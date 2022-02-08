Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The Heard

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott to bring 'Songs of Hope' to Orlando in April

Posted By on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Scott - PHOTO COURTESY THE DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
  • Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Scott

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott released their collaborative Songs of Comfort and Hope album at the end of 2020, and now they'll bring that comforting music IRL to Orlando in April.

Ma and Scott will headline the new Steinmetz Hall as part of a 'Dance and Music' series at the venue starting in late February and moving through the spring — which will include fellow performing arts luminaries the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.



The duo of Ma and Scott have been close collaborators since the 1980s, with a number of notable recorded partnerships under their tandem belt. The most recent, Songs of Comfort and Hope, grew out of a series of home-brewed performance videos Ma was posting online in the early days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020. This blossomed into a more formal recording project that see Scott and Ma tackling pop, classical and jazz chestnuts.

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Scott soothe Steinmetz Hall on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center.



