Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The Gist

Whiskey Business returns to downtown Orlando this Friday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge screenshot_2022-02-23_8.50.21_am.png

It's been a long two years and we all could use a drink. Luckily, Whiskey Business is back this Friday. The celebration of all things stiff is back after a COVID-19-imposed hiatus with more than 50 whiskeys, scotches, bourbons and ryes to sample.

Join us at the Historic Cheyenne saloon for live music, craft beer and wine, bites from top Orlando restaurants, a cigar lounge, local vendors and much more. 

Whiskey Business offers something for everyone, from whiskey connoisseurs to the whiskey-curious and those just looking to enjoy a beautiful evening in downtown Orlando. This year's event is sponsored by Publix supermarkets and Funky Buddha Brewery.

All attendees will receive a complimentary can of Funky Buddha beer and BABE canned wine.

It all goes down on Feb 25. General admission tickets get you in the door at 7 p.m. and VIP tickets get you in an hour earlier. For more information and to purchase tickets, take a look at the website.

Location Details Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House
128 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-839-3000
Music Club
Map





