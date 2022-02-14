Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 14, 2022

The Gist

Ocala's Erin Jackson wins Winter Olympics gold in speed skating

Posted By on Mon, Feb 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM

click image PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/ERIN JACKSON
  • Photo via Instagram/Erin Jackson

Ocala native Erin Jackson took home the gold in women's 500m speed skating at the Winter Olympics in Beijing over the weekend.

The win was notable for several reasons. Jackson is the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating event. The win was the first speedskating gold for either US team at the Beijing Olympics. Jackson's win in the particular event was the first for the United States since 1994.



Jackson is a relative newcomer to ice skating, switching from inline skates ahead of the 2018 Olympics. She had been speed skating for just four months when she qualified for the 2018 team.

Jackson also nearly missed out on this year's Olympics. The top-ranked skater stumbled during qualifiers and failed to make the cut on her time. Teammate Brittany Bowe opted to give her first-place qualifying spot to Jackson. Bowe, who is also from Ocala, eventually received a spot at Beijing due to reallocation. She came in 16th at the 500m competition.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld continues to expand with $3.4 billion buyout bid of Cedar Fair Read More

  2. Sixty years ago, Winter Park's mall was a retail revelation. A revamp looks to make it a 'mall of the future' again Read More

  3. The Scottish Highland Festival returns to Mount Dora on Feb. 19 Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes out against House proposal to punish school districts who violated mask mandates Read More

  5. Ava MediterrAegean owners already thinking about more restaurants in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation