Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Orlando photographer John Deeb exhibits large-scale work outdoors at Winter Park Tennis Center on Friday
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Feb 22, 2022 at 12:59 PM
click to enlarge
- Photo courtesy John Deeb
- An example of John Deeb's past work
Orlando photographer John Deeb debuts an exhibition of newer work this week, not at a local gallery of museum, but in the great outdoors of Winter Park.
This pop-up exhibition will be hosted by the Winter Park Tennis Center, consisting of 55 photo prints, most measuring in at around 8-feet high.
Deeb has shot for enterprises as varied as Pepsi and the Florida Film Festival, but eagle-eyed OW
readers will recognize him from his stunning shot of the Pauses amidst mannequins that adorned a 2018 cover story
on the band.
You can check out this collection of prints on Friday, Feb. 25 from 6-10 p.m.
at the Winter Park Tennis Center. Admission is free.
