The Bach Festival is back for an 87th year with concerts in Winter Park and Orlando all this month

click image Photo courtesy Bach Festival Society/Facebook

The Bach Festival Choir

The Bach Festival returns to Orlando concert stages for a landmark 87th year for much of this month, beginning Friday (), Feb. 4.This year's Bach Festival, going from Feb. 4-27, will be held at familiar venues like Knowles Memorial Chapel on the Rollins College campus, but there will be a notable new location to accommodate this year's concerts, the new Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center.Highlights of this year's Festival include a kickoff () organ recital from Ken Cowan at Knowles Chapel on Feb. 4, a "Concertos by Candlelight" performance of music by Grieg and Sibelius on Feb. 11-12, a performance of Mendelssohn's Elijah at the Steinmetz Hall on Feb. 20, and a double-shot of Mozart'sand Beethoven'sat Trinity Prep on Feb. 25.Guest musicians set to join the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra for various recitals and concerts include organist Cowan, violinist Lisa Shihoten, pianist Olga Kern and her son Vladislav, and harpsichordist Joanne Kong.Tickets and more information on concert dates and times can be found at the Bach Festival website