Carnival parades through downtown Orlando for a 35th year this Memorial Day weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando Carnival Downtown/Website

After following Covid protocols and staying at home for two years, the Orlando Carnival Downtown festival is ready to make its comeback.The three-day fest will take place on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, offering a chance to embrace Caribbean culture through art, music and food. Outside the musical performances and markets, guests can try jerk chicken, coconut water, snow cones and much more.A costume fashion show (Carnival on de Runway) takes place on the evening of May 27, in which local designers will showcase their own Carnival costumes.The next day is capped off by the Back in Time Lime, an outdoor dinner theater where guest will hear throwback songs from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s.The weekend closes with a parade and festival from noon until 11 p.m. on May 29. The Mas Bands parade will march through the streets of downtown Church Street near Camping World Stadium.Tickets for the festival will start at $10. For more information visit the Orlando Carnival Downtown's website