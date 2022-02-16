Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

The Gist

Sports Illustrated plans to open their own resort in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Feb 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SPORTS ILLUSTRATED RESORTS/ WEBSITE
  • Photo via Sports Illustrated Resorts/ Website

In 2024, Orlando will be the home of the second-ever Sports Illustrated Resort.

The first resort is opening up later this year in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The inaugural resort will offer watersports, horseback riding, golf, sportfishing, hiking, and more.



Concept art for the new SI Resort in Orlando shows that the planned resort will offer guests a grand pool with its very own lazy river and water slides, ziplining, rock climbing, go-karting, a slingshot attraction, as well as many shops and restaurants. There is no word of where this new resort will be built as of yet.

"We are excited to expand Sports Illustrated in such a thrilling and interactive way, engaging travelers, families, and sports fans like never before," said Executive Vice Chairman Dan Dienst of Authentic Brands Group.

In Orlando, the resort is teaming up with ADMI, Inc., a developer that has worked on projects with Disney and Universal.

SI Resorts will not only be in Punta Cana and Orlando. The company wants to expand throughout the rest of the United States and Hawaii. Unsurprisingly for a sports magazine, they hope to create a way for guests to engage with adventurous activities.

"People are looking for experiences that allow them to be more active and participatory, and Sports Illustrated Resorts will create the ultimate immersive experiences for guests through the various hospitality categories and destinations we plan to enter," said CEO Christopher Schroeder of Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC, which is helping to develop the property.


