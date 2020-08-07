This article was originally published on iHeart CBD Oil. To view the original article, click here.
CBD and heart disease treatment is becoming popular among people because of its many therapeutic health benefits. This is particularly used by those who are into natural medicines because of its lack of side effects and herbal origin. The most widely used CBD product for this purpose is CBD oil, this is because of the ease with which it can be used and the flexibility with which the dosage can be adjusted. Read on to know how CBD oil is useful in the treatment of heart disease.
Heart Diseases
There are mainly two conditions that lead to heart diseases, they are congestive heart failure (CHF) and atherosclerosis. CHF is a condition that reduces the heart’s capacity to pump blood and it is progressive in nature. This is usually caused by cardiovascular conditions and is commonly is diagnosed in older people. Besides, there is no known cure for it and the treatment procedures involve lifestyle changes like exercise and changes in diet.
Of the two conditions leading to heart diseases, atherosclerosis is the most common one causing narrowing and hardening of arteries. As a result, it reduces the blood flow, thereby increasing the chances of stroke and heart attacks. This condition is usually caused by high blood pressure, high cholesterol, unhealthy diet, and habits like smoking. Moreover, in most cases the condition can be reversed by a healthy lifestyle, medications to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
CBD And Heart Disease
CBD oil is useful in treating heart diseases because cannabidiol (CBD) reduces the complications due to CHF like heart arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat and offers vasorelaxation. Also, due to its positive effect on the endocannabinoid system (ECS), it slows down atherosclerosis. Because of these combined effects, consuming CBD oil decreases the chances of heart attacks and increases the recovery chances. Apart from this, it also helps to maintain cardiovascular health.
Cannabidiol (CBD) Usage For Heart Health
Consuming CBD oil is useful for maintaining heart health and the reasons are listed below.
* Relaxes Arterial Walls: Consuming CBD oil relaxes arterial walls and thereby reduces blood pressure which is one of the major causes of heart diseases.
* Reduces Inflammation: One of the major reasons for many heart diseases is systemic cardiovascular inflammation and CBD is useful because of its anti-inflammatory effects.
* Reduces Arterial Plaque Buildup: Because of the healthy omega-3 and omega-6 ratio in CBD oil, consuming it helps to reduce bad cholesterol levels.
We hope that the aforementioned details regarding CBD and heart health were of use to you.
