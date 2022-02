Hannibal Square Heritage Center celebrates 12 years of folk art festival with new exhibit

click to enlarge Photo via Hannibal Square Heritage Center

Dive deeper into the folk traditions and arts of the many people who call Florida home at " Community Collage ," a celebratory exhibit of folk art that's been featured over the first 12 years of the Hannibal Square Folk and Urban Art Festival.The exhibit will feature over 20 local artists who will not only show their artwork but their inspirations and journeys as well through panels and videos. Most of the artists are self-taught, as the festival was originally made to empower and expose upcoming artists.Festival creator and Heritage Center Manager Barbara Chandler is co-curating the festival with artist and educator Patrick Noze. Chandler said that she has benefited from working closely with artists for over a decade.“Having their artwork featured in the upstairs gallery of the Heritage Center will be a constant reminder of artists who have been on this journey with us, furthering our mission that art is for everyone,” Chandler said.The art exhibit opens on February 11 with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Steelpan player Marvin Burnett will perform. The exhibit runs through June 4. It is free to attend.