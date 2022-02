Ava MediterrAegean owners already thinking about more restaurants in Orlando

click to enlarge MILA Group

The ownership group behind the just-opened Ava MediterrAegean restaurant in Winter Park are keen to expand.In an interview with Orlando Business Journal , co-owners Gregory and Marine Galy said they are in talks to open another restaurant in the area. The news comes less than a week after Ava opened in the longtime home of Winter Park fine-dining institution Luma on Park."We already are looking at opportunities,” Marine Galy said. “We really love this market and we love the people out there."Ava was a long time coming, emerging in the midst of a messy fallout between the space's former tenants and its owners. The Galys say they spent around $2.5 million renovating the space and dropped close to $5 million overall to get the restaurant open."When you go after Luma, you have to do something great," Marine Galy said of the space.The couple signed a 10-year lease on the building, clearly eyeing the sort of permanence Luma once had. With that eye toward the future, it makes sense that the Galys would be looking to expand their footprint in the Orlando area.