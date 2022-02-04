A man attempted to rob a DeLand credit union in a Sonic the Hedgehog mask

click to enlarge Deland Police Department

A man in a Sonic the Hedgehog mask tried to rob a credit union in DeLand on Wednesday. He was (unsurprisingly) fast enough to get away before the police arrived.Witnesses at the Florida Credit Union told police they believe the robber was a man based on his tone of voice. He entered the bank with the cartoon mask on his face and threatened a teller with a hammer. Witnesses said the man banged on the glass separating him from the tellers with the hammer before being confronted by a bank employee. He fled and a search of the area was unsuccessful.It is unclear whether the masked man made off with any money.