Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Irreverent 'Orlando Shirts' apparel line to be resurrected by new owners
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM
click to enlarge
- Photo courtesy Orlando Shirts
If you've been itching to wear your civic pride — with a side of sly sloganeering — on your torso, you're in luck because Orlando Shirts is about to be resurrected.
The popular apparel line has been purchased by ad agency Hifive, run by Chris Delahoz and Jordan Eichenblatt (also the team behind Cholo Dogs).
The duo plan to bring back some of the earlier, deep-cut Orlando Shirts designs and debut some new ones in tandem with local businesses and Bungalower. The original owners put Orlando Shirts up for sale in 2018
and at the time the suggested price tab was $150,000 according to Bungalower
.
Orlando Shirts caught fire a few years back with clever local-centric slogans emblazoned on fabric like "Thrills on Mills" or "Will Work Out For Lazy Moon" or their retro Colonial Lanes ringer shirt.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Orlando Shirts, Orlando, Shirts, Apparel, Brand, Florida, Cholo Dogs, Purchase, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.