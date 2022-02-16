Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

The Gist

Comedian Colin Quinn heading to the Dr. Phillips Center in March

Posted By on Wed, Feb 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM

Help us, Colin Quinn. You're our … last best hope?

The comedian, SNL alum, Remote Control co-host and television pundit has announced his "The Last Hope" stand-up tour kicking off next week and going intermittently through March. Quinn will be hitting Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as far as Florida goes. The tour will feature new material themed around the good ol' U.S. of A.



Colin Quinn headlines the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now.



