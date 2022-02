1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks in Tampa Bay in March

click to enlarge Photo by James Estrin via NikoleHannahJones.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer-prize winning creator of The 1619 Project, will speak in March St. Petersburg at a gala fundraiser for the Woodson Warriors Scholarships Fund, hosted by the Woodson African American Museum of Florida The scholarship's mission is to assist African American students attain higher education. Additional funds will also be raised through sales of paintings by artist Jane Bunker . The event gathered $137,000 for 30 scholars in 2021, and this year's special guest could bring an influx of support.First published by the New York Times in 2019, the 1619 Project aims to "reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States' national narrative." Hannah-Jones' work as an investigative journalist is driven by researching racial inequality and injustice.Hannah-Jones has been the ire of MAGA-hat Nation after former President Donald Trump said her project "rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom."Despite this, Hannah-Jones continues to use her voice and academic prowess to educate readers on hidden, often invalidated, racial history.The event will be held at The Coliseum, 535 N. Fourth Ave., at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Individual tickets and group tables can be purchased here ; prices are listed as $100 per ticket or $1,000 for a table of eight.