Friday, February 18, 2022

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes is hosting another white nationalist conference in Orlando during CPAC

Posted By on Fri, Feb 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE DECKER
  • photo by Dave Decker


If the Republican Party ever bothered to examine the company they keep, the number of white nationalist offshoots that crop up everywhere they put down stakes might give them pause.



That is to say, local shitbird Nick Fuentes is once again using the occasion of CPAC in Orlando to host a white nationalist gathering. Fuentes' America First Political Action Conference is getting together once more, and a look at this guest list makes it seem they're being far less secretive about it this time around.

The AFPAC website shows a roster that includes cruel monster and Fox News mainstay "Sheriff" Joe Arpaio and former congressman Steve King.

 
Normally, the way to deal with nuisances like this is to leave them entirely in their dank, dark little world and give them nothing but crap. Unfortunately, that's how you grow a fungus, and Fuentes and his ilk are nothing if not little toadstools with Hitler Youth haircuts.

Besides, Fuentes will likely make his presence known at the main event when he gets tired of goose-stepping or runs out of pizza rolls. The holocaust denier caused a disturbance at last year's CPAC, dropping homophobic rhetoric on the convention floor until police walked him out to his hooting, ignorant friends. If he wasn't wearing ASOS' middest suit, the Mountain Dew showers would have been something to see. 




Tags: , , , , ,

