Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 4, 2022

The Heard

Orlando duo TTN redefine themselves with heavy new album and label

Posted By on Fri, Feb 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge TTN's Ben Gregory - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
  • Photo by Matthew Moyer
  • TTN's Ben Gregory

Orlando electro-metal duo TTN kicked off 2022 with the release of their newest album, the self-titled TTN. It seems in many ways a reboot for the duo of Ben Ryder (beats, vocals) and Benjamin Gregory (guitars), redefining themselves musically and aesthetically.

Released on their new collective imprint, Xylene Records — run in tandem with musical comrades OhTwo — the album is a reintroduction to TTN through their most accomplished songs to date.



The songs that make up TTN — "40 minutes of music compressed into 19" says Gregory of the album's length — were written during grueling brainstorming sessions in a storage unit with no air conditioning. The recording sessions then stretched out over a year, with OhTwo beatmaker Byson once again in the producer's chair — at this point, he's almost a third member of the band.

"Overall, we tried to make the most dystopian and maximalist album we possibly could. Influenced by the pandemic, pervasive surveillance capitalism, climate change, and the general breakdown of American society. It's a reaction against the trend of minimalism and introspection in underground music" says Gregory.

click to enlarge TTN's Ben Ryder - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
  • Photo by Matthew Moyer
  • TTN's Ben Ryder

TTN is a more visceral and dense album than previous recorded work — Gregory points out the multiple percussion tracks layered on each song "live drums, programmed drums and built/found objects" — and the increased focus on Ryder's vocals are welcome.

All in all, since it is Bandcamp Friday, consider giving TTN a download.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Elon Musk continues to be outsmarted by a University of Central Florida freshman who tracks jets Read More

  2. Former Sanctum owner Chelsie DiPaolo takes over old Winter Park home of Marlow's Tavern Read More

  3. Sanford hosts 8th annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 19 Read More

  4. Thanks to a newly designed cruise ship, Florida may soon be a major player in river cruises Read More

  5. Orlando drag icon Ginger Minj goes country at Will's Pub in April Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation