Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Annual tech convention and expo Otronicon takes over Orlando Science Center starting Friday
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM
, the hands-on tech showcase that takes over Orlando Science Center yearly, returns this very weekend for four days.
Going down from Friday-Tuesday, Feb. 18–21, Otronicon promises workshops, exhibits. gaming tournaments and presentations featuring local innovations in video gaming, robotics digital media and immersive simulations — STEM learning with more than a fair share of immersive fun thrown into the mix.
This year's Otronicon is even bigger in terms of size and scale than in years past, with Jeff Stanford, vice president of marketing telling for OSC, telling the Orlando Sentinel
that it's more a "science festival" circa 2022.
