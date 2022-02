Judge blocks further releases of Bob Saget death records under Dale Earnhardt-inspired law

click to enlarge Instagram/Bob Saget

A Florida judge temporarily blocked further records of Bob Saget's death from being released, citing a law passed in the wake of the death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.Saget died last month at the age of 65 in the Ritz-Carltion hotel in Orlando. The comedian was in the midst of a tour of Florida. Initial reports revealed the most likely cause of death was blunt trauma to the head caused by a fall. While a further autopsy raised alarms due to the severity of Saget's injuries, it did not discredit this theory. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said as much in an interview with CNN Saget's family filed a lawsuit this week to prevent further videos, photos and other aspects of the investigation into his death from being released."In the process of these investigations, Defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information," the lawsuit said, noting that the release of such info would cause "irreparable harm" to Saget's family.Ninth Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu agreed with the family, granting an injunction.The law cited to block the records was passed in the wake of Dale Earnhardt's death. The family of the late NASCAR driver took concerns over the distribution of videos and photos of the driver to the Florida Legislature, resulting in the Earnhardt Family Protection Act.Prior to the ruling, the OCSO said that they must balance the family's concerns with the public's right to know and Florida's public records laws.