Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Authorities identity 79-year-old Florida woman who fell to her death from an opening drawbridge
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM
click to enlarge
Authorities in South Florida say the woman who fell to her death from a drawbridge that opened as she was crossing was a 79-year-old resident of West Palm Beach.
Police say the otherwise not-publicly-identified woman was crossing on the Royal Park Bridge, which connects West Palm Beach to Palm Beach. She was nearing the stationary span of the bridge when the drawbridge rose. A nearby skateboarder attempted to grab the elderly woman but could not reach her.
Police explained that she briefly held onto a railing before losing her grip and falling 60 feet onto portions of the bridge-raising machinery. They report that she died on impact.
According to a report from WBPF
, an investigation is underway into whether proper procedures were followed to make sure the bridge was clear before opening.
"There are warning signs and there are safety procedures in place for the bridge tenders to follow, with multiple steps and multiple layers of checking to make sure that there are no cars or people on the bridge when it goes up," West Palm Beach Public Information Officer Mike Jachles told the station."So that’s all part of the investigation, to determine whether procedure was followed or whether this woman crossed after the signals were down."
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Florida, drawbridges, South Florida, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.