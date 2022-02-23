Whiskey Business returns to downtown Orlando this Friday

click to enlarge

It's been a long two years and we all could use a drink. Luckily, Whiskey Business is back this Friday. The celebration of all things stiff is back after a COVID-19-imposed hiatus with more than 50 whiskeys, scotches, bourbons and ryes to sample.

Join us at the Historic Cheyenne saloon for live music, craft beer and wine, bites from top Orlando restaurants, a cigar lounge, local vendors and much more.

Whiskey Business offers something for everyone, from whiskey connoisseurs to the whiskey-curious and those just looking to enjoy a beautiful evening in downtown Orlando. This year's event is sponsored by Publix supermarkets and Funky Buddha Brewery.



All attendees will receive a complimentary can of Funky Buddha beer and BABE canned wine.



It all goes down on Feb 25. General admission tickets get you in the door at 7 p.m. and VIP tickets get you in an hour earlier. For more information and to purchase tickets, take a look at the website.



