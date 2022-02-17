Thursday, February 17, 2022
Fandom fest MegaCon returns to Orlando in May
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Feb 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM
click to enlarge
- Photo by Matt Lehman for Orlando Weekly
- An enthusiastic attendee from MegaCon 2021
Orlando-based fandom explosion MegaCon returns to the Orange County Convention Center this spring with a second crack at getting some hobbits into the City Beautiful.
The venerable (not just a) comics convention takes over the Convention Center on May 19-22 for four days worth of comics, toys, local artisans, panels, celebrity meet-and-greets and veritable armies of cosplayers.
MegaCon organizers will attempt a do-over of the hobbit gathering that didn't happen last year, with Lord of the Ring
's Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan all confirmed. Other notable guests include Brent Spiner and LeVar Burton (!) of Star Trek repute.
Tickets
for MegaCon are available online now.
–
Tags: MegaCon, Orlando, Orange County Convention Center, Cosplay, Comics, Celebrities
