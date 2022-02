Paul McCartney announces Orlando stadium show as part of 2022 'Got Back' tour

click image Photo courtesy Paul McCartney

No maybe about it, we're amazed to hear that Paul McCartney on Friday announced an Orlando {stadium show as part of his upcoming " Got Back Tour " of U.S. stadiums this spring.The former Beatle and Wings-man will, improbably, headline Camping World Stadium as part of a 13-city North American jaunt that kicks off in late April. There are only two Florida shows: Hollywood on May 25 and Orlando on May 28.“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” McCartney quipped in a press statement . “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”These will be McCartney's first U.S. dates since his lengthy 2019 "Freshen Up" tour.Paul McCartney headlines Camping World Stadium on Saturday, May 28. Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, Feb. 25.