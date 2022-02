Hard Mountain Dew is available in Florida, starting today

Photo via Mountain Dew

The state that arguably most deserves an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew more than anywhere else on the planet, will thankfully be one of the first to taste it.Today, parent company PepsiCo announced that its latest concoction Hard MTN Dew, is now available in Florida, Tennessee and Iowa.The new 100-calorie, spiked seltzer contains 5% alcohol by volume, and comes in four flavors, like the original MTN DEW, Baja Blast, black cherry and watermelon, available in either in 24-ounce single-serve cans or 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.The drink will be unrolled to more states in the coming months by Blue Cloud Distribution, an entity created by PepsiCo and Boston Beer Company solely to distribute this new type of Dew.The company did not disclose exactly what locations in Florida will carry the beverage, but surely you'll have opportunities to do the Dew as hard as possible any day now.This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay