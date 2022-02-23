Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The Heard

Discotheque moves from Barbarella to Elixir in March with guest DJ Eli Escobar on the decks

Posted By on Wed, Feb 23, 2022 at 11:04 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ELI ESCOBAR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Eli Escobar/Facebook

When we interviewed Discothèque organizer Nick Whitney about his Discothèque club night's homebase of Barbarella moving imminently, Whitney was reflective but confident that he would find a new home in short order. That wasn't idle talk, as this week brings the announcement of the first post-Barbarella Discothèque at downtown nightclub Elixir next month.

In keeping with the night's tradition of influential guest DJs, Eli Escobar will be headlining the night. New Yorker Escobar is not only a formidable house/techno DJ but a highly sought-after remixer, with collaborators including Britney Spears and Chromeo. He's been working on solo music of late, perhaps attendees on the night will hear some previews.



Eli Escobar headlines Discothèque with locals DJ Flashdrive and Arina Krondeva on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are available online via the event organizers.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

  • Elixir

    • 9 W. Washington St. Downtown

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hard Mountain Dew is available in Florida, starting today Read More

  2. Garth Brooks to play intimate concert at Camping World Stadium the night before his Orlando show Read More

  3. Florida looks to bar doctor from practicing for five years after undercover agents lied to him to get medical marijuana Read More

  4. Paddleboarders pass near massive hammerhead shark in drone video off Florida beach Read More

  5. Nashville's Soccer Mommy rolls into Orlando in March as part of rescheduled North American dates Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation