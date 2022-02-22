Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The Heard

K. Michelle, Jacquees to play Soul Fest in March after two-year hiatus

Posted By on Tue, Feb 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM

After a two-year wait, the Central Florida Soul Fest will play be at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on March 26 with K Michelle and Jacquees alongside other artists.
  • Central Florida Soul Fest
  • After a two-year wait, the Central Florida Soul Fest will play be at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on March 26 with K Michelle and Jacquees alongside other artists.

Appreciate the gift of soul with K Michelle and Jacquees at the Central Florida Soul Fest on March 26.

After a two-year wait, Soul Fest will take over the Central Florida Fairgrounds with a lineup that features classic artists like Frankie Beverly and Maze and fresher faces like CeCe Teneal.



Former 106 & Park host Big Tigger will MC the bash with the help of Rashan Ali. The show will also feature comedian Rod Z. Organizers promise more will be announced as the date gets closer.



Tickets are available now and start at $60 for general admission.

Location Details Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando, FL
407-295-3247
Fairground
