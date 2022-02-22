Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The Heard

Nashville's Soccer Mommy rolls into Orlando in March as part of rescheduled North American dates

Posted By on Tue, Feb 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM

Nashville's indie-pop artist Soccer Mommy is getting in the van this spring, not to drop the kids off at the practice field, but to finally tour her newest album. And Orlando is one of the stops on this circuit.

Sophie Allison's Soccer Mommy project released the highly-touted Color Theory album 2020, earning her plaudits from the usual suspects like Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. Notable recent performances include an opening slot for Bernie Sanders (!) at a rally in 202, appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the online Audiotree live sessions.



Color Theory is an album about hard times bursting with timeless and timely indie-rock melodies and arrangements, so expect to see a healthy mix of olds and youngs at this one.

Soccer Mommy's tour kicks off in early March in Athens, Georgia, before making an impressively thorough dip through Florida with stops in Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville Tampa and, yes, Orlando.

Soccer Mommy headlines the Abbey with touring opener Peel Dream Magazine on Thursday, March 17. Tickets are available through the Abbey.



