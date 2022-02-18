Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, February 18, 2022

Anime Festival Orlando returns to the Wyndham Orlando Resort in June

Heads up, otakus. Florida's favorite anime convention is making its way back to Orlando.

The Anime Festival Orlando will take place June 24-26 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort. Anime enthusiasts can celebrate Japanese pop culture and animation while showing off their costumes and meeting some of their favorite creators.



This year's festival will have special guests like Kyle Hebert, who narrates Dragon Ball Z; Monica May, who plays Elizabeth 'Z' Delgado in Power Rangers S.P.D; Brittney Karbowski, who worked on Soul Eaters, and many more.

AFO will host multiple events including tabletop gaming, AMV, cosplay contests and an original game called Tales of Orlandia.

Three-day weekend passes cost $80. More information is available at Anime Festival Orlando's website.

Location Details Wyndham Orlando Resort
8001 International Drive
West
Orlando, FL
Hotel
