Monday, February 21, 2022

Bloggytown

Helicopter crashes into ocean near swimmers at Florida beach [VIDEO]

Posted By on Mon, Feb 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM


Miami Beach Police reported shared a terrifying video over the weekend, showing the moment that a helicopter crashed into the ocean near crowds of swimmers.

The South Florida police department shared that the helicopter went down around 1 p.m. on February 19. They added that two passengers of the three on-board the helicopter were transported to the hospital. The third passenger was uninjured.



There have been no reports of any injuries to anyone who was not onboard the helicopter. The wreckage has been removed from the water by investigators.



