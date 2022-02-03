Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

The Heard

Orlando drag icon Ginger Minj goes country at Will's Pub in April

Posted By on Thu, Feb 3, 2022 at 10:39 AM

Orlando drag royalty Ginger Minj is set to return to a local stage in April, and she's going to show you a thing or two about proper honky-tonking.

Minj, fresh off making it to the finals of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, and with recent country album Double Wide Diva about to be released on vinyl, has remade herself into Central Florida's answer to Dolly Parton.



Expect to hear songs from the new album and *fingers crossed* her cover of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."

Ginger Minj and Brandon Stansell play Will's Pub on Saturday ,April 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4 through Endoxa Booking.



