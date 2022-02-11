Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, February 11, 2022

The Scottish Highland Festival returns to Mount Dora on Feb. 19

Posted By on Fri, Feb 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge HOLLY WHELDEN
  • Holly Whelden

Celebrate Scottish culture or discover your own Scottish roots at The Scottish Highland Festival in Mount Dora.

The festival takes place on  Feb.19 and 20. From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The fest takes part all across Mount Dora, with events happening at Donnelly Park, Evans Park and the sculpture garden.



There will be Highland dancing, a tartan parade, Scottish music, Highland athletics, live music featuring Celtica Nova, kid activities, food and merchandise vendors, and more.

All weekend you can enjoy performances by Sounds of Scotland and First Coast Highlanders.

For those looking for something to snack on food vendors like Ems Cryo Treats, Cameron's British Foods, Bebops Mini Donuts, Gatorhead Shaved Ice, and many others will be in attendance. As well as merchandise vendors like Eire's Irish Gifts, Irish Ann, Celtic Exchange, Clarissa's Creations and The Celtic Boutique.

To purchase your tickets and for more information visit the City of Mount Dora's website.



