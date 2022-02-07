Monday, February 7, 2022
NBA player, current conservative star Enes Kanter Freedom announced as speaker at CPAC
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Feb 7, 2022 at 2:52 PM
click to enlarge
There's good money in saying exactly what the right-wing of this country wants to hear. You can hear the checks hitting accounts every time writers like Bari Weiss or anchors like Tomi Lahren sell their own generational cohort down the river.
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has realized he can make himself a star by saying what conservatives want to hear about China and it's landed him a speaker slot at CPAC.
The journeyman player has become a conservative icon for his criticism of China and LeBron James, two boogeymen of the Fox News primetime slate.
Ghouls like Tucker Carlson have used Kanter's stance on China's human rights record and his status as a naturalized American citizen to land punches on minority groups in the US. Whether they are fellow star athletes or people in the streets protesting over police brutality, the dominant mode of conservative media is to view anyone who speaks out about America's mistreatment of its people as "ungrateful" and Kanter is willing to play along.
“People should feel really blessed and lucky to be in America,” Freedom told Carlson recently
in response to a loaded question about whether his fellow athletes were less grateful to be American. “They love to criticize it, but when you live in a country like Turkey or China or somewhere else, you will appreciate the freedoms you have here.”
Freedom exposes the lie that Republicans want athletes to "stick to sports
." What they have always been saying is a much-less-nuanced "shut up" to anyone who goes against their fragile conception of the USA as a shining city on a hill. We hope Freedom enjoys the free trip to the City Beautiful to hang with some of the most hideous vampires in the nation.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: CPAC, Orlando, Enes Kanter Freedom, NBA, Boston Celtics, Celtics, chuds, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.