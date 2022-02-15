Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Come on, Barbie! Let's go party at the Barbie Malibu Truck at the Florida Mall this Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is stopping at Orlando's Florida Mall on Saturday to celebrate the iconic California girl's 50th anniversary.
  • Barbie Malibu Truck Tour
  • The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is stopping at Orlando's Florida Mall on Saturday to celebrate the iconic California girl's 50th anniversary.
Orlandoans will get a chance to party with Barbie this weekend, soaking up some retro beach vibes about as far from the beach as a Floridian can get.

Celebrate Malibu Barbie’s 50th anniversary at the Florida Mall for one day only. The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is stopping next to the mall’s Crayola Experience on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Shoppers of all ages can find new and exclusive '70s-themed beach apparel and accessories from the original California girl.

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be selling tie-dye bucket hats, denim jackets, necklaces and more retro-themed beach apparel at the Florida Mall on Saturday.
  • Barbie Malibu Truck Tour
  • The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be selling tie-dye bucket hats, denim jackets, necklaces and more retro-themed beach apparel at the Florida Mall on Saturday.

Find tie-dye bucket hats, burlap totes, necklaces, jackets, beach towels and more at the pop-up truck that has been on national tour since 2019. As the Barbie doll’s inventor, Ruth Handler, said: “Barbie always represented the fact that a woman has choices.”




  • Florida Mall

    • 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail South

