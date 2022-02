Yaaaay! Muppets comics cartoonist Guy Gilchrist is coming to Clermont this weekend

click to enlarge Adobe

Calling all Muppet fans! You can meet illustrator Guy Gilchrist (the cartoonist behind the Muppets newspaper comic strip), who is coming to Clermont this weekend.The meet and greet will take place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, starting at 10 a.m and ending at 8 p.m. on both days at Windu's Comics & Collectibles in Clermont.Those attending will be able to have a meet with Gilchrist, get autographs, and try their hand at drawing. Original art and limited prints will also be available.Admission is free and the event is for all ages. A limited workshop on Saturday with Gilchrist goes for $20. The workshop runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Expect to learn the basics of cartoon illustration, how to build a character, and much more.For more information visit the shop on Facebook . Tickets are available over the phone at (352) 404-6452 or via email at [email protected]