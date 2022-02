Publix no longer requires fully vaccinated employees to wear masks

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Publix

Fully vaccinated Publix employees will no longer be required to mask up while on the job, according to a recently updated FAQ section on their website. The grocery store chain announced that all vaxxed employees, unless otherwise required by their job's duties or local ordinances, would not have to wear face coverings at work."As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance," they wrote. "Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines ."In spite of the CHUD-ly leanings of the family that owns it, Publix has long been a relatively well-liked corporation from an employee perspective. They pushed mask requirements even when it was deeply unpopular, to keep their employees safe. And it seems they held on to the mask requirement a lot longer than many Florida businesses.With this wave of COVID-19 on the wane, they are ready to get back to something like normal.