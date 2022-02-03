Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 3, 2022

The Gist

Sanford hosts 8th annual Mardi Gras parade on February 19

Posted By on Thu, Feb 3, 2022 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge The Mardi Gras Street Party will return to Sanford on Feb. 19 and start with a parade at 3:30 p.m. - COURTESY OF HISTORIC DOWNTOWN SANFORD
  • Courtesy of Historic Downtown Sanford
  • The Mardi Gras Street Party will return to Sanford on Feb. 19 and start with a parade at 3:30 p.m.

It's a long way from New Orleans (or even Mobile) but colorful beads, masks and feathers will be hard to miss at 8th annual Mardi Gras Street Party in Sanford.

Mardi Gras will return to Historic Downtown Sanford on Feb. 19 with a parade starting at Sixth Street and Sanford Avenue at 3:30 p.m.



Mardi Gras literally means "Fat Tuesday," a final day of indulgence before the season of Lent on the Catholic calendar. Though the Sanford version falls well before the actual beginning of Lent, they still have the fat part on lock with over 50 food trucks and 20 further vendors.

All vendor fees will be donated to Meals on Wheels Seminole County, which has provided home-delivered meals and transportation services to county seniors since 1973.

What would Mardi Gras be without music? Sanford's take will feature brass roots jazz act Kid Dutch Perseverance Band and cover band The Smoking Jackets.

"We are thrilled to bring more amazing artists, food trucks and vendors to help bring the community together and give back to others,” said Paul Williams, owner of Mardi Gras co-host West End Trading Company.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Elon Musk continues to be outsmarted by a University of Central Florida freshman who tracks jets Read More

  2. Thanks to a newly designed cruise ship, Florida may soon be a major player in river cruises Read More

  3. Former Sanctum owner Chelsie DiPaolo takes over old Winter Park home of Marlow's Tavern Read More

  4. Orlando drag icon Ginger Minj goes country at Will's Pub in April Read More

  5. Orange County Sheriff promises charges forthcoming for neo-Nazis who assaulted man during Orlando rally Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation