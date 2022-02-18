Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 18, 2022

The Gist

1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks in Tampa Bay in March

Posted By on Fri, Feb 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES ESTRIN VIA NIKOLEHANNAHJONES.COM
  • Photo by James Estrin via NikoleHannahJones.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer-prize winning creator of The 1619 Project, will speak in March St. Petersburg at a gala fundraiser for the Woodson Warriors Scholarships Fund, hosted by the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

The scholarship's mission is to assist African American students attain higher education. Additional funds will also be raised through sales of paintings by artist Jane Bunker. The event gathered $137,000 for 30 scholars in 2021, and this year's special guest could bring an influx of support.



First published by the New York Times in 2019, the 1619 Project aims to "reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States' national narrative." Hannah-Jones' work as an investigative journalist is driven by researching racial inequality and injustice.

Hannah-Jones has been the ire of MAGA-hat Nation after former President Donald Trump said her project "rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom."

Despite this, Hannah-Jones continues to use her voice and academic prowess to educate readers on hidden, often invalidated, racial history.

The event will be held at The Coliseum, 535 N. Fourth Ave., at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Individual tickets and group tables can be purchased here; prices are listed as $100 per ticket or $1,000 for a table of eight.

This post first ran at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. [VIDEO] Drunk woman riding motorized suitcase leads bike cop on chase through Orlando International Airport Read More

  2. Questions and doubts overshadow Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat show 'Heroes & Monsters' Read More

  3. Record number of homes in Orlando's Black neighborhoods bought by investors in 2021, according to report Read More

  4. Sports Illustrated plans to open their own resort in Orlando Read More

  5. Judge blocks further releases of Bob Saget death records under Dale Earnhardt-inspired law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation