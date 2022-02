Irreverent 'Orlando Shirts' apparel line to be resurrected by new owners

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orlando Shirts

If you've been itching to wear your civic pride — with a side of sly sloganeering — on your torso, you're in luck because Orlando Shirts is about to be resurrected.The popular apparel line has been purchased by ad agency Hifive, run by Chris Delahoz and Jordan Eichenblatt (also the team behind Cholo Dogs).The duo plan to bring back some of the earlier, deep-cut Orlando Shirts designs and debut some new ones in tandem with local businesses and Bungalower. The original owners put Orlando Shirts up for sale in 2018 and at the time the suggested price tab was $150,000 according to Bungalower Orlando Shirts caught fire a few years back with clever local-centric slogans emblazoned on fabric like "Thrills on Mills" or "Will Work Out For Lazy Moon" or their retro Colonial Lanes ringer shirt.