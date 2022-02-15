Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The Heard

Orlando's Southern Fried Sunday Anniversary celebrates 16th anniversary in March with music

Posted By on Tue, Feb 15, 2022 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge The Red Elvises at SFS' 10th anniversary - PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly
  • The Red Elvises at SFS' 10th anniversary

Orlando roots-music showcase Southern Fried Sunday is turning 16 this spring, and local music fans are invited to a stacked March show celebrating the event series turning the equivalent age of a surly teen.

The all-day affair will sprawl over all three stages at Will's Pub courtesy of SFS organizer Jessica Pawli, and you can expect to see and hear from:



The Red Elvises (playing not once, but twice)
Nervous Turkey
Skinny McGee & His Mayhem Makers
Rickey Dickens & the Revival
Kaleigh Baker & Matt Walker
Will Quinlan
Elizabeth Ward
Concrete & Country
Mt. Eleanor
Matt Woods & Lauris Vidal

Also the Songs Matter podcast will be on site doing a live recording, and JC's Soul Food will serve up treats.

Southern Fried Sunday's anniversary bash takes place on Sunday, March 20, starting at 4 p.m. Tickets can be nabbed from Ticketweb or purchased at the door.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

