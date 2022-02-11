Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 11, 2022

Bloggytown

Private rocket company's first launch from Cape Canaveral crashes into the ocean

Posted By on Fri, Feb 11, 2022 at 11:07 AM


Remind us again why we can't just fund NASA appropriately?

A private rocket company's first attempt to launch satellite's into space went awry yesterday when the rocket spun out of control during its second stage and crashed into the ocean.



The startup space firm Astra was attempting its first launch from Cape Canaveral for the third time. A live stream of the launch showed an initially promising result. When the rocket entered into its second stage, the camera on the rocket showed a wild spin. The Earth can be seen coming in and out of view as the rocket flipped.

Shortly after the team celebrated the separation of the first stage, the video from the rocket cut out. A livestream quickly diverted to the launchpad before a representative came on screen to apologize for the failed launch of NASA research satellites.

"An issue has been experienced during flight that prevented the delivery of our customer payloads to orbit," they said. "We are deeply sorry."






Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ava MediterrAegean owners already thinking about more restaurants in Orlando Read More

  2. City of Orlando recommends AdventHealth's plans for former Holy Land Experience be approved Read More

  3. Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room ruled an accident caused by 'blunt head trauma' Read More

  4. 'Like a long-lost child': Cat who disappeared in Maine found in Longwood Read More

  5. SeaWorld continues to expand with $3.4 billion buyout bid of Cedar Fair Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation