amount per serving in the product. It is an amino acid, and one thing it does is to improve the production of testosterone by the body.
Apart from improving testosterone levels in your blood, d-aspartic acid can also improve your strength, stamina, and muscle production. These other effects may be a consequence of the increased testosterone levels.
- Magnesium
Another vital ingredient in Testogen is magnesium. The amount of magnesium in the Testogen is 200 mg. Magnesium also helps to increase the amount of testosterone produced by the body.
Apart from its effect on testosterone, magnesium can also help improve your sleep. Good sleep is also essential for testosterone production.
Other benefits you might get from magnesium include anti-inflammation, improved exercise performance, better blood sugar control, and many more.
- Vitamin D3
The vitamin D3 content in Testogen is 50 mcg. Vitamin D3 also helps improve the levels of testosterone in the body. Vitamin D3’s effect is more pronounced on free testosterone in the blood.
Apart from that, it also helps with muscle recovery. It is particularly beneficial to athletes and people who use their muscles a lot.
One other thing you will get from the vitamin D3 present in Testogen is with your bones. Vitamin D3 helps build your bones and keep them strong
- Nettle Leaf Extract
This part of the product is gotten from the Stinging Nettle Leaf plant. The amount of nettle leaf extract present in the product is 40 mg.
Nettle leaf extract can help improve testosterone levels in a unique way. It displaces testosterone from the protein it binds to in the body.
When testosterone is bound to this protein, it is of little importance to the body. But when it is free from the protein, it is active. So, when the nettle leaf extract displaces it, it becomes free to use by the body.
Apart from that, nettle leaf extract may also help with blood sugar control and help with inflammation.
- Korean Red Ginseng Extract
The amount of Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4:1 present in Testogen is 40 mg. This main function of the Korean Red Ginseng Extract is to raise your libido levels.
Korean Red Ginseng Extract will not just raise your libido, but it will also protect your testes from damage. It could also lift your mood and make you feel good physically and mentally.
- Fenugreek Extract
The Fenugreek Extract content in Testogen is also 40 mg. Fenugreek functions as an antioxidant. As an antioxidant, it helps with stress and also minimizes damage caused by free radicals to your body.
It is also beneficial when it comes to improving stamina and energy levels after exercising. More importantly, fenugreek raises your libido levels.
It also raises testosterone levels. The consequence of this is that your muscle size and strength will increase.
- Vitamin K1
Testogen contains 20 mcg of vitamin K1. The main function of vitamin K1 is to increase the absorption of vitamin D3 from the product. Remember, we said that vitamin D3 increases testosterone levels and helps you build stronger bones.
Vitamin K1 plays many important roles in the blood clotting process. Blood clotting is particularly important in the wound healing process.
This vitamin also has important effects on your heart. These effects are more pronounced on the function of the kidney.
- Vitamin B6
In Testogen, you will find 20 mg of vitamin B6. The thing about vitamin B6 and other B vitamins is that they perform so many functions in the body. They are particularly useful for metabolic functions and functions of the nervous system.
Being deficient in vitamin B6 has been linked to low testosterone levels. So, it is thought that vitamin B6 raises testosterone levels. Through its functions on the nerves, vitamin B6 can also help you become less irritable. Its metabolic functions will also help ensure that you do not get tired quickly.
- Zinc
Zinc is important for sexual performance. It is known to improve sperm health, libido, and testosterone levels. Testogen contains 10 mg of zinc.
Besides the functions stated above, zinc also boosts the immune system, facilitates growth, and helps reduce inflammation in the body.
- Boron
This product contains 8mg of boron. Boron can help increase your testosterone levels. But this is not all boron can do for you.
