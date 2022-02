Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes is hosting another white nationalist conference in Orlando during CPAC

click to enlarge photo by Dave Decker

Former sheriff Joe Arpaio, former GOP #Iowa rep Steve King + #Arizona Senator Wendy Rodgers are all slated to speak next to neo-Nazis + white nationalists like Nick Fuentes, Baked Alaska + Jared Taylor in #Orlando. GOP candidate Kari Lake seems to have officially backed out. pic.twitter.com/FouNpZX04G — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) February 18, 2022

Our photog @davedeckerphoto caught Nick Fuentes at #CPAC, stumping for @AmericaFirstPAC: “At AFPAC, we don’t wear masks. At AFPAC, we don’t have homosexuals speaking on stage.” pic.twitter.com/nrFx8BtF05 — Orlando Weekly (@OrlandoWeekly) February 27, 2021

If the Republican Party ever bothered to examine the company they keep, the number of white nationalist offshoots that crop up everywhere they put down stakes might give them pause.That is to say, local shitbird Nick Fuentes is once again using the occasion of CPAC in Orlando to host a white nationalist gathering. Fuentes' America First Political Action Conference is getting together once more, and a look at this guest list makes it seem they're being far less secretive about it this time around.The AFPAC website shows a roster that includes cruel monster and Fox News mainstay "Sheriff" Joe Arpaio and former congressman Steve King Normally, the way to deal with nuisances like this is to leave them entirely in their dank, dark little world and give them nothing but crap. Unfortunately, that's how you grow a fungus , and Fuentes and his ilk are nothing if not little toadstools with Hitler Youth haircuts.Besides, Fuentes will likely make his presence known at the main event when he gets tired of goose-stepping or runs out of pizza rolls. The holocaust denier caused a disturbance at last year's CPAC , dropping homophobic rhetoric on the convention floor until police walked him out to his hooting, ignorant friends. If he wasn't wearing ASOS' middest suit, the Mountain Dew showers would have been something to see.