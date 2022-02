The Daytona 500 is sold out

click to enlarge Getty Images

Daytona International Speedway announced that the Daytona 500 on Sunday is sold out.

The Daytona 500’s green flag that will wave in front a sold-out crowd on Sunday.There are no longer any options for reserved front-stretch seating, UNOH fan zone admissions, RV camping or hospitality, Daytona International Speedway announced on Monday.“Our sport is as captivating as ever, and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum,” Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said in a news release.The sport rushed back to full-capacity events even as the deadly Delta surge raced across the country. Now that Florida has all but given up on protecting people, and the relatively mild Omicron surge has rewarded that impulse, a sellout is to be expected.If you can't keep away from the iconic track, there are still other races on the weekend with seats open. Tickets are still available for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races for the NASCAR cup series, Friday’s NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and a doubleheader on Saturday.