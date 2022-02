Garth Brooks to play intimate concert at Camping World Stadium the night before his Orlando show

click to enlarge Photo via Garth Brooks/Instagram

Garth Brooks is giving 250 thrifty fans the chance to see him perform up close the night before his massive show at Camping World Stadium on March 26 The "High Friends in Low Places" giveaway will randomly select concertgoers with tickets in the stadium's upper bowl to watch the concert's soundcheck from in front of the stage night before the show (March 25).(If you're the manifesting type, save some energy when you're wishing for a win to put toward Garth busting out the old harness and doing the world's smallest crowd flyover.)Each of the 250 winners will get the option to bring three guests along, for a show that's about as intimate as a stadium concert can be. The cut-off for eligible purchases is Feb. 28. Upper-level tickets currently start at $95