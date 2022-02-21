Helicopter crashes into ocean near swimmers at Florida beach [VIDEO]

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

Miami Beach Police reported shared a terrifying video over the weekend, showing the moment that a helicopter crashed into the ocean near crowds of swimmers.The South Florida police department shared that the helicopter went down around 1 p.m. on February 19. They added that two passengers of the three on-board the helicopter were transported to the hospital. The third passenger was uninjured.There have been no reports of any injuries to anyone who was not onboard the helicopter. The wreckage has been removed from the water by investigators.