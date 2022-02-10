Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, February 10, 2022

'Like a long-lost child': Cat who disappeared in Maine found in Longwood

Posted By on Thu, Feb 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge A gray tabby cat reunites with her family almost seven years after being found in Florida, about 1,500 miles away from her home in Maine. - JANET WILLIAMS VIA GOFUNDME
  • Janet Williams via GoFundMe
  • A gray tabby cat reunites with her family almost seven years after being found in Florida, about 1,500 miles away from her home in Maine.

It was a long way home, but a missing cat was reunited with her family after being found 1,500 miles away.

Gray tabby cat Ashes was less than a year old when she went missing from Chesterville, Maine, on Aug. 14, 2015. Denise Cilley said that her kitten went missing during her daughter’s 10th birthday.



Cilley received a call about two weeks ago from a Seminole County veterinarian saying that her cat was found in Longwood. She was confused because she didn’t have a missing cat, especially not in Florida. And then it clicked.

A couple in Longwood found the stray cat and fed her, but became concerned when they noticed the cat's declining health. A trip to the veterinarian uncovered a microchip, and Cilley was given an unbelievably unlikely call.

“I think I’m probably going to cry,” Cilley told WFTV. “It’s like a long-lost child. My baby is coming home.”

Cilley said the microchips that allowed her to reunite with Ashes were "like magic."

Janet Williams, a family friend in Florida, told WABI-TV that she temporarily took custody of the cat, waiting for Cilley. Cilley had called Williams to help her find a way to bring Ashes home.

Williams made a GoFundMe to help pay for traveling costs and for the cat’s medical care. The fundraiser exceeded its goal of $600, raising $1,890. The cat was taken home by a flight attendant who was touched by the story.




