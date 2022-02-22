Big Time Rush plays UCF's Addition Financial Arena in July

Big Time Rush announced its summer Forever Tour on Monday, including a show in UCF's Addition Financial Arena on July 23.
It's been years since Big Time Rush graced a stage, but fans of the Nickelodeon boy band have been thinking about them worldwide since they announced two reunion shows last year.
That promise got quite a bit bigger this week, as BTR announced its summer Forever Tour with 41 dates across the U.S., including Orlando. The four-member boyband will be in the Addition Financial Arena on July 23.
Those two reunion shows? They sold out. Though getting a ticket to the July show shouldn't be near as hard. Since those gigs, the BTR boys pulled off a performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and released its first single in eight years, “Call it Like I See it.”
The Orlando show will also have special guest Dixie D'Amelio, a social media personality most known for her videos on TikTok.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, while members of the BTR fan club will receive a presale code to buy tickets Wednesday.
