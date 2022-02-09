Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Bloggytown

Sanford firefighter who took part in Jan. 6 riots sentenced to probation

Posted By on Wed, Feb 9, 2022 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge A photo shows Williams near the office of Nancy Pelosi. - SFD
  • SFD
  • A photo shows Williams near the office of Nancy Pelosi.

UPDATE: Sanford firefighter Andrew James Williams was sentenced to probation for taking part in the Capitol riots.

Williams told a judge that he was "ashamed" of his actions ahead of the sentence being handed down.



"I deserve punishment. I know that I have been punished professionally and personally in a way that will not likely end," he said. "I know that you have yet to punish me — for my wife and my children and for the chance to serve my community again, I beg you to take mercy on me.”

Williams was ultimately sentenced to two years on probation, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

Original story continues below.
A Sanford firefighter who took part in the Jan 6. riots at the U.S. Capitol is being sentenced in federal court today. Andrew James Williams pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building and faces a maximum of 6 months in prison.

Williams admitted to entering the Capitol and going into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

WKMG reports that prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, along with two years probation. Williams' attorney is seeking no further jail time and one year on probation.

Williams has been on administrative leave from the Sanford Fire Department since his arrest. He has been employed by that department since 2016. At least one Sanford City Commissioner has called for his firing.

At the time of his arrest, Sanford Fire Chief Craig Radzak said he was saddened and asked for patience from the public.

“We hold the men and women in this department to the highest standards. It saddens me that the actions of one individual have tarnished the hard work and dedication that the rest of the department puts forth on a daily basis. Our investigation will continue in conjunction with the current federal criminal investigation," he said.

"As is policy with any type of policy violation, including a criminal violation, an internal administrative process must be followed in order to ensure a thorough investigation with a just conclusion. I ask for the public’s patience as we move through this process.”




