Sanford hosts 8th annual Mardi Gras parade on February 19

click to enlarge Courtesy of Historic Downtown Sanford

The Mardi Gras Street Party will return to Sanford on Feb. 19 and start with a parade at 3:30 p.m.

What would Mardi Gras be without music? Sanford's take will feature brass roots jazz act Kid Dutch Perseverance Band and cover band The Smoking Jackets.

It's a long way from New Orleans (or even Mobile) but colorful beads, masks and feathers will be hard to miss at 8th annual Mardi Gras Street Party in Sanford.Mardi Gras will return to Historic Downtown Sanford on Feb. 19 with a parade starting at Sixth Street and Sanford Avenue at 3:30 p.m.Mardi Gras literally means "Fat Tuesday," a final day of indulgence before the season of Lent on the Catholic calendar. Though the Sanford version falls well before the actual beginning of Lent, they still have the fat part on lock with over 50 food trucks and 20 further vendors.All vendor fees will be donated to Meals on Wheels Seminole County, which has provided home-delivered meals and transportation services to county seniors since 1973."We are thrilled to bring more amazing artists, food trucks and vendors to help bring the community together and give back to others,” said Paul Williams, owner of Mardi Gras co-host West End Trading Company.