Friday, February 4, 2022

Bloggytown

A man attempted to rob a DeLand credit union in a Sonic the Hedgehog mask

Posted By on Fri, Feb 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge DELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Deland Police Department

A man in a Sonic the Hedgehog mask tried to rob a credit union in DeLand on Wednesday. He was (unsurprisingly) fast enough to get away before the police arrived.

Witnesses at the Florida Credit Union told police they believe the robber was a man based on his tone of voice. He entered the bank with the cartoon mask on his face and threatened a teller with a hammer. Witnesses said the man banged on the glass separating him from the tellers with the hammer before being confronted by a bank employee. He fled and a search of the area was unsuccessful.



It is unclear whether the masked man made off with any money.

 



