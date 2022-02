Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room ruled an accident caused by 'blunt head trauma'

click to enlarge photo by Brian Friedman

This pic was obvi pre-show but holy crap I loved that amazing audience tonight at the Hard Rock Live Orlando @hardrockorlando !! A perfect first show of 2022!! That was the fastest Hour & 45 minutes ever. Thanks everyone in Orlando and beyond who were there. pic.twitter.com/dzW6zBhaRR — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 8, 2022

The Orange County medical examiner announced today that comedian Bob Saget's sudden death in an Orlando hotel room was the result of a fall and subsequent trauma to the head.Dr. Joshua Stephany of the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office that covers both Orange and Osceola County said in a statement that thestar's death was "the result of blunt head trauma."Stephany said that the injury likely came from an "unwitnessed fall" and noted that no drugs or toxins were found in the late comedian's system."The manner of death is accident," he shared. "Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time."The family shared the medical examiner's findings ahead of the office's official statement."The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the family wrote in a statement distributed to media outlets . "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."Saget's penultimate show was in Orlando and he shared a photo from the stage and noted how well his set went. The 65-year-old comic was in the middle of a tour of Florida when he passed away at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton.