4 Rivers Smokehouse drops low-priced food bowls as part of new 'Inflation Menu'

click to enlarge Photo via 4 Rivers Smokehouse

The pandemic has made everything a bit pricier. 4 Rivers Smokehouse has decided to offer a bit of respite with their new, low-price "Inflation Menu."The menu includes 2 new dishes for the hungry and broke: the Mac Attack and the Barbacoa Bowl. Buffalo chicken and vegetarian versions of the new dish run $9.99. The bowl consists of french fries and chicken tenders or french fries and cauliflower tossed in homemade buffalo sauce,queso fresco, jalapeños,cilantro, and mac & cheese.The Barbacoa Bowl costs an even-thriftier $7.99 and is made with white rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, guasacaca, cilantro lime créme fraiche, cilantro onion salsa, queso fresco, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. That bowl's cost ranges as far as $12.99 depending on your choice of protein."We know it’s tough for everyone right now and the Inflation Menu is our way of helping and saying thank you,” said 4 Rivers head honcho John Rivers.The new menu is available in all 4 Rivers Smokehouse locations.It's not the first time that 4R Restaurant Group has felt generous. Outside of deals for the down and out, the company have been hard at work attempting to build an urban farm in Orlando to help feed needy people and teach locals about sustainable food growing practices."We're going after the broken food system and, specifically, you have so many people in Orange County living in food insecurity," Rivers told WKMG at the time of the farm's announcement. "Specifically in Orange County Public Schools today, you have one in every five students that doesn't know where their next meal is going to come from."For more information on the "Inflation Menu" check out 4 Rivers Smokehouse's website