Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Tom Brady won't rule out future return to NFL

Posted By on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM

  • Photo via Instagram/Tom Brady

Tom Brady retired all of a week ago and he's already talking about a possible return.

Brady shared that his retirement following the 2022 season was "the best possible decision" he could make on an episode of his podcast Let's Go. He refused to rule out a return, however, noting that his feelings might change "six months from now."



"I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never," he said. "At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [if it will] change, it most likely won’t. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week."

While he wasn't able to lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl, it's hard to say Brady didn't go out on top.

Brady left the league as a seven-time Super Bowl winner and five-time Super Bowl MVP. He currently holds (and, barring another freak athlete playing to their 40s, will likely always hold) the record for career wins, completions, passing touchdowns and passing yards. He holds the record for playoff appearances and wins.

In his farewell statement, Brady said he felt he couldn't commit to another season, saying he lacked the reserves of energy and attention necessary to play at his customarily high level.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he shared. "I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy into other things that require my attention."



