Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Publix no longer requires fully vaccinated employees to wear masks

Posted By on Wed, Feb 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY PUBLIX
  • Photo courtesy Publix

Fully vaccinated Publix employees will no longer be required to mask up while on the job, according to a recently updated FAQ section on their website. The grocery store chain announced that all vaxxed employees, unless otherwise required by their job's duties or local ordinances, would not have to wear face coverings at work.

"As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance," they wrote. "Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines."



In spite of the CHUD-ly leanings of the family that owns it, Publix has long been a relatively well-liked corporation from an employee perspective. They pushed mask requirements even when it was deeply unpopular, to keep their employees safe. And it seems they held on to the mask requirement a lot longer than many Florida businesses.

Related Publix places limits on gravy, cranberry sauce, other items as Thanksgiving stresses supply chain
Publix places limits on gravy, cranberry sauce, other items as Thanksgiving stresses supply chain
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs


With this wave of COVID-19 on the wane, they are ready to get back to something like normal.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. [VIDEO] Drunk woman riding motorized suitcase leads bike cop on chase through Orlando International Airport Read More

  2. Questions and doubts overshadow Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat show 'Heroes & Monsters' Read More

  3. Bob Saget's family sues Orange County officials to prevent release of death investigation records Read More

  4. Bob Saget's autopsy report reveals multiple skull fractures, raises questions Read More

  5. Upscale sports bar Parlay Orlando to take over old Finnhenry's space downtown Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation